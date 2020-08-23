Happy 104th birthday to the National Park Service — I hope I look that good when I’m 104.
Because of tinder-dry drought conditions in the West, the Park Service frowns upon the lighting of that many birthday candles, so instead, will celebrate the milestone by waiving park entry fees on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
A number of national parks and monuments are within driving distance of the Grand Valley. Find a list and information at nps.gov for information.
n
School District 51 students have completed their first week of school and, while in-person learning is happening, many of the after-school clubs, sports, and other extra-curricular activities are not, thanks to COVID-19.
Girl Scouts of Colorado is offering innovative and safe ways for girls to stay connected to their community, make new friends, and learn life skills, a news release said. Leaders across western Colorado are working to find safe places for troops to meet in-person, and many exciting, virtual opportunities are also taking place:
The “Make New Friends” virtual event series is a free kindergarten readiness program to help girls boost their social skills, giving them the self-confidence to thrive in a classroom or virtual school setting.
From topics like automotive engineering and STEM careers to civics and entrepreneurship, new badges released by Girl Scouts of the USA in July give girls more opportunities to practice ambitious leadership.
The new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programming and “Diverse. Inclusive. Together” patch are an opportunity for families to not only have conversations about differences, race, and racism, but also for caregivers and siblings to learn more about Girl Scouts’ core values.
Girl Scouts’ virtual monthly badge series gives girls the opportunity to earn badges, connect with Girl Scouts statewide, and share what they learned in a safe, virtual setting.
Go to girlscoutsofcolorado.org for information.
n
Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will place flags for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, and on Patriot Day, Friday, Sept. 11.
Weather permitting, members and volunteers will place more than 700 American flags in the morning and will pick them up later the same afternoon.
The areas served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, and Redlands Village and other subdivisions. Flags will also be displayed at Community Hospital and other Redlands-area businesses.
The flag service honors nine patriotic holidays, from spring to autumn. The cost for residents is a $35 donation.
If you are interested in subscribing to this service, or volunteering to help place the flags, call Lions Club members Lance Wade at 270-4658 (leave message) or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
n
Plan ahead and reserve a spot to attend the annual Community Harvest Day on Sept. 19 at the Orchard Mesa Research Station.
According to a Facebook event page, participants can “come help us harvest fresh produce in scenic Orchard Mesa.”
“You’ll have the opportunity to bring some home for your family, and The Community Market will distribute the rest to our neighbors in need,” the post said.
Face masks and social distancing measures will be in place, as will regular hand washing/sanitizing. Volunteers will be required to provide their own transportation to and from the Orchard Mesa Research Station.
Call Rita Mary Hennigan at (774) 242-5530 to reserve a spot.
n
Foster Alumni Mentors will host a virtual race on Saturday, Sept. 26, and the start line is wherever you want to start.
According to a Facebook event post, the FAM 0.5K Race for the Rest of Us as well as the 5K “for those who like to run,” will raise money for Foster Alumni Mentors, a local nonprofit that provides services to young adults who have aged out of foster care.
“Have you ever wanted to participate in a race, but just didn’t think you could make it all that way?” the post asks.
If so, “then, this is the race for you!”
At less than 1/3 of a mile, everyone can participate. And for those who truly love to run, there is a 5K.
This year’s race is virtual — meaning, you can “run” it wherever you are.
“Let’s see how creative you can get. Want to paddle board the entire race? Share your photos! Want to dress up in costume still and show your support? Let’s see it! We will still have awesome prizes for awesome categories,” the post says.
Go to fampoint5k.com for information and to sign up.
n
Grand Junction Mutual Aids’ Distribution Day continues Tuesdays in the parking lot at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
Distribution events began after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were announced in March to assist those in need. Months later, many are still in need. Drop off donations of items from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. or pick up items from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
According to the Facebook event post, there is a great need for food donations of all kinds — non-perishables as well as fresh. Large coolers are available to store frozen items.
Free dog vaccinations are available on Tuesday from 11 a.m–noon for at-risk dogs in the homeless community, and free human haircuts will also be available.
n
If you’re looking for a custom-built doghouse inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright, you need look no more.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society is auctioning off the doghouse, but you must bid quickly as the online auction closes at 5 p.m. today.
“Your pup will be living large and you will be supporting the life-saving work of Roice-Hurst,” a news release said.
The doghouse sports a wood shingle exterior, slanted metal roof, Trex patio and Travertine interior flooring. It was originally auctioned off during the 2012 Home Improvement & Remodeling Expo and proceeds went to Roice-Hurst.
The 2012 winning bidder is now “gifting it back to Roice-Hurst in hopes of helping us raise proceeds to continue our life-saving work,” the release said.
Go to betterunite.com/RoiceHurstHumaneSociety-custom-builtdoghouse for photos, information and to bid.
n
Submit community news items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Uploaded calendar items at GJSentinel.com/calendar.