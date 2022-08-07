If you haven’t already, now’s the time to hit “start” on your GPS to navigate through the month. Buckle up and enjoy the drive because the directions through August go something like this:
Start with an eager frame of mind and bear right toward school shopping, staying in the passing lane at the posted speed limit until the cart is full.
Reducing your speed, continue in the right lane through the next few miles, enjoying late sleep-ins and final summer fun.
Upon approaching the first day of school, accelerate early into the HOV lane expecting stop-and-go traffic. Be on alert for yellow school buses entering the road and carrying precious cargo.
(Side note: Yes — the flashing red lights and “STOP” sign on the school bus really do mean STOP!)
Continue through the week, coasting gently into the weekend.
Make a U-Turn and immediately re-enter traffic after a restful weekend. Continue on this course through August, exiting as each weekend approaches, reducing speed significantly. Watch for roadside produce stands along the way — it’s a peachy time to stop.
Merge into traffic once again, continuing for several miles on the route until you approach the rest stop (aka Labor Day weekend). Rest, relax and re-energize. The next opportunity for an extended rest stop won’t happen until Thanksgiving break in November.
Are we there yet?
n
This month’s AARP Driver Safety class will be offered from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Aug. 25 in Grand Junction.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. After completion of the class, you may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance.
Call 970-314-9843 to register.
n
Registration is underway for Grand Valley Paddling Club’s 18th annual river cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 20.
“This year we are also encouraging people that can’t get on the river to help us clean up our boat ramps and parks associated with the river as a member of our Ground Crew. We have created a landing page on our website with more details,” a news release said.
Go to gvpaddle.org/summer-cleanup to find the registration form.
The club is also seeking volunteer leads — a few people that would be willing to act as leads during the cleanup. One On Water Lead is needed for the Fruita stretch and four to five Ground Crew Leads for the different locations. Responsibilities include giving a scripted safety talk, assuring there is a waiver for each participant, giving guidance to the less experienced and providing a positive, welcoming attitude.
Anyone interested in helping in this capacity should email randall@gvpaddle.org for details.
n
The August meeting of the Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society will be from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Club member Bambi Harmon will present “Life of a Trilobite from Extinction … and Beyond.” Harmon is an accomplished cactus and succulent gardener and a keen fossil hunter and collector whose favorite is the trilobite.
The meeting will include a plant raffle, a very short business meeting and a social hour. Guests are welcome. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
n
The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District has opened applications for its fall 2022 grant cycle, with approximately $350,000 in funds available. All grant funds stay in Mesa County.
Entities eligible for these programs are limited to the state and its subdivisions along with school districts, public and state-controlled institutions of higher education, library districts, metropolitan or other special district and fire protection districts.
Applications are accepted until 3 p.m. Sept. 2. Fall grant application presentations will take place during the Sept. 21 board of directors meeting that is open to the public. Fall awards will be selected as soon as Oct. 19.
Go to mesafml.org/current-grant-cycle to learn about the two programs available and to obtain an application.
n
The Palisade Historical Society’s next history talk at The Ordinary Fellow Winery will feature newspaperman Bob Sweeney who will speak on the history of newspapers.
“Bob has incredible newspaper publishing credentials,” a news release said.
Sweeney was publisher of The Palisade Tribune for two decades, from 1992 to 2012, the release said.
“He founded the Craig Daily Press and was mayor of his hometown of Craig, Colorado. He is a past president of the National Newspaper Association, the largest newspaper organization in the United States. Currently, he is the publisher of The Villager, a weekly paper in Arapahoe County, and the Gilpin County Weekly Register-Call, the oldest newspaper in Colorado — founded in 1862.”
Sweeney was also an exchange journalist to the Soviet Union in 1975.
The Palisade Tribune published from 1903–2014. As stewards of The Palisade Tribune, the Palisade History Museum has archival copies and has digitized 2,931 issues, which are available in the Colorado Historic Newspaper database for research by students, teachers, genealogists, historians and the public.
The presentation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery tasting room, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade. The program is free and open to the public. Le Snack Fine Foods will be on the patio serving food starting at 4 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
n
And lastly, a shout-out to former Daily Sentinel photographer McKenzie Lange, who relocated from Grand Junction in early July to the Greenville, South Carolina area.
According to a Go Fund me account that was set up, Lange began working as a photographer in a newsroom in South Carolina. Her health insurance had yet to kick in and, as luck would go, her appendix nearly burst and she had to have emergency surgery on July 19.
The Go Fund me account page notes that “we are raising money to help with her medical expenses.”
n
