In my effort to research the history of May Day, which is celebrated every year on May 1, I ended up chasing squirrels, instead.
I learned that May 1 is also “Phone in Sick Day,” “National Purebred Dog Day,” and “Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day,” among other celebrated days.
What a great idea! I’m going to call in sick on Monday then, I’ll take our Yorkshire Terrier for a walk around the neighborhood. Finally, I’ll schedule a therapeutic massage for later Monday afternoon. Perfect.
Thank you internet, for always helping me find what I’m looking for.
May is Grand Valley Bike Month and is “wheelie” packed with things to do.
Bike to Work/School Day is Wednesday, May 3. Who needs car keys when you can bike to work, school or anywhere? Pop-Up Treat Stops will be from 7–8 a.m. at the Fruita Civic Center in Fruita. and, from 7–9 a.m. at the Grand Junction City Hall, downtown.
Join the Love to Ride Challenge and pedal through May, logging your miles in the Love to Ride platform.
Bike month events for all ages are planned including Bike Month Story Times at the Fruita and Orchard Mesa library branches, a maintenance clinic series, Bike to Business Deals, a pedal party, a fundraising breakfast, yoga for bikes, talks, and a film festival.
Turn your handlebars to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month-2023 for a schedule of events.
Grand Junction Symphony Guild is selling beautiful hanging flower baskets arranged by Bookcliff Gardens, just in time for spring and Mother’s Day.
Baskets can be ordered now at gjso.org/support/guild. Guild members be on hand to help with pick up of pre-ordered baskets from 8 a.m.–noon, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9–10, at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road. Proceeds benefit the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
Membership in the Symphony Guild is open to anyone interested in volunteering and supporting the GJSO. Guild members create a variety of fundraising events and help support the orchestra’s concerts and music education activities.
At Guild meetings, Symphony Executive Director Kelly Anderson and Maestro Charles Latshaw and guests provide insights about the Symphony, its music and musicians.
Call the Symphony office at 970-243-6787 for information about the Guild or for help with ordering flower baskets.
A free Teen Self-Care Fair — highlighting free and low-cost options to support the physical and mental well-being of teens — will happen from noon –3 p.m. Saturday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.
Teens will find a variety of activities such as inflatable jousting, art, a musical instrument petting zoo, and the chance to visit with therapy dogs, a news release said. The fair will highlight traditional mental health services such as therapy as well as activities that connect teens with their communities. Teens, ages 12-18, who attend the Self-Care Fair can earn free food simply by visiting resource tables or classes.
Local nonprofits and businesses partnering or participating in the fair are Loving Beyond Understanding, Second Wind Fund, Mesa County Workforce Center, Karis Inc., The Art Center of Western Colorado, BAM! Business Art Mentorship Youth Program, Charisma Chorus, Counseling & Education Center, Identity Insights Counseling, The Cycle Effect, Hi Fives Robotics, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Western Colorado Area Health Education Center and the Mesa County Opioid Response Group, and Mesa County Libraries.
The event is made possible by grant funding through Western Colorado Community Foundation.
Are you passionate about Colorado National Monument? Would you like to be an ambassador in the community for this special place? Do you feel you have a particular expertise to share with Colorado National Monument Association?
CNMA is looking for new board members.
“We’re looking for community members who have the time and energy to devote to our mission,” a news release said.
That mission is to provide financial support to Colorado National Monument through a variety of community engagements and sales from the gift shop.
“This support fosters knowledge, passion and dedication to enable stewardship and preservation of Colorado National Monument,” the release said.
If you have questions, including board expectations and time commitments or, if you have interest in applying to be a part of the CNMA team email Johanna van Waveren at johannavwaveren@coloradonma.org or call 970-858-3617 Ext. 307.
Special Olympics is in need of volunteers for events happening in May and June.
You can “get a free shirt, have a ton of fun and support your community” as a Special Olympics volunteer at any of these events:
Tuesday, May 2, Mesa County Valley SD 51-Track and Field, Grand Junction
Friday, May 5, Delta County SD 50J-Track and Field, Delta
Saturday, May 6, Western Regional Aquatics, Delta
Sunday, May 7, Western Regional Athletics, Grand Junction
Saturday, May 20, Western Regional Soccer, Grand Junction
Friday — Sunday, June 9-10, State Summer Games, Grand Junction
To sign up for any of these opportunities, go to specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer.
There will be one AARP Driver Safety class next month, happening from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. May 9, at the Fruita Recreation Center.
You may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance with the completion of the course. Call 970-314-9843 to register.
The Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers will place flags out for Armed Forces Week on Saturday, May 13.
Flags will be set out in the early morning and picked up later in the afternoon. The program serves various subdivisions and businesses in the Redlands area.
“Besides honoring the Armed Forces, we wish to also include all essential workers, especially medical providers, public safety personnel and all those who provide essential services,” a news release said.
The Redlands Lion’s Club flag service honors nine holidays throughout the year and displays more than 700 flags. Cost for residents is a donation of $40.
To learn more about or subscribe to the service — or to volunteer to help — call Lance Wade at 970-270-4658 or Tom Kalenian at 970-201-8432.
