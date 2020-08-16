Today’s Your Town is a collection of random thoughts and hopes from months gone by and, I’ve thrown in a few predictions on (who knows) what’s to come.
In December, 2019, I was thinking: I sure am looking forward to some of the upcoming concerts next summer. For Christmas this year, we bought advance tickets on sale. July and August are going to be awesome. I’m so excited for some outdoor music!
In January, 2020, I was thinking: I am eagerly awaiting what Punxsutawney Phil sees in regard to six more weeks of winter or an early spring. An early spring means we can get out of the house and do things and take the mountain bikes out on the trails again. Whooo hoo!
In February, 2020, I was thinking: I am looking forward to getting away to see some spring training baseball. We’ve got hotel reservations in Phoenix, and we’re studying game schedules in anticipation of seeing four or five games. I’m excited for the crack of the bat.
In March, 2020, I was thinking: I might be wrong, but isn’t a “corona” a beer label? I’m looking forward to this nonsense being over in a couple of weeks.
In April, 2020, I was thinking: What do you mean when you say this could go on for “months?”
In May, 2020, I was thinking: I got a new dress for Mother’s Day. I’m looking forward to going back to church again — this year — so I can wear it.
In June, 2020, I was thinking: I’m looking forward to our stay-closer-to-home vacation this year — no, really. Who wants to see the Smoky Mountains anyway? They’re overrated. Colorado — now that’s mountains. (Quiet whimper).
In July, 2020, I was thinking: I am looking forward to seeing those postponed summer concert(s) — next year. And rain, I’m looking forward to those late summer monsoon rains. Wow! The lightning sure is putting on a wild light show above the Bookcliffs. Are the monsoons and cooler days finally here?
In August, 2020, I was thinking: Scratch that. I am looking forward to the smoke clearing out of the valley and I pray for the firefighters working so hard to put out the fires. And rain. I pray for lots and lots of rain. And cooler days. And the end of COVID-19. Pleeeeese.
September, 2020, it’s only two weeks away: I am looking forward to … (spin the wheel) … anybody want to guess where it lands?
October, 2020: I am looking forward to … (no carefree tosses of the dice) … just think positive.
November, 2020: I am looking forward to … (none of this eenie, meenie, minie moe stuff) … good thoughts, good thoughts …
December, 2020: I am looking forward to … 2021?
Grand Rivers Humane Society has started a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a van in its continued effort to find loving homes for homeless pets.
“Since 2005, Grand Rivers Humane Society has been pulling homeless pets from Mesa County Animal Services and finding them loving homes,” a news release said.
Because Grand Rivers Humane Society provides this essential service, Animal Services no longer has to euthanize pets because of a lack of space. As the need continues to increase, the organization is reaching out to the local community for help in purchasing an adoption van.”
Go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/lifesaving-adoption-van-fund to learn about the campaign.
Western Colorado Astronomy Club and Highline State Park will host an Astronomy Night at 8 p.m. Friday at the state park in Loma.
Club members will bring plenty of equipment to set up in the state park Visitor Center parking lot. Sunset will be at 8 p.m. Friday, with viewing starting around 8:30 p.m.
Participants can expect to see close-up views of the moon, and Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible.
As the evening progresses, stars, star clusters, and deep space objects will be featured.
Take blankets, jackets, camping chairs, comfortable shoes, and flashlights. All Visitor Center and parking lot lights will be turned off for the ultimate night sky viewing.
If weather makes it difficult for viewing, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday. Go to facebook.com/HighlineLakeStatePark for any updates or reschedule information.
The program is free, but a valid day pass or annual pass is required to enter the park.
Inspire Dance Co.’s car wash fundraiser continues from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. today at 2487 Industrial Blvd.
Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go toward the company’s operational costs to help offset expenses throughout the pandemic, according to a Facebook event page.
RiversEdge West will host a cleanup at the River Park at Las Colonias on Saturday morning.
The small, physically distanced volunteer event to remove tamarisk will include volunteers also pulling weeds and picking up trash.
Loppers, hand saws, and work gloves will be provided. You are welcome to bring your own tools as well (no chain saws). All ages are welcome.
This event is limited to the first 10 participants, and pre-registration is required. Go to riversedgewest.org and find the volunteer event under the “upcoming events” tab.
Local author Sandra Dorr will host an online, Grand Junction-based workshop for poets, fiction and nonfiction writers, with the goal of developing a singular focus on what only you can write.
“Beginning Mind: Writing with Resilience” will be presented on Monday and Tuesday nights, beginning Aug. 24.
Go to sandradorr.com/beginning-mind-writing-with-resilience for information.
