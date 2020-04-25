“H ow I Spent My Spring of 2020” (written as a diary entry by 10-year-old Tammy, experiencing the pandemic from a child’s point of view).
Dear Diary: I am so happy I got a bike last Christmas. I’ve ridden it around the block a billion times! My friend showed me how to clip a baseball card in the spokes to flap real loud.
The old man down the street keeps coming out on his porch and shaking his fist at me — cheering me on, I guess.
The Easter Bunny gave me some sidewalk chalk and a chocolate rabbit. I bit the ears off the rabbit and now, no bunny can’t hear me. LOL.
I drew a long hopscotch game on the sidewalk, like 100 squares long. A guy walking his dog tried to hop the whole thing. He got to the 20th square and stopped, then bent over breathing heavy ... 20 more, then he fell down.
I asked Mom if he was OK but she just shook her head and dipped the spoon into the ice cream carton, took a bite and stared out the window, mumbling. Mom looks kinda funny now. Maybe it’s just the crooked bangs she tried to cut.
Guess what? I get to “go to” school in my pajamas! Too much “home” work though. Get it? Home work at home. Mom cried when she read about remote school going the rest of the year. Happy tears, I’m sure.
Bye for now. XOXO, Tammy
n
Girls on the Run Western Colorado will host its spring 5K a little differently this year, according to www.gotrwesterncolorado.org.
There will be a social media grand kickoff at 10 a.m. Saturday, then the girls, their families, and friends will have from May 2–10 to complete a 3.1 mile trek, by running, jogging, walking, skipping, or hopping, while honoring gathering restrictions and practicing social distancing, the website says.
Program registrants are already registered for the 5K, but family members and friends can register to join them at $15 for an individual, a $50 for a family and $10 for a canine companion.
Email info@GOTRwesterncolorado.org or go to the website for information.
n
Through this pandemic, Veterans Art Center has continued to provide by-phone therapy, bus passes, emergency funding assistance, food and gas cards and art supplies to the veterans it serves.
The center has released information on what to expect with the Safer-at-Home measures taking effect today.
A lot of the restrictions are similar to the stay-at-home order with additions including restricted transportation and curbside pickup/delivery, according to the release. Art supplies will continue to be delivered to veterans in most cases, but they will also have the option to pick them up.
No one will enter the building except volunteer staff. If you are applying for emergency assistance that requires you to provide documentation, you can bring it by and it will be picked up at the door, copied and returned to you.
“We serve a large number of vulnerable veterans and family members, including our staff, so we will be taking strong preventative measures,” the release said.
“We are encouraging you to stay home and we want to provide you with something to work on. Please reach out to us for arts and craft supplies, needlework materials, paints, clay, beads, models, easels or anything else you can think of — or ask us for suggestions,” the release said.
Go to operationrevamp.org/news for updated information.
n
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose is planning for a soft opening in the future.
“As part of the pre-planning process, we are reaching out to the community for masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer,” a news release said.
If you can provide any of these items, call 765-2210 to arrange dropoff or pickup.
“We miss everyone and look forward to seeing you,” the release said.
n
Roice-Hurst Humane Society will host upcoming low-cost vaccine clinics, and appointments must be scheduled in advance.
According to a calendar post at GJSentinel.com, clinics will be from 9 a.m.–noon May 3, May 17, June 7, June 28, July 12 and July 26.
All vaccine costs are in addition to a mandatory $16 pet exam fee. Go to rhhumanesociety.org and visit the clinic page for information and pricing.
Call 434-7337 to schedule an appointment.
n
The annual Walk MS event has gone virtual, thanks to COVID-19.
The in-person walk, originally scheduled for Saturday at Canyon View Park, is now a virtual event, offering participants a chance to get creative.
“You decide how and when you want to commemorate your Walk MS event, whether that’s logging steps on your in-home treadmill or taking a social-distancing walk in your neighborhood,” according to the link at nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/COC.
“MS doesn’t stop during this crisis, and neither will we. People with MS need us now more than ever. Please continue to contribute, however you can.”Go to the website for information.
n
The Caring for Our Home Community fund through Western Colorado Community Foundation allocates grants to nonprofits to purchase meals from local restaurants to give to seniors, families and those struggling with basic food needs.
Participating restaurants are Rockslide Brewery, Cafe Sol, 357 Bar & Grill, Be Sweet Café and Bakeshop, Rib City Grill, and Pufferbelly Restaurant.
Nonprofits serving the hunger needs through the fund are Community Food Bank, Doors 2 Success, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, HomewardBound, The Joseph Center, The House, Meals on Wheels, Riverside Education Center, SummitWest Care, and Clifton Christian Church Food and Pantry.
The fund has already raised $20,000, which is equivalent to 3,000 meals.
To donate, go to wc-cf.com/donate-covid-relief and click on “Caring For Our Home Community Fund,” or mail a check (put “Caring For Our Home Community” on the memo line) to Western Colorado Community Foundation, P.O. Box 4334, Grand Junction 81502.
Dine-in restaurants interesting in partnering with the program can go to caringforourhomecommunity.com for information.
n
Submit Your Town and community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.