We all have that one friend, you know, the one who’s already posting pictures and memes about crisp fall days, and everything pumpkin spice.
Pumpkin spice has in the past two decades become the quintessence of the changing seasons. However, its ingredients have existed for thousands of years.
Cinnamon dates to Chinese writings of 2800 B.C. and was used by medieval physicians to treat physical ailments or, in one case, burned to atone for remorse.
A luxury more than 5,000 years ago, ginger was valued by ancient Chinese for medicinal merits, including colic and flatulence. Toot!
Tropical evergreen trees of the myrtle family in the West Indies produce two of the spices.
Allspice is the younger of the mix, first imported to Europe in 1601.
Cloves were used as early as 200 B.C. to perfume one’s breath during audiences with the Chinese emperor.
Ancient nutmeg residue was discovered in Indonesia on ceramic pottery shards estimated to be 3,500 years old. The cost of 14th century nutmeg in Europe equaled “seven fattened oxen.”
It wasn’t until 1934, that spice company McCormick & Company mixed the spices, conveniently bottling the formula for the pie made with pumpkin or, for that 21st century seasonal beverage that costs about as much as seven fattened oxen.
n
The deadline to register for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation’s Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest is Aug. 31.
There is a $1,000 prize for the heaviest pumpkin, determined by a weigh-off on Oct. 29. Register at the parks and recreation office, 1340 Gunnison Ave., call 970-254-3866 or go to gjparksandrec.org for information.
Did you know:
Pumpkins are a form of winter squash.
There are 30 calories in a one cup serving — minus the marshmallows, sugar and spice and everything nice.
The Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,702 pounds, 13.9 ounces — heavier than a small car — grown in 2021 in the Italian region of Tuscany. “Mamma mia!!! È un sacco di torta di zucca!!!” (Mama mia! That’s a lot of pumpkin pie!!!)
Alaska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Maine, California, Kentucky and Utah have something in common.
These states (and a few others) have seen pumpkins weighing more than 2,000 pounds.
Colorado’s heaviest pumpkin came from a Front Range garden in Wheat Ridge, weighing 1,685 pounds.
n
Two delicious fundraisers are scheduled to support Grand Valley Pets Alive, a nonprofit that provides funding for spay/neuter of pet cats, dogs and rabbits. Traps and carriers are available for capture, along with vouchers to pay for surgeries and some vaccines. Go to grandvalleypetsalive.org for information.
Tasty fundraising opportunities this week are:
Peaches for Pets on Wednesday, Aug. 24: The deadline to order is today, Sunday Aug. 21. To reserve a full case of ripe peaches for $30, call Alice at 970-261-6799.
C&R Farms of Palisade is supporting the agency in this event. Order pickup will be from 2–6 p.m. Wednesday in front of Loma Cat House, 929 Main St. in Grand Junction. Any extra cases will be sold at that time. Cash or check will be accepted.
Apples for Animals, Yard Sale and More is Thursday, Aug. 25: This is the kick-off of a sale that will run as long as the apples last.
Gobbo Family Farms is selling apples, pears and eggs (as available) along with an ongoing yard sale. Thirty percent of fruit sales will be donated to the agency. After Aug. 25, call Kevin and Ginger Gobbo at 970-609-6969 to schedule picking or a pre-picked purchase.
Cost for you-pick apples is $1 or pre-picked $3 per pound; Asian pears you pick are $2, or pre-picked are $5 per pound. Ask about the cost for eggs.
Self pickers should dress for the orchards — sturdy shoes, sun protection and eye protection. Bring your own boxes and bags for picking and purchases.
n
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is accepting applications for its annual allocation of more than $40,000 to organizations that help young children.
Past recipients include Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Mesa County Partners, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Western Slope Center for Children, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley and Harmony Acres Equestrian Center.
Proceeds are the result of the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Fun Fest, usually scheduled in early June, and an October golf tournament. Applications are online at Kiwanis-gj.org. Deadline is Oct. 3.
Call club President John Hildebrand at 970-260-6822 or email john@autopachecks.com, or allocations chair Toni Heiden, 970-260-8664, toni@heidenhomes.com for information.
Kiwanis is seeking corporate sponsors for its 2023 Pancake Day. Call Pancake Day chair Stacey Mascarenas at 970-250-7525 for sponsor information.
n
The Western Slope Walk to End Epilepsy will happen from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Las Colonias Park.
Bring your family and friends — including well-behaved, leashed four-legged ones. The event includes refreshments, an “Ask a Neurologist” booth, Epilepsy Heroes pins, prizes for Most Team Spirit, Largest Team and Top 3 Fundraising Teams and a vendor fair with giveaways from the event’s sponsors.
Fundraising prizes and event T-shirts will be given to those who raise $100 or more. To donate and for information, go to p2p.onecause.com/walktoendepilepsycowy/event/western-slope-2022.
n
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lincoln Park. Funds go toward care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash at all times. Registered participants will receive a “Promise Garden” flower with different colors representing their connection to the disease.
Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Purple is for those who have lost someone.
Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
Orange is for those who support the cause and the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
To register or volunteer, go to act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/CO-Colorado?fr_id=15443&pg=entry, call 970-260-0699, or email tkueper@alz.org.
n
Submit community news and fun English to Italian translations to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.