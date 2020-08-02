Thank you to the person who submitted last Sunday’s You Said It item about the Air Force Academy cadets, who were called “zoomies” back in the 1970s.
I can appreciate how that moniker came about. Makes me wonder, though, could our dog — who is well versed in “zoomies” — get a service academy nomination? Nah, I didn’t think so.
Here’s a local organization that’s really hoping to get its “zoomies” going again.
n
The August 2020 Commemorative Air Force Rocky Mountain Wing newsletter, “Propwash Gazette,” noted that the hangar is still closed because of the pandemic, but the organization is still open to donations.
The CAF, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, “is certainly experiencing some difficult times,” including the need to rebuild a second TBM engine in about as many years, the newsletter said.
“Col. Maddock and his wrench wranglers’ diagnosis quickly determined ‘309’s’ engine will have to go to an engine shop to be inspected and necessary repairs made,” the newsletter said.
“That means real money is required. The invaluable time Col. Maddock and crew donate cannot solve the problem.”
A fundraiser — Project Avenger — is now underway and seeking donations from members, friends, neighbors, sponsors, grants — any resource available. The first $10,000 received will be matched dollar for dollar by the Rocky Mountain Wing staff. The goal is to have the repairs made so the wing is ready to fly at the beginning of the 2021 Air Show and event season.
Donations can be sent to CAF Rocky Mountain Wing, P.O. Box 4125, Grand Junction, 81502. Credit card donations can be set up at bit.ly/2Cbxrwu.
Visit facebook.com/warbird.rides for information.
n
The Grand Junction Lions Club last week presented the second of its monetary pledges to community organizations this year.
On Tuesday, during its Family Fun Day at Bananas Fun Park, the club presented a check for $4,668 to the Central High School Marching Band to help purchase new percussion equipment. The Grand Junction Lions’ Community Betterment Committee has granted more than $118,000 to 15 organizations this year.
n
Tim Kral and Teri A. Roth have extended a sincere “thank you” to the “generous community, nonprofits, business owners, churches, individuals and beyond for their support either financially or through donations of supplies to the Navajo people in Arizona.”
“We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of people’s generous gifts of giving. When a monetary donation was given, we went out and purchased supplies,” Kral wrote in a news release.
A cargo van and a 12-foot trailer, both completely full of supplies, were delivered to the Navajo Nation.
“The Navajo people were amazed by the generosity of our community and those who do not know them. They said blessings for our community,” Kral wrote.
Another trip to the Navajo Nation is scheduled for Aug. 25. Call Kral at 778-5992 or Roth, at 261-4763, or email troth1952@gmail.com for information.
n
HOPE of the Grand Valley announced that because of COVID-19, it has canceled this year’s 5/10K fundraiser.
“Since this is our only fundraiser for the year, and as COVID-19 continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable,” wrote founder and CEO Vickie McGee in a newsletter.
“Right now, we’re doing everything possible to sustain daily operations and provide services to our community. While there’s a lot of uncertainty, we know that we need to adapt fast to our changing reality. Now, more than ever, our community needs us. And we need you,” she wrote.
Donations to HOPE of the Grand Valley can be made online at hopegv.org. If you’re unable to donate, you can sign up to have a portion of your purchases donated to the organization using Kroger/City Market Rewards or through Amazon Smile.
n
CASA of Mesa County will benefit from an upcoming night of shopping at My Little Haven, 575 25 Road.
There will be a silent auction, hors d ’oeuvres and drinks with a portion of the proceeds going to the nonprofit agency.
The event will be from 6–9 p.m. Aug. 8.
n
Roice-Hurst Humane Society is teaming with Catholic Outreach and other homeless advocacy groups to provide collapsible water bowls and dog food for the homeless community’s furry companions.
“For those experiencing homelessness, dogs play vital roles in their lives as companions and protectors. They often ensure their pet’s needs are met before their own,” according to a recent Roice-Hurst newsletter.
Every donation of $20 provides a Roice-Hurst collapsible water bowl and bag of dog food.
Donations can be made at rhhumanesociety.org/waterbowl, by mail to 362 28 Road, Grand Junction 81501 or by calling 434-7337.
n
The Rotary Club School Supply donation pickup happened early Friday morning at the North Avenue Walmart.
Each year, Rotarians donate thousands of dollars worth of school supplies to School District 51 schools. The schools use these supplies to help teachers stock their classrooms. The supplies were separated by school and loaded into volunteers’ vans and trucks for delivery.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, teachers across the United States spend an average of nearly $480 out-of-pocket stocking their classrooms, a news release said.
“The Rotarians’ generosity will go a long way toward keeping classrooms across D51 stocked and ready for fun learning opportunities,” a School District 51 news release said.
n
Olathe Sweet Corn is like candy and you can get your fill during the Knights of Columbus1062 fundraising sale that continues from 8 a.m.– 1 p.m. today in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, 330 White Avenue.
The sale will also happen from noon–6 p.m. Aug. 15 and from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Aug. 16 in the parking lot between Grand Avenue and White Avenue.
Proceeds will help pay for Christmas food baskets for families in need and for other Knights of Columbus charitable projects.
n
Submit Your Town and community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Is your club or organization planning to meeting again soon? Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/calendar.