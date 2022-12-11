oH! oH! oH!
It’s backward but, with just two weeks until the big Ho! Ho! Ho!, I’m feeling a bit turned around and inside-out.
It’s come to my attention that both Santa (tenor) and the Jolly Green Giant (bass) use “ho, ho, ho,” and there’s a 30-second animated video of them in a friendly competition at youtube.com/watch?v=ngtnxB8iG3E.
Oh, oh, oh — yeah, it’s pretty cute.
The Grand Junction Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a community bedding drive in the effort to build and deliver beds to children ages 3-17 who do not have a bed to sleep on.
“No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town” is the motto for the new local non-profit that is collecting new twin-size sheets, comforters, pillows, and quilts. Drop off through Jan. 1 at MJ Thomas Photography, Jolley Smiles Grand Junction and Crossroads United Methodist Church ,-round at The Owl’s Nest Quilters and Central High School.
To make a financial donation, volunteer, or sponsor a community build day, go to shpbeds.org/chapter/co-grand-junction. The portal for families to apply for beds will open later this month at the website.
The public is invited to help place the more than 3,100 Wreaths Across America wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Ceremony on Friday. Volunteers should meet at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at the cemetery’s administration building, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday and will last approximately 30 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
Now in its 30th, the Worchester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine has placed more than 3.5 million wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and national and state veteran’s cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Wreaths will be place at the Orchard Mesa Veterans section at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens will host a Luminary Remembrance event at 5 p.m. Friday, at Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Ave.
“During the holiday season, we all have a wonderful opportunity to pause from our busy lives and take time to remember our loved ones and how much they meant to us,” a news release said.
Luminaries will be provided to place on loved one’s graves. Call 970-243-3490 to RSVP and for more information.
Hope of the Grand Valley is seeking volunteers to help with its Christmas distribution.
Volunteer dates are:
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4:15–6:30 p.m., help adopters unload vehicles
Saturday, Dec. 17,10:45 a.m.–12:30 p.m., help families receive gifts, and load vehicles
To volunteer, go to volunteersignup.org/FRRXD and follow the instructions on the page or email Vicki McGee at vicki@hopegv.org for information.
Palisade Historical Society’s December history talk will feature “then and now” photos of the Palisade town center, presented by Gary Hines.
Hine normally gives guided walking tours of historic downtown Palisade but this “tour” will be easier, as everyone can sit comfortably in a chair where it’s warm inside and see how downtown buildings have changed over the years, a news release said.
The talk begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. The winery, located in the former United Fruit Growers’ Association peach processing facility, is one of the buildings included in the pictorial history. The tasting room will open at noon, and Le Snack Fine Foods have winter soups available to purchase starting at 4:30 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
The 123rd National Audubon Christmas Bird Count happens from 7 a.m. to 5-ish p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Grand Valley Audubon Society has 14 teams that will spread across the valley to conduct the community winter-resident bird survey. The annual event is one of birding’s greatest traditions and is a great introduction to beginners and fun for experts alike.
Go to audubongv.org/events.html for information or, alternatively, birdwatchers can participate at home at feederwatch.org.
After you’re rested up from all the Christmas running around, plan to kick off the New Year with a 5K fun run to benefit the campaign for a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center.
The Grand Junction Community Recreation Center Kickstart 5K Fun Run & 1K Kids’ Dash happens Saturday, Jan. 7 at Matchett Park, the proposed site for the community recreation center. The course follows the perimeter of the 205-acre park, giving participants the opportunity to see the proposed site for the community recreation center, and the location for future park development.
Packet pick-up and registration is at 9 a.m., the 1K Kids’ Dash starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. Matchett Park is on Patterson Road, between 28 1/4 and 28 3/4 roads. You can walk, run, jog or skip your way through the park and join activities and games for kids. Registration is $20 at GJCRC.org and a T-shirt is included with each adult registration in advance. Same-day registration is $30.
Proceeds go to the Community Recreation Center Campaign.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System will host a PACT Act Week of Action event from 3–4 p.m. Wednesday to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
The event is at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, 2121 North Ave., Building 6 Main Room.
Heartbeat of Grand Junction Survivors of Loss to Suicide Support Group will host a memorial candle lighting ceremony from 7–8:30 p.m. Dec. 20, at First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St.
When loss plunges us into darkness, pain, confusion and hopelessness, the long dark night seems endless. In time, walking the grief journey allows the return of the light to find joy, peace, hope and purpose again in life.
“The Light Returns” is a “beautiful, non-religious ceremony celebrating the lives of loved ones lost to suicide,” a news release said.
Bring a photo or memento of your loved one(s) for the memory table and their favorite snack to share if you wish.
Hot, non-alcoholic drinks and water will be provided.
