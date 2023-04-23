We have two ornamental crab apple trees that are about to explode with fragrant pink blossoms. They are a bit delayed this year, due to the fact that spring took a wrong exit somewhere on the interstate and got lost on its way to Colorado this year.

Needless to say, this time next week, I’ll be gazing in wonder, intoxicated by the sweet aroma and mesmerized by the drone of thousands of bees who, like me, have been waiting a really, really long time for this time of year.