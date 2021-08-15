Peach pizza, peach cobbler (times two), peach salsa ...
We’re already elbow deep in peach season and I’m lagging behind in my attempt to create as many different and delectable dishes that I possibly can with Palisade’s perfect peaches.
How about peach pancakes for breakfast this morning, dotted with cinnamon butter and generous swirls of maple syrup? I’m on it!
What have you created this perfectly peachy season?
Grand Valley Pets Alive has partnered with C&R Farms for a sweet fundraiser it’s calling Peaches for Pets.
For $24 (check or cash only), peach lovers will get a full case (a two-layer box) of peaches ready for canning, freezing, drying, jams and jellies, pies, cobblers, peach-tomato salsa or just plain ol’ savoring. Peaches remaining after the pre-paid orders will be sold on a first come basis.
To preorder, call Alice at 261-6799 or Carole, 256-1851. Prepay is needed by Aug. 22. The order pickup and sale will go from 2–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Loma Cat House, 929 Main St., in Grand Junction.
A portion of the net proceeds will go to Loma Cat House which rescues homeless felines, provides medical attention, spay/neuter and finds good homes. Grand Valley Pets Alive works to reduce pet overpopulation and suffering by providing funds for spay/neuter of pet cats, dogs and rabbits, and trap, neuter and release of colony cats.
Friends of Highline Lake State Park will host a second event in its monthly speaker series at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Highline Lake State Park Beach Bathhouse.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee Trina Romero will present an adult wildlife-themed scavenger hunt titled “Wildlife Investigations at Highline Lake State Park.”
Romero has been employed with CPW since college (Colorado State University, B.S Zoology), and a permanent employee since 1998, a news release said. She was first hired as a District Wildlife Manager (Wildlife Officer) in Colorado Springs, where she worked for about 10 years. She relocated to Grand Junction in 2008, and has been the Watchable Wildlife and Volunteer Coordinator for the Northwest Region since, the release said.
Those wanting to take part in the scavenger hunt should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring a friend and “your adventuresome attitude” (along with a bottle of water). The day use fee is $10 at the gate.
The Grand Junction High School class of 1970 will gather outdoors for it 50-year class reunion on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10–11, at Canyon View Park.
Email gjhs1970reunion@gmail.com or call Elaine at 970-290-1552 for information.
Colorado Canyons Association is celebrating its 10th birthday with monthly birthday wishes throughout the year.
There is a different wish each month and for August it is for lots of community support for its upcoming fall field trips.
“Since 2011, CCA has proudly been serving the community and the National Conservation Areas of Western Colorado,” a news release said.
CCA is busy planning for its signature fall education event, Cottonwood Days, and is looking forward to educating hundreds of seventh graders about the river in Gunnison Gorge NCA.
To learn more about the event or to support its interactive, hands-on programs, go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org.
The 2022 Colorado National Monument Calendars are now available to purchase at the Monument’s visitor center and online.
And, the calendars will soon be available at multiple locations in the Grand Valley. There are two calendar for the choosing. The photo calendar can be purchased at rimrockshop.com/product/2022-photo-calendar/622 and the art calendar is at rimrockshop.com/product/2022-art-calendar/623.
The Knights of Columbus 1062 bingo nights are set to return next month at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave.
Bingo nights are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month with the first one happening Sept. 10.
Cost is $10 for the first packet of bingo cards and proceeds go to community projects. Call Jim Pasterz at 261-1952 or email jamespasterz@gmail.com for information.
The Western Region One Source was awarded a grant of $60,574 by the Trutta Fund for Veteran Support and the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
“The Trutta Fund for Veterans was established by one of our donor advisors to help support veterans in western Colorado” said WCCF Community Outreach Director Tedi Gillespie, in a news release.
“The fund has distributed over $200,000 in grants since its inception in 2019, to organizations serving veterans in Mesa and Delta Counties. We’re grateful for the generosity of our donor and all those that contribute to support this cause.”
In partnership with community organizations, the Western Region One Source has been able to provide resources to more 11,000 veterans and their families since its doors opened in May, 2019 according to interim director Joanne Iglesias
“The generous grant from the Trutta Fund will give us additional resources to enhance the capabilities in our large multipurpose conference room by adding additional electrical and data outlets. It will also allow us to install two automated gates to the newly laid rear parking lot which will provide secure parking for staff, tenant, and government vehicles. This in-turn frees up the limited parking on the north and south sides of the building for our veterans and visitors,” Iglesias said in the news release.
A division of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Western Region One Source opened in 2019, 482 28 Road, as a one-stop resource for veterans, military members, and their families seeking a connection with providers and resources. It partners “with community businesses, non-profits, county, state, and federal agencies to provide superior services to those that served this country, ensuring our nation’s freedom,” the news release said.
Submit community news items and peach recipes and ideas to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.