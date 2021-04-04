May your Easter baskets be overflowing with an abundant supply of chocolate delights and your hearts overflowing with hope, joy and renewal, today and always.
Frame Depot, 529 Bogart Lane, has partnered with funds2orgs to collect gently worn, used and new shoes that will be given a new lease on life in developing nations.
The shoes will be repurposed and shipped to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who then can purchase them at a low cost and sell them for a profit to make a living for their family.
“We are collecting all types of shoes: sneakers, dress, sandals, cleats, slippers and boots — we’ll take them all,” a news release said.
“Frame Depot is excited to be a partner in this program since it’s a great time to spring clean and this is a wonderful way to keep old shoes out of the landfill,”
The deadline to bring in shoes is May 25. Call Claudine at 245-6999 for information.
Mesa County Guys Giving Club presented more than $10,000 last month to Colorado Canyons Association, using proceeds from a recent meeting.
Steve Doyle and Frank Lindemann, with the Mesa County Guys Giving Club, presented the check to executive director of CCA, Chris Herrman. According to a news release, Herrman said that he and his staff were “quite surprised with the generous gift.”
“We’ve got some big plans for this money down on the river,” Herrman said.
The CCA’s mission is to foster community stewardship, education, and awareness of area National Conservation Lands with a focus on local McInnis Canyons, Dominguez-Escalante.
The mission of the Guys Giving Club is to “eat, drink and give away money.” The club meets four times a year. At each meeting, members can nominate a local charity. Three of the nominees are chosen by random and the person who placed the nomination will speak briefly about why they chose that nonprofit. A vote is taken and each member writes a $100 check to the the winning nonprofit.
The next Guys Giving Club meeting is May 4 and new members are always welcome. Call Kevin VanGundy at 243-8829 or email GuysGivingClub@gmail.com for information.
Colorado Canyons Association is gearing up for spring adventures and invite you to come along.
These upcoming expert-led trips seek to enrich your experience on local public lands:
Geology & Paleontology of the Colorado River: April 23–25
Birding on the Colorado River: May 7–9
McInnis Canyons Paleontology Tour: May 15
River Flow: Yoga & Wellness Retreat: June 4–6
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org/adventures for more information and to sign up.
The Mesa County Republican Women hosted a barbecue party March 20, to celebrate the farming and ranching communities in Mesa County and western Colorado as well as all meat suppliers retail and wholesale.
The event was a total success as “over 175 hungry meat eaters were served great Colorado Beef,” a news release said.
“Farming, ranching and small businesses are the backbone of our economy and this support shows what a great community we have,” the release said. The beef served came from Quality Meats, a 75-year-old small business in Grand Junction.
The League of Women Voters of Montrose County (also serving Delta and Ouray counties) invites the public to attend a Zoom webinar, “The Self-Sufficiency Standard in Western Colorado,” happening at noon Thursday.
Bruce Barnum from the Colorado Center on Law and Policy will present the one-hour webinar on the self-sufficiency standard, focusing on Montrose, Delta, and Ouray counties.
“Drawing on the CCLP’s publications, the Self-Sufficiency Standard for Colorado and the State of Working Colorado, Mr. Barnum will discuss how issues such as affordable housing impact the residents of western Colorado,” a news release said.
The Self-Sufficiency Standard calculates how much income a family must earn to meet basic needs such as housing, child care, food and transportation costs without public or private assistance based on family composition in each of Colorado’s counties.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The link to join the Zoom webinar is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555025849. A recording can be viewed later at lwvmontrose.org.
Community Hospital presented a naming plaque on Saturday, in honor of the Grand Junction Fraternal Order of Eagles.
“The Fraternal Order of Eagles has worked tirelessly to help support the mission of Community Hospital and have organized countless fundraising events to provide funding to Grand Valley Oncology cancer patients, funding for heart disease, Parkinson’s, diabetes education and much more,” a news release said.
To date, the Grand Junction FOE has raised more than $26,000 to help support Community Hospital programs and services.
FOE is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to philanthropic and service efforts which shape communities across the United States and Canada, the release said. Nearly 800,000 members have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to various organizations through the Foe Charity Foundation, which houses a variety of funds dedicated to patient care and research for causes including cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, spinal cord injuries and more.
The city of Grand Junction authorized the Business Incubator Center to distribute up to $250,000 to specifically assist with shortfalls in the operational funding needs of eligible nonprofit entities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants of no more than $7,500 per eligible Nonprofit Business Entity will be awarded to those NBE’s that endeavor to meet the various needs of the Grand Junction community. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 16.
“‘Nonprofit business’ is a Colorado not for profit entity in good standing that is established for any benevolent, educational, philanthropic, humane, scientific, social welfare or social advocacy or other eleemosynary purpose(s) and any operation for the benefit of veterans,” a news release said.
Go to gjincubator.org/loan-fund for eligibility requirements, information and to apply.
