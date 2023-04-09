As you gather around the Easter dinner table — adorned with the glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and steamed asparagus — here’s an fun slice of trivia to share.
The tradition of serving ham on Easter dates back to the sixth century in Germany when pigs were abundant in Northern Europe and farmers would slaughter them in the fall, drying them through the winter. Because it was one of the only meats preserved in the fall, that was what was ready to eat in the early spring.
And, boy is it scrumptious. Wait — we haven’t said grace yet!
Amen! OK — now you can eat.
Happy Easter!
Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive is on a mission to make a difference in someone’s life to help them move forward in their time of need.
“We are looking for an individual that has a giving heart and will use this vehicle to better other people’s lives,” a news release said.
Submit nominations in 150 words or less at antonellisadvancedauto.com, explaining why a particular person deserves or needs a vehicle. Nominations can also be mailed to Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive, 365 Bonny St., Grand Junction, 81501. Nominations deadline is midnight Friday.
On April 18, the one deserving person will receive a car — a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that comes with free oil changes for two years — to help them prosper in life.
Call 970-242-0580 for information.
Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope launched a new monthly mobile pantry location at the Mesa County Fairgrounds last month and will host April’s event from 5–7 p.m. on Monday.
Food Bank of the Rockies operates more than 70 mobile pantries across Colorado and Wyoming, serving urban and rural communities. Mobile pantries operate at no cost to clients. Typical items distributed include fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat, bread, cheese, milk, eggs, whole grains, and other nourishing foods.
This monthly mobile pantry is open from 5–7 p.m., the second Monday of each month. Go to foodbankrockies.org/food or call 2-1-1 for information.
The Chile Cactus & Succulent Society’s April program will feature Bureau of Land Management ecologist Anna Lincoln, who will present on one of our lovely native cacti: the Colorado hookless cactus (Sclerocactus glaucus).
The event is from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Thursday, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave. Lincoln will discuss current collaborative projects with Fish & Wildlife, the range and habitat of this cactus as well as the always-challenging issue of lumping or splitting plant species.
There will be a plant raffle, a social break and a short business meeting. Guests are welcome. Go to chinlecactusclub.org or call 970-773-7637 for information.
Midday with New Dimensions will present “Artificial Intelligence: How Artificial Intelligence Will Shape Our Future,” a one-hour lecture given by retired software technologist, executive, inventor, and author Tom Sawyer at noon on Thursday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.
“Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans. This lecture provides an overview of AI, its history and development, current state and usages, and future scenarios,” a news release said.
Sawyer served as a software developer and IT Manager/Director of the Martin Marietta Aerospace Space Systems Division. He co-founded and sold a dotcom company and was a founding President and Chief Technology Officer of successful start-up technology companies. He is a named inventor on eight technology patents and is the author of two books on technology startups.
Midday with New Dimensions is a free public offered the second Thursday, every other month. Seating is limited. Go to newdimensionsgj.org for information.
The second in the Community Connection Conversations series, hosted by Western Colorado Writers Forum, is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Aging & Ageism” is open to all and is an opportunity to explore our relationship to our aging and the relationship of our communities to differently aged populations, a news release said.
The event’s goal is to actively listen to others so that we can create community more inclusive in understanding, acceptance and attitudes so everyone has a chance to be heard. Community Connection Conversations offers a simple, sociable and structured way to practice talking to each other, the release said. A writing activity will follow.
An art activity, facilitated by Joni Becker, will take place Thursday, at ArtLight Therapy Studios, 310 N. Seventh St., from 5:30-7 p.m.
Email linda.jhslaw@gmail.com or go to westerncoloradowriters.org for information and to RSVP.
The Grand Junction Branch of American Association of University Women will present Heidi Ragsdale with its “Women Who Make History” award during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive.
The award recognizes women who have made a significant difference to the Grand Valley community.
Ragsdale is the founder of Geo Maker Institute and #GJSpace Ladies and runs STEM is My Future, LLC, where she provides professional development for teachers, a news release said. She serves as a Space Exploration Educator Crew Orion member with Space Center Houston; a Space Foundation Teacher Liaison, a Solar System Ambassador, and 2020 and 2021 National Geographic Society grantee among many other accomplishments.
The event is open to the public. Cost for a plated lunch of tri-tip roast or a vegetarian option is $35. Go to grandjunction-co.aauw.net or call Lalee at 970-523-5510 to purchase tickets. Pre-registration and payment is required. A portion of the ticket cost will support Grand Junction’s AAUW Women Veterans Scholarship. Space is limited and an RSVP is requested by Monday.
One AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered this month — from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on April 28, in Grand Junction.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. You may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance after completing the course.
Call 970-243-2531 to register.
Submit community news items and ham leftover recipes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.