April means it’s time to haul all our unwanted items to the curb for spring cleanup.
April could also mean it’s time to scour all the piles for new (to you) treasures. It’s truly a win-win situation for everyone.
Are you a hauler or a scourer? (Or both?)
Palisade Lions Club’s yard sale is from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at the Palisade Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., in Palisade.
Proceeds will go to support Palisade community projects.
Club members will be at the Community Center from 1–5 p.m. Friday, accepting donations of gently used items for the sale. To donate items earlier than Friday, call 970-464-1217 or 970-260-4487.
Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado will have its Quarterly Veterans’ Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery’s committal shelter, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard and Team III COARNG Honor Guard will perform military honors as a tribute and final salute in memory of all veterans who had no military honors during their committal in January, February and March.
The program also includes members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a dove release, bag pipers, the tolling of the Veterans Memorial Bell and a cannon shot from the memorial cannon.
Ten veterans will be honored during Monday’s service that is open to the public. Call 970-263-8986 for information.
Junior Service League of Grand Junction awarded grants totaling more than $50,000 to the Community Hospital Foundation.
A $31,229 grant will help support the new medical office building and James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center, slated for completion in 2023, a news release said. A second grant, in the amount of $20,000, will help support direct patient care for mammography services.
“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Junior Service League,” said Community Hospital radiology director, Penny Carlton, in the news release.
“These funds will allow us to better serve uninsured and under-insured individuals in our community, particularly those exhibiting symptoms of advanced breast cancer who may require diagnostic breast imaging and expedited life-saving treatment,” Carlton said.
The league raised funds through community events such as Viva el Vino, which returns this year on Saturday, April 30, at a new venue. Go to JSLGJ.com/viva-el-vino/ for tickets and information.
“JSL is extremely proud to help support important causes like this in our community,” said Viva El Vino chair A’lanne Conrad.
Smokin’ Oak Pizza, 2478 U.S. Highway 6&50, will host a monthlong fundraiser for local athletes/teams selected to go to Special Olympics USA Games.
On Mondays and Tuesdays in April, mention the Special Olympics fundraiser when placing an order and 20% of the proceeds from your dine-in or take-out order will be donated to the USA Games for team Colorado.
There are two posters/fliers circulating with two Grand Junction athletes highlighted — Anna Mercado (powerlifting) and Steven Crawley (bocce ball). Posters have a unique QR code, where donations can be made to their specific team.
The Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting Saturday, featuring the program, “Dust Bowl and Great Depression,” presented by Vice Regent, Lena Watts.
The nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Call 970-243-6006 for information.
Thursday is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award and the Educator of the Year Award.
The annual awards are given to Mesa County residents who contribute to the community, with an emphasis on projects that benefit children and education of children. Nominees do not have to be members of Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.
Nomination forms are available online at Kiwanis-gj.org. Completed forms can be emailed to Ed Baltzer at ebaltzer@avantenvironmental.com.
Friday is the deadline for local nonprofits to apply for Grand Junction Rotary Club‘s 2022 Robin Hood Grants.
There is $15,000 available for projects that benefit Mesa County citizens. Registered 501c3 applicants must complete the request form found at gjrotaryorg. Email applications to grandjunctionrotary@gmail.com or call David Conner at 970-778-2255.
Grand Slam Bridge Club had a “great reopening” last month, after being closed for two years because of the pandemic, wrote Joella Krall when submitting the weekly results for publication.
A large turnout met at the new venue, the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, she wrote. The club meets weekly at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays. Email Sharon Snyder at sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807 for information.
Sunset Slope Quilters will host its “Mesas to Monuments” Quilt Show on Friday and Saturday, April 8–9, at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
More than 200 quilts of all types will be on display with 22 vendors from five states. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday. Antique quilt bed turnings will take place each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A “gorgeous” antique quilt will be live-auctioned Saturday afternoon, following the bed turning. The show also features a silent auction of small quilts. Entry is $5 for ages 12 and older.
”What Were You Wearing,” a free art installation bringing attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month during April, will have two showings.
Inspired by Dr. Mary Simmerling’s poem, “What I Was Wearing,” the installation “seeks to move viewers away from assumptions that place blame on victims of violence and challenges them to look beyond gender, clothing, the decision the survivor did — or didn’t — make or even where they were at the time of the assault,” said a news release from The Center for Children.
The installation is open from 5–7 p.m. Monday at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., and from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 11–12, at the Meyer Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University. Go to centerforchildrencac.org for information.
Submit community news and treasure maps to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.