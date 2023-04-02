I love watching animal videos, especially the ones where a helpless dog/cat/squirrel/deer/sloth/one-of-God’s-creatures is stranded, in a predicament or needs rehabilitated.
A loving human reaches out to help and — usually — the video ends with a wagging tail, the creature scurrying off as it looks back in appreciation or, the feeling of contentment curled up with its new master.
How would you like to be a part of a happy ending for the seasonal story about the influx of kittens?
Roice-Hurst Humane Society will host Kitten Shower donation drives from noon–4 p.m. Saturday, at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction and from noon-3 p.m., at 720 W. Fourth St. in Delta.
“Kitten season is here” says a flyer, posted at rhhumanesociety.org, and with it comes preparation for the increase in expected kittens. The public is invited to bring tax-deductible donations, take a shelter tour, learn about fostering and meet some adorable kittens.
A number of specialty items are necessary, along with food and litter, to care of these creatures in need. Go to bit.ly/rhhsfoster to access the Amazon wish list.
n
Agustin Munoz Torres was recognized as February’s Knight of the Month and, he and wife, Monci Munoz Torres, were recognized as Family of the Month by the Knights of Columbus 1062, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Torres is the club’s recorder, taking minutes of the meetings and is active in helping at breakfasts and other activities.
The Knights meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month, in the St. Joseph Parish Hall. The club is seeking new members and is soliciting golf teams and sponsors for the annual Charity Golf Tournament, Aug. 5, at Adobe Creek Golf Course in Fruita.
The club also awards scholarships to local students and delivers food boxes to the needy during the Christmas season. Call 970-270-6162 for information.
Circle K Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University will make handmade blankets on Tuesday, to be delivered to area hospitals for critically ill and traumatized children, through “Project Linus.”
Project Linus representatives Kerrie and Mike Strasser will join Circle K Club members and students and the public are invited to participate. The event is from 6–8 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom at CMU, on the second floor.
Email Circle K advisor, Mike Moran, at coloradomesacki@gmail.com for information.
“War in the Carolina Back Country” will be presented by Karen Hancock on Saturday, at the April meeting of the Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution.
The non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Go to DAR. org for information.
Registration is ongoing for a number of events in the Colorado National Monument Association Spring Walks and Talks Series. Go to coloradonma.org/2018-spring-walks-and-talks-series for information and to register for these events:
Kids Story Time and Hot Cocoa, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., April 3, Visitor Center Auditorium, led by retired D51 school art teacher Denise Wright.
Lizards — Walk, Talk and Draw for Kids, 10–11 a.m. April 12, Alcove Nature Trail, story time and short hike with Wright to look for lizards. Lizard art to follow.
Meditation and Mala Bracelets, 10–11:30 a.m. April 15, Devil’s Kitchen Picnic Area, learn the art of Mala making, guided by Elizabeth Whitt. Cost is $25, due at registration.
Meditation Hike, 10–11:30 a.m. April 22, Serpent’s Trail, yogi Bryan Whitt leads a slow-paced hike focused on medication.
Ancient Woodlands in a Changing World, 5:30–6:30 p.m. May 4, Visitor Center Auditorium, Colorado Mesa University Professor Deb Kennard shares her tree-ring research.
Yoga Flow & Mala Bracelet Making on the Monument, 9–11:30 a.m. May 7, Devil’s Kitchen Picnic Area, workshop by Lynnea of DarcMoon and yoga instructor Julia Cavalieri. Cost is $25, due at registration.
Art in the Park, for ages 13 and older, 2–4 p.m. May 16, Visitor Center, walk with Wright to Saddlehorn Campground, looking at patterns, colors and textures along the way. Sharpie marker art will follow.
Printmaking in the Park, 9 a.m.–noon May 20, Devil’s Kitchen Picnic Area, hike with printmaker Devan Penniman, do sketches and get inspiration. Cost is $15, due at registration.
Leave No Trace Principles, noon–4 p.m. May 21, Blackridge Trail (Visitor Center), hike with CMU outdoor recreation trip leader Sarah Mahoney and learn how to become a better steward of nature.
Then and Now, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. May 24, Visitor Center. Celebrate Colorado National Monument’s birthday with Terri Ahern and her history of the monument exhibit. No registration required.
Colorado National Monument Association is hosting a Youth Clothing Drive to provide gear for students who arrive at the monument on field trips “less than prepared.”
“Sometimes a student will forget a jacket at the school or not have mittens or a hat on a chilly spring of fall day,” a news release said.
“We’re hoping for a few simple items that would help them stay warm and dry in the event there are student who arrive unprepared.”
Most field trips are for third through fifth grades, typically ages 8–11.
Donations of gently used winter coats, rain jackets, mittens, warm hats and extra socks are appreciated. Items can be taken to the monument’s visitor center or email johannavwaveren@coloradonma.org for information.
The Grand Valley Area Freemasons will host its 30th annual Public-School Awards Ceremony April 10, at the Grand Junction Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
The event gives 12 area middle and high schools the opportunity to publicly honor their outstanding students and teachers, a news release said. The students and teachers are selected solely by their schools and the Freemasons simply provide a venue for the schools to give their honored students and teachers the praise they deserve.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m. and the presentation ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Students and their families, teachers, Freemasons, and the public are welcome to attend.
Submit community news items and animal video links to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.