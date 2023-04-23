We have two ornamental crab apple trees that are about to explode with fragrant pink blossoms. They are a bit delayed this year, due to the fact that spring took a wrong exit somewhere on the interstate and got lost on its way to Colorado this year.
Needless to say, this time next week, I’ll be gazing in wonder, intoxicated by the sweet aroma and mesmerized by the drone of thousands of bees who, like me, have been waiting a really, really long time for this time of year.
Grand Mesa Nordic Council invites the public to its Closing Day Party from 9 a.m.–noon Sunday, April 30, at County Line Trailhead.
With record snowfall on Grand Mesa it has been an epic year, “but all good things must come to an end,” a news release said.
The council operates under a permit from the U.S. Forest Service, and this will be the final day of grooming for the 2022–23 season.
“Attendees are invited to wear costumes and join in the festivities which will include music, snacks, and, of course, freshly groomed trails providing world-class skiing.”
“This year over 450 inches have been recorded at Skyway Trailhead, and that’s likely an undercount,” according to board member and retired meteorologist Joe Ramey. In spite of some warmer days in April, there remains nearly a 10-foot base, according to the snow stake at Skyway.
Go to gmnc.org/event/closing-day-ski-party for information.
Harmony Acres will host a Community Impact Luncheon from 11:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive.
The event will highlight the impact of equine and animal-based therapies in the community. Guest speaker, author and veteran, Dana Liesegang, will share her story of resilience and recovery following a severe trauma incident that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
Cost is $25 per person, $125 for five or $250 for a full table. Purchase tickets online at harmonyacresec.org or call 970-261-5899 for tickets and information.
The Mesa County Historical Society will present a History Fair from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, at the Historic Loma School, 1349 Teller St., in Loma. Entry is free and donations will be accepted.
“If you’re interested in history, what kind of historical societies are around you and what they do, or what’s going on with the Historic Loma School, come spend a day on the school grounds,” a news release said.
There will be readings, a Hall of Authors, talks on Prohibition, games and access to historians. Bring any regional history books or other documents you’d like to donate, up to six photos to scan and digitally preserve, or sign up to share your stories of attending schools in the Grand Valley.
Go to sites.google.com/view/mesacountyhistoricalsociety for a schedule, map and speaker bios.
Slow Down Move Over will host a garage sale, from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29–30, at 599 Serenade St.
“We’re always accepting donations but there’s one particular time of the year when we raise the most and you get to leave with something too,” a Facebook event says.
Proceeds help fund educational awareness campaigns to keep the roadways safe for first responders.
If you have items to donate, call Kim at 970-589-1990 or Jennifer, 702-569-4280, or take donations, Monday through Friday, to Dan’s Towing office, 516 Fruitvale Court.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation announced a new funding opportunity available for nonprofit organizations addressing housing and homelessness.
Funding for the 2023 Community Grants: Building Forward is for nonprofits to “strengthen organizational capacity, expand programs, improve competencies, and invest in systems to increase effectiveness and impact to address housing affordability/attainability and homelessness across western Colorado,” a news release said.
The community grants are open to nonprofits that are working directly to address affordable/attainable and workforce housing solutions as well as strategies for transitional and/or shelters for unhoused individuals and families. Organizations must be a 501c3 or other qualified charitable entity (school, church, government) as recognized by the IRS and be officed and primarily serving within WCCF’s region that includes Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties.
Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, May 26. Go to wc-cf.org/community-grants for information.
The free Experience Electric Road Show comes to Grand Junction on Sunday, April 30, at Lincoln Park.
Presented by Clean Energy Economy for the Region, the Colorado Energy Office, the city of Grand Junction, Western Colorado Alliance and the Western Colorado EV Club, the event features an “EV 101” presentation at 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Barn. Attendees will learn about EV features, charging, sales trends, cost of ownership, tax credits, environmental implications and more, a news release said.
An informal “ride and drive” will go from 2–5 p.m., in the adjacent parking lot, where the EV-curious can test-drive new and used vehicles and e-bikes, chat with current EV owners and dealer reps, and get advice from area clean-energy nonprofits.
Free child care will be available.
Go to cleanenergyeconomy.net/ee23 for information.
The April meeting of the Colorado Archaeological Society Grand Junction will feature research updates from Colorado Mesa University’s Dr. John Seebach, regarding his Paleoindian archeology findings.
“His presentations are always lively and engaging,” a news release said.
“Dr. Seebach maintains research interests in the Late Formative prehistory (ca. 900–1300 AD) of western Colorado, seeing distinct socioeconomic and adaptive parallels between the small, agricultural hamlets of the region with those of the contemporaneous Jornada-Mogollon of the Chihuahuan Desert,” the release said.
“Whether from 12,000 years ago or the 12th century AD, Seebach’s primary goal is to document the ways in which prehistoric Native Americans adapted to the arid environments of the American west.”
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way. Visitors and non-members are welcome, donations are appreciated.
Go to casgjchapter.org/who-we-are for information.
