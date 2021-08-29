I have the perfect solution for unwinding at the end of the day and escaping the worries and chaos of the world.
Turn off all the electronics and play pretend “lava pit” with a 4-year old for an hour and a half.
It works! Troubles become trivial as you bravely attempt to cross the living room floor without getting burned to a crisp by the lava flow. Call on you super power “lava flow protecting shoes” or pretend your invisible lava suit repels molten moving muck as you swim across its surface.
Don’t have a 4-year-old? Perhaps the neighbor kids are lava pit pros or, maybe the dog has hidden mighty magma-paddle talents. It’s fun, it’s healthy, and it’s great for the imagination.
I guarantee giggles and smiles (until it’s time to clean up the mess. Have you ever tried to get lava out of the carpet?)
CASA will host its free Hope Circle Breakfast at 8 a.m. Sept. 14, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive.
The Empowering Leadership Conference will follow, from 9:30 a.m.–noon, featuring international speaker and leadership expert Thomas McKee sharing his journey as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and what the children he has served have taught him along the way. The conference early bird ticket cost is $65, until Sept 1.
According to information at casamc.org, McKee is a CASA volunteer and an expert on volunteerism and leadership. His talk will help participants learn how to recruit, motivate and unleash a dream team. You’ll learn how to awaken a passion for your cause, how to keep the vision alive, how to unify a diverse team, how to empower staff and more.
The breakfast and the conference will be in-person and live streamed. To register, or for more information, go to the website or call 242-4191.
The Grand Valley Creative Alliance will host its inaugural CAN DO! event from 4:30–6 p.m. Tuesday, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The Community Arts Network was created by the GVCA as an opportunity for all creatives of the Grand Valley to come together periodically to hear about what’s going on in the creative sector — what are creative individuals and organizations doing around the Grand Valley?
Networking will go from 4:30–5 p.m., then participants will then hear about the GJ Cultural Strategic Plan, Space To Create, the Creative District, GVCA and about opportunities to get involved in all things creative.
Go to gvcreates.org for information.
The Mesa County Partners online auction — featuring a wide variety of items — will go live beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
There are more than 250 items available for bidding and viewable now at mesapartners.auctionanything.com/Home.taf. Partners will close the bids on items from 7–10 p.m. Sept. 9, with proceeds benefiting at-risk youth in Mesa County.
Counseling & Education Center will present its third annual course on resilience from Sept 13–Dec. 20.
“Nourishing the Roots of Resilience: Strengthening Your Core, Re-Vitalizing Connections” will define what resilience is and will explore the capabilities, skills and self-care strategies that build resilience and reduce physical and mental exhaustion related to compassion fatigue.
Course sessions are bi-weekly from 1–4:30 p.m. Mondays, at the Mesa County Workforce Center.
“This course is geared toward people who are taking care of other people, animals or the environment and whose work puts them at risk of Compassion Fatigue, which can lead to traumatic stress,” said CEC Executive Director Hali Nurnberg in a news release.
“Given the challenges of the past year, people have likely been especially impacted physically, economically, socially and psychologically,” Nurnberg said.
The registration fee includes 28 hours of instructional sessions, course materials, one individual coaching session and snacks. Go to cec-resilience-sept2021.eventbrite.com for registration or call 243-9539 for information.
Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition has launched its first public fundraising campaign that will go through Sept. 30.
According to a news release, the coalition received a generous donation from Western Colorado Community Foundation and all donations, up to $5,000, will be matched 1:1. Funds from the campaign will allow the coalition to pursue larger grants for local wildfire fuels reduction projects and supporting Firewise communities.
“Our next step is to bring in grant monies to support mitigation across land ownership in our high-risk communities. So many of these grants require a match, or they reimburse costs, and we need this seed money to make that happen,” said Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition fundraising and grants chair Pete Firmin, in the release.
“Our Community Foundation is pleased to support the necessary work the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition. The Coalition’s work is urgent as western Colorado grapples with more frequent wildfires,” said Western Colorado Community Foundation Programs Director Emily Orbanek in the release.
Donations are tax-deductible and can be made online. Go to TwoRiversWildifreCoalition.org or facebook.com/TwoRiversWildfireCoalition for information.
New Dimensions Lifelong Learning fall term classes will be posted online Monday at newdimensionsgj.org.
Grand Valley residents ages 50 and older can enroll in a variety of classes focused on academic and personal enrichment. The fall term cost is $75 and allows members to take as many classes as they select on a space-available basis.
New Dimensions is a volunteer, non-profit organization. Instructors are volunteers who bring their expertise to share with you.
The fall term goes from Sept. 27–Nov. 5 with a variety of 71 classes — from Shakespeare to Hiking the Black Ridge Wilderness, Opera to Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency.
Go to the website, email info@newdimensionsgj.org or call Jan Henwood at 970-314-9911 for information.
El Pomar Foundation approved grants recently to area nonprofits.
Future Farmers of America of Hotchkiss was given $5,000 for general operating support.
Hilltop Health Services Corporation of Grand Junction received $2,500 for Latimer House.
Western Slope Center for Children of Grand Junction, $2500 for general operating support.
Go to elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomar-funds for information.
Submit community news items and carpet cleaning tips to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.