I had to rinse ash off my garden tomatoes last year after harvesting and, this year, I’m scrubbing off muddy irrigation water.
Neither of the conditions affect the growth so I’m not too concerned; however, one of my garden gnomes is complaining about his working conditions: ash, heat, rain and now, mud.
I guess I could send him way up north to see how he likes it there.
Will a lone gnome in the wild unknown, near Nome, be prone to moan and groan after being snow blown?
(I’ll let myself out).
n
In the effort to educate the community about the impacts of drought, the Drought Response Information Project (DRIP) has developed a water conservation-focused scavenger hunt with a gnome theme.
The “Gnome More, Waste Less” educational adventure stretches along the Colorado Riverfront Trail, from the Palisade Riverbend area, the Clifton Nature Park section, through Las Colonias Park, and Blue Heron Trail and includes a series of five water-conservation tips that are easily applicable to Grand Valley residents, a news release said.
The signs are strategically placed along the river because the low flows this year are a reminder of the exceptional drought in Mesa County, the release said. Conservation tips include how to help you “gnome” more about conserving H2O. You can win prizes by scanning the QR code on all five signs.
With each scavenger hunt clue, participants can win a low-flow toilet, a rain barrel kit or a landscape consultation with CSU Extension Tri River Area. Prizes will be chosen at random from the submissions entered over the summer. Winners will be announced at the end of September.
Go to facebook.com/grandvalleydrip or dripinfo.com or call 712-2071 for information.
n
The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the church, 790 26½ Road.
The breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea or lemonade.
Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 8–11. Proceeds from the breakfast will support local charities.
n
The Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will place flags next month to commemorate two recognized holidays: Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, and Patriot Day, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The club will place 750 American flags early in the morning for its customers and will pick them up later in the day on both dates, a news release said. Areas served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, and Redlands Village subdivisions, to name a few. Flags will also be displayed at Community Hospital and some Redlands-area businesses.
The flag service honors nine annual patriotic holidays at the cost of a $35 donation for residents. Anyone interested in subscribing to the service, or volunteering to help place the flags, should call Lions Club member Lance Wade at 270-4658 (leave message) or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961.
n
Colorado Cubans Glenwood Springs will host a Freedom Rally at 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of West Sixth Street and Pine in Glenwood Springs, across from Hotel Colorado by the hot springs.
Those planning to participate should take a mask, flags and signs. To sign up, text “GOING” to 970-623-0146.
n
Mesa County RSVP Inc. has volunteer opportunities for individuals ages 55 and older, who want to make a difference for others living in the community.
Current needs are a gift shop volunteer or greeter at Community Hospital; customer service volunteers at Habitat Restore; Meals on Wheels meal delivery driver, loader and office volunteer; and RSVP Senior Scholars tutors for children in the classroom.
To get involved, call 243-9839, ext. 5, or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org to apply.
n
Hilltop’s Health Access will host a walk-in enrollment event from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilltop Family Resource Center, 1129 Colorado Ave.
The event is the last chance for individuals to enroll for free or discounted health insurance this year, prior to the Aug 15 deadline. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
“Even if you’ve already enrolled this year, you may be eligible for additional savings,” a news release said.
If you received unemployment benefits for one week or more, you may qualify for a free silver plan. Monthly premiums start from no cost and co-pays from $2.
Hilltop’s Health Access is a certified assistance site for Connect for Health to help the public navigate the online process, compare coverage options side-by-side, determine if discounts are available based on income, and enroll — sometimes all in one day.
Plan to attend Wednesday’s enrollment event or call 244-0850 or go to hilltopshealthaccess.org for information.
n
A doctor from Colorado University in Denver is traveling the state with his team to document opioid stories of addiction, overdose, or loss of a loved one to the drugs.
The opioid crisis has been in the works for years, and last year was especially bad, with sharp increases in overdoses and deaths, a news release said.
Dr. Marty Otanez knows Colorado has been hit hard, and his study is unique in that he is recording people in their own words, while at the same time, teaching people to produce their own mini film, the release said.
All compiled stories created will be screened at a local theater later this summer. Of special interest are stories that involve naloxone (narcan), the release said.
“Naloxone is proven to save lives, and Dr. Otanez is keen to educate the public about its use, and harm reduction in general.”
Participants can earn up to a $95 City Market gift card for a total of two hours of time, or $40 gift card for a half-hour. Workshops are from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 9–11, at the Unitarian Universalist Church. To register or for information, call Eric Niederkruger, at 361-4386.
n
Submit community news and gnome complaints by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.