If I had it my way, every meal I eat during the month of August would be Olathe Sweet Corn and/or Palisade peaches.
While nutritionists might disapprove of such a diet, my taste buds would delight at the endless palate party.
Speaking of palate, today’s Your Town incorporates something — or at least a play on words — for each of these three words: palate, palette and pallet. See if you can find them. (Answers are at the end of the column).
Mesa County invites you to get involved in your community.
A number of commissioner-appointed advisory boards, panels, or commissions are looking for volunteers. Openings are available on the Board of Adjustment, Community Services Block Grant Tri- Partite Advisory Committee, Floodplain Board of Appeals, Noxious Weed Advisory Board, Tri River Advisory Committee (CSU Extension), and Personnel Appeals Advisory Board. Go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer for information and applications.
Mesa County’s The Giving Club is expected to donate more than $18,000 to a local nonprofit at its next meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
Membership is open to all woman and requires a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee that covers the costs of food and beverages provided at each meeting and minimal administrative expenses.
The Giving Club meets quarterly for a simple nomination and voting process to choose that quarter’s recipient. Nominations are taken and three nonprofits are drawn at random. After a brief presentation about the organizations, a vote is taken and a nonprofit is chosen.
Since 2014, The Giving Club has donated more than $488,000 to 28 Mesa County organizations. Women interested in becoming a member can join a meeting, held the first Monday in August, November, February and May.
Call Judy Vanderleest at 260-6140, email jjvan6@gmail.com or go to gjgivingclub.org for information.
In the same vein, The Guys Giving Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
August starts a new fiscal year and now is a great time to renew your membership, a news release said.
“Join the Guys Giving Club as we race across the $250,000 giving mark at next week’s meeting,” the release said.
Call Kevin K. VanGundy at 243-8829 for information.
The Pastel Society of Colorado will hang its annual Members Pastel Show this week at The Art Center.
“Staying Connected” will be on display Aug. 6–27 and Colorado artist Mike Ray is the show’s judge. Ray is a master signature member of the Pastel Society of Colorado and an associate member of the Pastel Society of America.
“When we paint, we form a connection with our subject, whether it is a landscape, cityscape, group of favorite objects in a still life, model for a portrait, figure study or colors, forms, and textures in an abstract,” a news release said.
“We then hope to share this connection with our viewers: family, friends, acquaintances and people we’ve not yet met.”
An opening reception will be from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday. The reception is free, but space is limited. Call The Art Center at 243-7337, ext. 2, to reserve a free ticket or go to gjartcenter.org for information.
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Ave., will host a free Ashes Scattering Day on Friday.
Families who are unsure what to do with their loved ones’ cremated remains are invited to set an appointment and explore options. Call Maria Torres at 243-3490 to schedule a time.
Refreshments will be available through Armando’s Tacos.
The Palisade Lions Club pancake breakfast will be from 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Palisade Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, during the Palisade Peach Fest weekend.
Proceeds will support Palisade parks, student scholarships and local programs such as vision testing and youth activities. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Ages younger than 4 are free.
Call Laurie Gabriel at 260-4487 or email tngrouch@gmail.com for information.
Knights of Columbus 1062 will host a golf tournament starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Chipeta Pines Golf Club.
There are a limited number of openings for the scramble tournament. Cost is $100 per player ($400 per four-person team) and covers 18 holes, a cart, and prizes. Proceeds will go toward Knights of Columbus causes including scholarships for students, gift baskets for families in need, and donations to local organizations and families throughout the year.
Registration is open until Sept. 1. Call Knight member Eloy Alcon at 250-4746.
The Mesa County Libraries Discovery Garden, 517 Chipeta Ave., is one of 100 community projects nationwide to be recognized as part of the “Lowe’s 100 Hometown Projects” initiative.
Discovery Garden will receive a grant from Lowe’s that will enable significant progress on several garden projects, including the creation of water-saving bioswales along Fifth Street, the construction of shade structures in the garden, the completion of pathways in the wilderness portion of the garden, and storage improvements for garden tools and supplies, a news release said.
The Discovery Garden started in 2018 on vacant land owned by Mesa County Libraries. It is a series of interactive and demonstration gardens that provide education, food, respite, and community engagement, the release said. A variety of gardening techniques are modeled, including xeric, raised bed, in-ground farming, pollinator, and permaculture design.
Go to mesacountylibraries.org/garden for more information
Palate/palette/pallet answers:
Palate is the roof of your mouth (where the peanut butter sticks), and by extension, your sense of taste (used in the item about the pancake breakfast). Palette is a range of colors or the board that artists use to mix paint (used in the Pastel Society item). Pallet can be a bed or a wooden platform (used in both the Mesa County “board” needs and the libraries raised bed garden mention).
