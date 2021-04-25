That’s not even a real question, especially with Grand Valley Bike Month happening next month.
I’m not what you would call a die-hard “spokes” person or pedal head, but I do love a good mountain bike bomb or a leisurely cruise through the countryside.
Whether you’re a “cycle-path,” a smooth cruiser or a knobby know-it-all, when it comes to biking, you’ll find plenty happening to get — and keep — the wheels turning.
Here are some highlights of this year’s event:
A Bicycle Resource Fair, to kick of Grand Valley Bike Month, will go from 10 a.m.–noon, Saturday, May 1, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St. There will be a variety of bicycle resources and information from local organizations, bike commuting, bike maintenance, Safe Routes to School, safety, health/training tips, helmet fitting, bike registration, helmets for kids and more.
Bike to Work Day is Wednesday May 5 and residents are encouraged to use their bike for transportation to work, school, or wherever the trail leads.
Co-hosts St. Mary’s Wellness Committee and Colorado Discover Ability will present Handlebars for Health, a free event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Las Colonias Park. The fun community event will offer wellness knowledge, snacks, water, swag, prizes, free health and bike screenings, and the opportunity to demo some of the adaptive bikes with CDA. Bring your bike to ride at your leisure. Park in the Las Colonias parking lot or near the botanical gardens.
Community Bike Night is from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the JC Penney parking lot at Mesa Mall, featuring a bike rodeo and local vendors.
During May, residents can participate in the Grand Valley Bike Month Ride Challenge to see who can log the most miles on a bike or have the most consecutive days riding. Sign up for free on the Love to Ride website then join the Mesa County Biking group to track miles in three categories for a chance to win prizes.
Sync your account with STAVA for easy ride tracking, or log everything manually.
Submit weekly photos for a chance to win the selfie contest. Each week, riders are encouraged to try a different trail and bike route. Participants can submit two photos per week.
Bike to Business discounts, tips for bike commuting and everything you need to know about Grand Valley Biking Month is at healthymesacounty.org/bike-month or email bikemonth@mesacounty.us to subscribe to Bike Month news.
What is your creative outlet?
The “Do Art, Feel Better” event offers an opportunity to share how you have coped with the pandemic this past year.
County residents can pick up a free, all-ages “Do Art, Feel Better” take-and-make kit from Mesa County Libraries branches or from The Art Center, while supplies last. Each kit contains a ribbon and instructions. Using your individual creativity, decorate the ribbon, expressing what helped you the most during the pandemic.
Ribbons should be returned to your local library branch this week, to be placed in trees throughout the county early next month. Later, they will be be gathered and sewn together into tapestries to be displayed throughout the community this fall and winter.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to art and writing as ways to handle the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic’s turmoil. This project seeks to capture the ways that Mesa County residents dealt with the pandemic in their own ways,” a news release said.
Project partners are Mesa County Libraries, The Art Center, Grand Junction Downtown Creative District, Western Colorado Writers Forum, and Museums of Western Colorado. The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture funded the project through a grant.
Go to mesacountylibraries.org for information.
Black Canyon Camera Club is meeting again at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, at Linda Aubery’s art studio, 640 1725 Road in Delta.
Bring up to three photos for review. The April program is the artistic use of depth of field in landscape photography and the public is welcome at no charge.
Go to blackcanyoncameraclub.com or email rae-anns@live for information.
Nuclear Care Partners will host an Atomic Heroes Luncheon for former uranium and Department of Energy workers to not only get help with EEOICPA medical benefits, but to also “enjoy a safe lunch where they can connect with one another and enjoy some of the human connection we’ve all been craving,” a new release said.
The lunch will be in one-hour time slots from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday, at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill. Benefits specialist Lori Shanks will help former workers with their prescriptions, impairment ratings, review their denied claims, and answer any benefits questions.
The limited-capacity event will follow COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and mask-wearing. Former workers should call 970-404-3021 to RSVP and for information.
The deadline to apply for Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction annual allocation awards is Saturday.
Allocations go to organizations that help young children and past recipients include Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Mesa County Partners, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Western Slope Center for Children and Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley. Applications are online at Kiwanis-gj.org.
Funds come from the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Fun Fest which are lower this year because of the pandemic-related cancellation last year. The club however, anticipates a successful event this year, a news release said. Kiwanis is seeking corporate sponsors for this year’s event, happening Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Sponsorships range from $250–$1,500.
Call John at 970-260-6822 or email john@autopaychecks.com for information.
Submit community news items and biking tips by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.