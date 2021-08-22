How do you know when the moon has had enough to eat?
When it’s full!
Apparently it’s a full moon and a Blue Moon today, but not in the sense of two full moons in one month. Instead of the second full moon in a calendar month, it is a phenomenon where it’s the third full moon in a season with four. Huh?
Go to space.com/blue-moon-2021-explained to learn more.
What is a popular lunar dessert?
Moon pie!
Colorado National Monument will celebrate the 105th birthday of the National Park Service on Wednesday at the Saddlehorn Visitor Center.
Highlights of the celebration include:
Colorado National Monument Association’s “Then and Now” Photo Exhibit on display from 9 a.m.–4:15 p.m. in the visitor center exhibit hall
Back Porch demo tables from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Junior Ranger table with a special activity to earn “web ranger” patches from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on the back porch
While it may be the NPS birthday, you get the present: this is also a fee-free day in National Parks.
Grand Junction Lions Club will present a total of $22,500 to three organizations during its noon on Tuesday:
National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), $5,000 for office and equipment upgrades
Grand Valley Public Radio (KAFM), $7,500, for HVAC equipment
Colorado Mesa University, $10,000 toward the building for Master’s Occupational & Physicians’ Assistant Program. This is the first installment of a multi-year grant totaling $50,000.
A second check presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, at Community Hospital. The hospital will receive a check for $30,000 — the first installment of a multi-year grant totaling $75,000 for the new cancer center.
“Considering the fact that for first time in almost a century we were unable to hold our carnival and had to rely completely on our raffle we are very happy to have successfully raised the money necessary to fulfill our proposed grant awards for this year. This was no small feat, but thanks to our generous community and the remarkable effort of our Grand Junction Lions members celebrating these grants is a reality,” said newly inducted Grand Junction Lion President Dan Sites in a news release.
The Grand Junction Lions have granted more than $91,000 to 12 organizations this year through its Community Betterment Committee.
New Dimensions Lifelong Learning is back with in-person classes for the upcoming fall term that goes from Sept. 27–Nov. 5.
The fall line-up includes 71 classes and features an interesting assortment of 40 new classes, a news release said.
“From Shakespeare to Hiking the Black Ridge Wilderness, Opera to Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, you will find classes to enrich your thinking and challenge your endurance,” the release said.
Grand Valley adults age 50 and older can enroll in a variety of classes focused on academic and personal enrichment. The fall term cost is $75 and allows members to take as many classes as they select on a space-available basis. Classes will be posted Aug. 30 at newdimensionsgj.org.
If you are new to the area, you are encouraged to enroll and meet new people with common interests and a joy for learning, the release said.
New Dimensions is a volunteer, non-profit organization. Instructors are volunteers who bring their expertise to share with you. Email info@newdimensionsgj.org for more information and to get on the contact list or call Jan Henwood at 970-314-9911.
Alpine Bank presented a check for $10,000 to RiversEdge West on Thursday as part of its long-time support of the effort to restore riverside habitat.
The funds will be used three-fold: for the River Corridor Initiative, Adult and Youth Education programming and the 20-year anniversary annual conference.
The River Corridor Initiative is a regional initiative aimed at better coordinating the planning and management of the Colorado River in the Grand Valley.
The Youth and Adult Education Programming is critical in helping to cultivate local citizens to become river stewards and volunteers in the region.
The annual conference, based in Grand Junction, attracts more than 200 scientists, land and water managers, researchers, students, watershed groups, and consultants from roughly 13 states and two countries.
Go to riversedgewest.org to learn more.
The Giving Club presented a check for $18,000 to Mesa County Partners last week, using proceeds collected at its recent quarterly gathering.
Mesa County Partners has three main programs that support 800–1,000 youth and young adults each year, a news release said.
One-to-One Mentoring prevention program matches adult volunteers with at-risk you ages 7–17, as positive role models/mentors.
Restitution/Community Service Work Program is an intervention program that oversees juvenile offenders who are supervised in the completion of court-ordered community service hours and/or earn stipends to pay restitution to their crime victims.
Western Conservation Corps is an employment program for youth and adults ages 16–24 who work on environmental improvement/public land projects, receiving job and life skills training as well as Americorps Scholarships.
Go to mesapartners.org for information.
The Giving Club is a group of 187 women who gather quarterly to nominate a local nonprofit to receive the Giving Club’s philanthropic support. Membership is open to anyone wanting to join with other community-minded women and willing to pledge $100 per quarter to be awarded to local organizations. Go to gjgivingclub.org for information.
A free community screening of short videos about drug overdose reversal and Narcan will be from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley.
The public was invited earlier this month to document opioid stories of addiction, overdose or loss of a loved one to opiod drugs. This screening is the completion of that project. It includes food and beverages, an audience discussion and a brief survey. Masks are required at the screening
“Naloxone Champions: Digital Success Stories of Reversing Opiod Overdoses” is funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Overdose Data to Action” grant.
Go to naloxonechampions.org for information.
