Virtual events are in vogue these days since fashion — as we know it— has temporarily gone out of fashion, at least during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
It occurred to me that I wore similar outfits for two very different occasions this past week. Last Saturday, I donned a grungy but comfy pair of sweat pants, a long sleeve T-shirt, tennis shoes with dark long socks and a ball cap to do yard work and haul stuff to the curb for the annual spring cleanup.
The following day, while tuning in to our church’s live streaming service, I chose a comfy but grungy pair of sweat pants, a short sleeve T-shirt and my tennis shoes, with bright-colored ankle socks.
The fashion police are nowhere to be seen these days.
What defines business casual now that business meetings and projects are done from home? An oversized fleece top in a primary color palette, mismatching yoga pants and slippers for the ladies, or a Colorado Rockies T-shirt, basketball shorts and flip-flops for the guys?
Fancy spring fundraising galas are going the way of the stream, so what is a suitable home substitute for the little black cocktail dress or tuxedo and bow tie?
Ditto?
What shall we wear next week on Easter? Facebook photos have popped up showing a group of mature women posing in their Easter best: pretty pastel floral-print nightgowns that could easily double as a festive new Easter dress. Add a seasonal bonnet, with all the frills upon it, and you’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter Zoom or Hangouts parade.
Among the barrage of COVID-19 news, postponements and cancellations in the community, a flicker of light came across my email on Friday.
Vicki McGee with HOPE of the Grand Valley wrote that “Hope will not be cancelled.”
McGee wrote that she is thankful to all the donors because of them “we are still here and still lifting others up.”
“Some of our families were in need of groceries, most especially meat. Thankfully we were able to provide them with about 300 pounds of meat plus some pantry items,” she wrote.
Here’s what else she wrote about this past week’s events:
“HOPE of the Grand Valley stayed home. We read, we learned about each other, and we loved each other more. And it really wasn’t a chore.
We found out a jigsaw puzzle is better than a video game and that Monopoly actually isn’t so lame.
We learned to slow down and put in perspective what was truly important; families grew closer, and friends became family and, turns out, a lot of things are unimportant.
We became less self-focused and found ourselves concerned about others more; that reaching out and helping others actually makes us feel better. And even taught our children how to write a letter.
We realized that our children’s teachers just may have been saints! So, we taught our children to paint!
We learned how to cook our own meals, and even make bread, and now the kids know how to make their bed.
To sit down at the table together. Even though there wasn’t bad weather.
Our closets are now clean and that room is painted. And we are no longer distant, all got truly acquainted.
Our conversations are longer and our love is deeper. We will look back on these times as real keepers.
And our love is greater, our patience has grown and we realized, this was a time to be prized.
We missed all the hugs, and the get-together, but somehow, we all became closer. Plus, we took turns going to the grocer.
Stay safe, stay well and stay home. There is always Hope!”
Go to hopegv.org to learn more about HOPE of the Grand Valley.
Grand Junction and surrounding areas: Here is a short roundup of what YOU did this past week to help one another. Give yourself a high five or a pat on the back — you deserve it.
Someone prepaid for 40 meals at a local restaurant for anyone in need. All one had to do was call and put it on the “tab.”
Teddy bears and hearts appeared in windows to help us smile.
Someone needed a box of tissues and someone gave her some.
Someone offered help, support and virtual tutoring for kids and parents struggling with home school.
Restaurants were open and people waited patiently in the drive-thru until it was their turn. And many paid it forward.
Someone donated books to a lending library, and someone took some home to read.
Someone offered to share food with anyone not working/not getting paid or who had run of out food. “I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.”
Someone trained as an emergency and critical care veterinary specialist offered to answer questions that might come up about one’s pet.
Someone offered coping skills to those who are feeling out of control.
Someone rejoiced that they got their results back — I’m negative! Woot!
Someone praised the “amazing grocery store employees.”
Many crafted masks for health care workers and others at high risk.
Someone needed flour and she was gifted a large “bouquet.”
Someone offered to run errands.
Someone posted immediately when there was a good supply of toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex … and places where there were none.
Someone offered to foster pets … just in case.
And when someone cried … someone reached out.
What an awesome week it was.
