As you gather around the Easter dinner table — adorned with the glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and steamed asparagus — here’s an fun slice of trivia to share.

The tradition of serving ham on Easter dates back to the sixth century in Germany when pigs were abundant in Northern Europe and farmers would slaughter them in the fall, drying them through the winter. Because it was one of the only meats preserved in the fall, that was what was ready to eat in the early spring.