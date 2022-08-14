Jiminy Cricket! The crickets are loud this time of year!
According to almanac.com, scientist Amos Dolbear in 1897 published an article explaining the correlation between the ambient temperature and the rate at which crickets chirp. Male crickets chirp to attract females, scare off other males, or warn of danger, the website says.
Cricket’s muscles contract to produce chirping, based on chemical reactions and, the warmer the temperature, the easier the cricket’s muscles activate, so the chirps increase. The cooler the temperature, the slower the reaction rate, and the less frequent the chirps.
In the formula known as Dolbear’s Law, the scientist suggested that to convert cricket chirps to degrees Fahrenheit, count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, then add 40 to get the temperature. The number you get will be an approximation of the outside temperature.
I tested this hypothesis Thursday night after dark. It was sultry and the loud cricket chirping was well underway. I hit start on the stopwatch, counting quickly to keep up with the rapid chatter — 34 + 40 = 74 — but the weather app showed it was 83 degrees, so 9 degrees off.
I retested several times later as the evening cooled, coming in around 5–7 degrees off. By Friday morning, the chirps had slowed dramatically, but still off by around 10 degrees. Dolbear’s Law was accurate to a degree — in principle at least.
Various cultures agree that it is bad luck to kill a cricket, referring to them as “watchdogs” of the night when danger lurks. They are considered a symbol of protection, good luck and harmony and represent happiness and cheer. Mythology adds that the song of a cricket means it is time to celebrate.
As Dolbear suggested, the insects are confirming what we’ve already known. Jiminy Cricket! It’s hot this time of year.
Grand Junction High School Class of 1957 will host a “Last Bash” 65-year reunion barbecue picnic at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Sherwood Park, 200 Glenwood Ave., catered by Cowboy and the Rose.
The first 110 reservations will be paid for by the class, with a cost of $30 per person after that. Members of the 1956 and 1958 GJHS graduating classes also are invited to attend.
“The 1957 GJHS graduating class spent two years in what they still refer to as the ‘old’ high school on Chipeta Avenue before moving into the ‘new’ school completed on Fifth Street in 1956,” a news release said.
They’ll no doubt check out construction that’s started this year on the brand new high school, north of the present building site, the release said.
For reservations for the picnic or information, contact Don Wright before Aug. 31, by mail at 3025 Beachwood St., Grand Junction, 81501 or at 970-243-0338.
Loma Cat House wrote recently that as the first week of the “Clear The Shelters 2022” campaign draws to an end, “we are thrilled to see how amazing everyone’s campaigns are going.”
“With week two comes a whole new matching opportunity for Loma Cat House!”
The fundraising campaign is a partnership between Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, NBCUniversal Local (a division of NBCUniversal), and Hill’s Pet Nutrition. The campaign began Aug. 1 and goes through Aug. 31.
Week two’s challenge ends today, with Hill’s providing a $5,000 bonus grant to the two shelters that receive the most individual donations from Aug. 8–14. All credit card fees are paid so donations go straight to the shelters, according to the donation website.
Go to the Loma Cat House specific site, at https://store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/products/clear-the-shelters-loma-cat-house, to donate and check back Monday to see what week three’s promotion has in store.
American Contract Bridge Club Colorado West Unit 364 will the host the Peach Sectional Bridge Tournament later this month at the Courtyard by Marriott, 787 Horizon Drive.
The event starts at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and continues Aug. 27–28, with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Go to https://web2.acbl.org/Tournaments/Ads/2022/08/2208348.pdf to download a schedule flyer.
Canyonlands Field Institute in Moab, Utah, has announced two upcoming adult field seminars:
Archaeologist and educator Jamie Hollingsworth will highlight “Fremont Indian Culture on Range Creek Archaeology,” Aug. 24–26.
“Moab and Indian Creek Archaeology” will be Sept. 17–21, featuring two nights in Professor Valley Field Camp and two nights in Lisbon Valley at the Three Step Hideaway. Anthropologist Nancy J. Hewit will lead the seminar.
The seminars take place by vehicle and a short walk to agency-approved sites. The trips are fully outfitted with group size capped at nine, plus staff. A portion of trip fees help support institute youth programs.
Go to cfimoab.org/adult-adventure-field-seminars or email founder@cfimoab.org for information. Registration is at the website or call 435-259-7750.
Paddleboard Adventure Co. will host an adoption event and dog wash fundraiser Aug. 19–21, to benefit Harmony Matchmaker Animal Sanctuary.
Hours are noon–5 p.m. each day at Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F¼ Road in Palisade. Paddleboard will host Harmony and some of its adoption dogs, and staff will provide dog washes for community members’ pets.
Talbott’s will have a drink promotion at its apres bar with $1 of each draft pour going to the nonprofit. Talbott’s will also match the total donation.
Western Slope’s NAMI Family-to-Family education program will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6–Oct. 25.
NAMI Family-to-Family is for family friends and significant others of adults with mental health conditions. It provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions and is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well-being.
The program is taught by trained family members who have a loved one with a mental health condition. To register or for information, call 970-462-3989 or email namiwsprogramdirector@gmail.co.
