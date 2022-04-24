C’mon guys ... you’re hogging all my space.
It’s fine. This is your space to fill, and fill it you did — three weeks running. It’s exciting to see so much going on.
Participation in the Girls on the Run Western Colorado‘s Fruita Spring 5K event is open to the public.
The event happens May 7 at Shelledy Elementary in Fruita. Proceeds will benefit the physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grades.
Cost is $25 by May 4 and $35 for day-of registration. Go to www.gotrwesterncolorado.org for information and to sign up.
Foster Alumni Mentors has connected a local youth with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn how to sail, scuba and more in the Caribbean with the I CAN Foundation.
Mentors works with young adults who have experienced foster care, removing barriers to success and connecting them with a support system, a news release said.
The program sets sail four times a year, taking six youth who were in foster care on an unforgettable voyage, visiting the islands of Bahamas, Antigua, Dominica, Dominican Republic and St. Lucia. Youth volunteer while learning about the the islands and their culture.
Gage, now 18, was in foster care when he was younger. He will learn “how to cook some amazing cuisine while getting certifications as an emergency first responder, international yacht training, VHF Radio license, PADI open water diving, advance and rescue diving and so much more,” the release said.
Gage is the only participant who lives outside of Florida. All expenses are paid while he is part of the program.
Go to fosteralumnimentors.org or call 970-234-3519 for information.
St. Mary’s Foundation’s Highball and Handbags fundraiser is from 5:30–8:30 p.m. May 6 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
The girls’-night-out vintage ’50s-style fundraising event will benefit The Sister Michel Patient Compassion Fun,d which assists St. Mary’s patients with transportation needs, short-term lodging, prescription medication, newborn car seats, clothing, meal cards and in-home medical equipment.
New and gently used handbags will be available for purchase and silent auction. Tickets cost $40 per person and include a signature drink/wine/beer and appetizers. Purchase tickets at https://smhf.cbo.io/.
Handbag donations can be dropped off at Bank of Colorado, 2452 Patterson Road; Ocotillo at Redlands Mesa, 2325 W. Ridges Blvd.; and Alpine Bank locations at 225 N. Fifth St., 2424 Patterson Road and 709 Horizon Drive.
Call 970-298-2478 or email deanna.colaizzi@sclhealth.org for information.
Colorado National Monument Association Walks and Talks Series offers these events:
Wildflowers of Colorado National Monument: 10 a.m.–noon May 2 on No Thoroughfare Canyon Trail; and 10 a.m.–noon May 11 on Black Ridge Trail. Join Colorado Mesa University professor Stephen Stern for a 2–3 mile walk to identify the spectacular spring wildflowers. Registration is required.
Ramblebine Beer Release Event, May 5.
Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. May 10. Join Cary Atwood of Grand Valley Audubon for a morning of birding — no experience necessary. Binoculars a plus, loaners available. Registration required.
Colorado National Monument’s Birthday, May 24.
Call 970-858-3617, ext. 307, for information and to register.
Area artists — new or longtime residents — are invited to make new friends and display artwork at an artist’s co-op in Montrose. Call Janet at 970-323-5860 for information.
The public is invited to join RiversEdge West and Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Connected Lakes Volunteer group, meeting from 8–10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, May through October, to work at Connected Lakes.
Specialized tools will be provided, but you may also bring your own tools. Take water, proper work attire, and sun protection. Pre-register for these events at https://riversedgewest.org/events/connected-lakes-volunteers:
May 3: Volunteers will manage secondary weeds that have overtaken an area recently burned, by pulling weeds such as kochia (future tumbleweeds), Russian thistle, and bull thistle (sharp!) Wear leather gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeve shirt.
June 7: Volunteers will close informal trails created from “social” foot traffic that has created unnecessary vegetation/soil loss and fragmentation of flora/fauna habitats. Volunteers will spread downed woody debris across the trails to discourage use.
July 5: Many of the cottonwoods at Connected Lakes have been wrapped with wire to protect them from beaver chewing, and some of the cottonwoods have outgrown their caging. Volunteers will expand the wire caging around the cottonwoods. Tools are provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own loppers and wire cutters.
Aug. 2, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4: Pampas grass is a tall, cool-season perennial bunchgrass that is a noxious weed in some Western states. It is becoming an issue around Grand Junction, particularly the Redlands. Volunteers will clip flower/seed heads to reduce the potential expansion in the park. Pampas grass is tough and sharp. Wear leather gloves, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. Loppers provided.
Go to riversedgewest.org or call 970-256-7400 for information.
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking volunteers to assist with Western Region swimming, track and field, and soccer competitions.
Volunteers are needed in various roles, including timing, scorekeeping and assisting with awards. Registration links and information can be found at https://specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer.
Western Region Aquatics Meet, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta.
Western Region Track and Field Meet, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction.
Western Soccer Tournament, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Colorado Mesa University. Qualified soccer referees are also needed. Email Michelle Pewters at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org or call 720-359-3124.
Go to www.specialolympicsco.org for information.
Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual Kiwanis Pancake Day will happen from 8 a.m.–noon June 11.
After many years downtown, the event is moving to Mesa County Fairgrounds. There will be games, a silent auction, entertainment and a Jurassic cake decorating station. Cost is $6 per person. Kids younger than 12 are free. Proceeds benefit children in Mesa County.
Purchase tickets at Kiwanis-GJ.org or at the event.
