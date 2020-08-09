It was fascinating — albeit scary — to see the glow from atop the Bookcliffs last week, as the Pine Gulch Fire raged out of control.
The billowing plume we’d seen for a number of days reached upward into the heavens, but the red glow at the base of the plume brought reality much closer to home.
I’ve sent up many a prayer for the safety of the firefighters and protection of property in harm’s way but, if rain dancing is your thing, I suggest you get moving.
Amen!
Re/Max 4000 and The Kimbrough Team, 120 W. Park Drive, Suite 200, are hosting a drop-off location through August for the Bee Generous backpack roundup.
The public is invited to help Bee Generous reach its goal of 100 backpack donations. Backpacks will be filled with supplies and donated to less fortunate communities.
According to a Facebook event page, Jace Mizushima, the young founder of Bee Generous, has distributed more than 700 backpacks and supplies in both Uganda and the Dominican Republic.
Call Re/Max 4000 at 263-7355 for information.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will benefit from proceeds of the Western Slope Hope Open on Saturday, at the Redlands Mesa Golf Course.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. According to a news release, major hole-in-one prizes will be offered, including a new car or $50,000 cash, a flat-screen TV, a $500 gift card and more.
Registration is $500 for a foursome and includes breakfast burritos and boxed lunches, as well as a “swag” bag and other prizes.
Register at namiws.org or call 812-0010.
McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area posted a handful of upcoming September and October events to the GJSentinel.com online calendar.
Trip/event sizes are limited. Go to coloradoanyonsassociation.org for cost information/reservations for any of these events, or call Sara Brooker at 263-7902 or email sara@canyonsassociation.org.
Night Sky Photography Clinic, Sept. 12–13: Join professional night sky photographer Christopher Eaton for an evening under the Milky Way in Big Dominguez Canyon to learn techniques and tips for capturing the perfect starry shot. This course is intended for beginner to intermediate photographers. You must have your own camera and associated equipment.
Yoga and Wellness Rafting Retreat, Sept. 18–20: There’s no better place than the Colorado River to find balance, rejuvenation, and peace as the seasons start to change. Join CCA and local yoga instructor Brooke Kollman on a three-day, two-night retreat. Expect to practice yoga and meditation two to three times a day alongside the towering canyons and peaceful river of Ruby-Horsethief on this all-levels retreat.
Geology and Paleontology on the Colorado River, Sept. 25–27: Raft the river with CCA paleontologist Rob Gay and learn about the billions of years of history written in the rocks. From the earliest dinosaurs to Ice Age mammoths, this scenic area encapsulates a vast timespan of life on the planet.
McInnis Canyons Paleontology Tour, Oct 3: Join paleontologist Rob Gay on a hiking tour to visit Dinosaur Hill, Fruita Paleo Area and Trail Through Time as you discuss and view the ancient creatures that used to inhabit the region.
Eagle Rock Shelter Float Trip, Oct 10: Find out what life was like for humans in the region nearly 13,000 years ago by exploring the site with Colorado Mesa University Anthropology Professor Dr. John Seebach. Although accessible by land, this site is best visited by river to get a sense of the landscape and how it shaped its inhabitants so many years ago.
Twenty-four new Girl Scouts of Colorado badges were released last month that help girls practice ambitious leadership in crucial areas that often remain male-dominated, a news release said.
The badges include:
Entrepreneurship (K–12): Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they engage in age-appropriate exercises that help them create and pitch a product or service that solves a problem.
STEM Career Exploration (grades 2–8): Girls explore their career interests and connect them to STEM fields — particularly computer science, nature/environmental science, engineering, design, health, and agriculture — that can help them address the pressing issues of our time and change the world.
Automotive Engineering (grades K–5): Girls learn about designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles, as well as the future of mobility.
Civics (grades K–12): Girls gain an in-depth understanding of how local, state and federal government works, preparing them to be voters, activists and even political leaders.
“In a year of unprecedented global change, our country’s need for strong, broad-minded, and decisive leadership has never been greater. Through this new and existing programming, Girl Scouts equips the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future,” the release said.
Go to girlscoutsofcolorado.org or facebook.com/girlscoutsofcolorado for information.
The Knights of Columbus 1062 are gearing up for a sweet repeat this coming weekend with more sales of Olathe Sweet Corn.
Last weekend’s sweet corn sales sales netted $1,700 to go toward the chapter’s fundraising.
Booths will be set up Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15–16, at the Shell Station at First Street and Grand Avenue and at a convenience store on 29 and D roads. Booth hours are 2–6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.–noon. Sunday.
Corn will also be for sale in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, at Fourth Street and Grand Avenue, before and after Saturday and Sunday Masses (4–6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.–noon Sunday.
The Knights are also taking advance orders at 234-7796. The suggested donation is $4 for a baker’s dozen, and proceeds will help pay for Christmas food baskets for families in need, and other Knights of Columbus charitable projects.
Call Jim Pasterz/Knights of Columbus Grand Knight at 234-7796 or email jpasterz6@gmail.com for information.
