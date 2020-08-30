It strangely felt like a high-five moment when it was announced that the Pine Gulch Fire had taken the number one spot as the largest wildfire in the state’s history, but it was anything but.
How does one “celebrate” such a staggering announcement? Whooping and hollering seems out of place as does any visual of hoisting a proverbial winner’s cup and singing “we are the champions my friend …”
Champions?
Taking the No. 1 spot does not make us champions by any means, but there have been many champions at work in the herculean “victory” and that is the nearly 1,000 firefighters who have wrestled long days and long nights (for a month) with this uncooperative beast.
While I complained about endless 100-degree days in the Grand Valley, these brave men and women worked in the dangerous heat and flames in the containment effort. I’ve groaned plenty about the thick soupy smoke and running the A/C nonstop because opening windows would choke me out. I’ve cursed the ash on my car, on our driveway, in my garden.Washing it away just creates a black smelly mush (mud + ash).
I am very grateful for the firefighting champions and their war zone dedication. When I tired quickly of the fire news, I could look away from the billowing plume, stay indoors, watch a movie, and distract myself from it. But, the champions were far from home, battling eye to eye with the monster. A fiery reality was always in view.
And for that I say thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
They will be fighting to the end.
The Operation Interdependence Poker Run is set for Saturday, Sept. 12.
The run starts at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at Motorcycle Accessories, 2060 E. Main St., and will travel over Grand Mesa.
“Proceeds will benefit a great organization that delivers care packages to our active military members stationed overseas,” according to a Facebook event page.
Go to facebook.com/gjmotoacc (search events) or oidelivers.org for information.
Western Colorado Contractor’s Association will present a check on Tuesday to the Mesa County 4-H Shooting Club with funds raised from the annual association Trap Shoot.
WCCA is a nonprofit organization that represents the construction industry in western Colorado and has previously raised funds for organizations including Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, The Challenger Program and 4-H Sports.
During the Aug. 15 trap shoot, association members donated $860, raised through a rent-a-ringer option (teams could add best shot 4-H shooters to their team), Mulligans sold, and additional games played during the tournament.
The donation will help 4-H youth with future competitions and their youth program.
Registration is underway for the National Night Out event Tuesday, Oct. 6, in your neighborhood.
The annual community-building campaign promotes “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” a news release said.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
The event normally takes place the first Tuesday in August, but frankly, 2020 has been anything but normal.
Grand Junction neighborhoods that register their National Night Out events with the Grand Junction Police Department will have an officer visit during the event to provide safety information and answer questions.
Neighbors are invited to organize events such as ice cream socials, pizza parties, cookouts, and cookie and lemonade gatherings. Neighborhoods should follow all best public health practices with small outdoor gatherings, prepackaged items/food to grab and go, (rather than dishes that require shared utensils), mask wearing and social distancing, the release said. Officers will wear masks during their visits to neighborhood events.
To register and for information, go to gjcity.org/residents/public-safety/police-department/national-night-out.
The ninth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival is moving to a virtual platform this year, because of COVID-19.
The festival is usually held in person in Steamboat Springs.The virtual festival will offer a series of fun and educational videos about greater sandhill cranes in Colorado as well as other bird and nature-related topics. All videos will be made available for free through the Yampa Valley Crane Festival website, coloradocranes.org/2020-festival, beginning Thursday, and will remain accessible through the year.
The keynote video by Van Graham of Grand Junction relates the history of greater sandhill cranes in northwest Colorado.
Postvention Alliance has posted upcoming virtual events at the GJSentinel.com online calendar.
Talk Saves Lives — AFSP CO, Western Slope and Telluride, 4:30–5:30 p.m. Aug 31: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. Participants will learn common risk factors and warning signs associated with suicide, and how to keep themselves and others safe. Register: tsl-co-08-31-2020.attendease.com.
2020 World Suicide Prevention Day — Mesa County Community, 6 p.m. Sept. 10 to 8 a.m. Sept. 11: This event is dedicated to all Mesa County residents affected by a suicide loss or crisis. Options are a virtual walk as an individual or with your online team; walk outside in your own neighborhood with your family and friends or at an alternative location with your coworkers. Walkers can decide how their donation will be used or they can go to existing suicide survivor efforts in Mesa County. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-world-suicide-prevention-day-mesa-county-community-walk-virtual-tickets-115129483384.
Harm Reduction 101 Presentation, 3–4:30 p.m. Sept. 12: This program is grounded in justice and human rights focusing on positive change and on working with people without judgment, coercion, discrimination, or requiring that they stop using drugs as a precondition of support. Register: eventbrite.com/e/harm-reduction-101-presentation-tickets-118233723249.
Email team@postvention.org for information on any of these events.
