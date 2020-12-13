In the past 31 years of writing such a letter, I don’t believe I have ever used the words “pandemic” or “stay-at-home” or “canceled” but those topics managed to fill almost two pages of interest (or non-interest, depending if you’re a fan of Christmas letters).
There is one constant through the 31 years: My salutation always includes a mention of being “thankful for our many blessings throughout the year.” This year is no different. Granted, it’s been a challenging year, but the blessings are still there. No, they’re not hiding in the depths of the garage, in a storage tub, in the most difficult location to access, buried way at the very bottom, in a hermetically sealed container.
Nope — they’re right in front of me — I am thankful for you and I wish you a very merry Christmas and a prosperous “pandemic-free,” “get-out-of-the-house” and “nothing-canceled” 2021!
How are your stable-building skills?
The public is invited to participate in Grand Valley Horse Rescue’s Safer-at-Home Virtual Gingerbread Stable Contest, happening through Dec. 28.
The family event is hosted by GVHR organizers — a group of eight children, ages 7–11 “who seek to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing horses out of the slaughter pipeline with the highest likelihood to be trained into children’s horses before being adopted out,” a news release said.
The group’s mission is to create a green space, centrally located between Palisade and Mack, for the rescue so children in the community can have more affordable access to horses. They also hope to construct an equine cross-country course “because the youth of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah are geographically limited in pursuing their Olympic dreams,” the release said.
With that in mind, the young organizers will be viewing the gingerbread contest for barn ideas for this future GVHR home. Proceeds from the contest will be used by GVHR to lease property for 2021 and “as the seed money for property of their own.”
Cost to enter is $10 for children and amateurs, $15 for families, $20 for a business or group, and $25 for a professional. The ages 7 and younger division and the ages 8–11 divisions can use kits. Other divisions are the expanded children divisions, individual amateur, family, business or group and professional.
Contestants are encouraged to share their journey “from conception to finished product with their family, friends and guests virtually.”
Go to GVHR.org for information, viewing and voting.
Grand Valley Pets Alive will close out 2020 with a record amount of spay/neuter surgeries — 500 completed by Dec. 9.
According to a news release, GVPA received two grants in November.
The Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund granted $2,000 to pay for spay/neuter of pet dogs or cats of income qualified. This fund is generated by the Tax Checkoff program with donations from Lucky Day Animal Rescue, Tiger Tree Foundation and Animal Assistance Foundation.
Western Colorado Community Foundation Mesa County Small Grants Foundation granted GVPA $405 to pay for distemper immunizations.
GVPA has also received ongoing support and a major source of funding through WCCF by the Lorraine & Jack Walker Fund. Grand Valley Petsalive is too small to qualify to participate in the Colorado Gives program the release said.
“The volunteers of GVPA send a big thanks all who have donated to keep our work going.”
Send donations to GVPA, P.O. Box 3701, Grand Junction, CO, 81502, donate online at grandvalleypetsalive.org or call 462-7554 to find out how GVPA can help you get your cats, dogs, rabbits and colony cats “romantically repaired.”
Boy Scout Troop 318 Christmas tree sales continue in the lot at American Furniture Warehouse, 2570 American Way.
Don’t delay because trees often sell out Dec. 18. Hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturdays and noon–6 p.m. Sundays. There are variety of trees ranging from 5’ to 11’ tall and they come from Dutchmen Tree Farms in Michigan.
Proceeds from the tree lots sales benefit the scout troop and cover supplies, dues, camping, merit badges, education, etc.
Jolly Old Saint Nick has given his elves at Meals on Wheels Mesa County an extra-special assignment: to help him send holiday cheer to youngsters of all ages.
All you have to do is provide the information needed, a small donation, and the rest is taken care of. Santa will personalize letters to children, elders, students, service members, and anyone else who loves Christmas, a news release said.
“Our elves will mail out Santa’s letters the week before Christmas if forms are received by Dec. 16,” the release said.
Letters cost $5 each and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Mesa County. A new focus this year is for seniors who might be feeling isolated and alone.
“We’re offering a special promotion where we’ll send a letter from Santa to two of our clients for just $8 instead of $10,” the release said.
Also, a partnership with Grand Junction Mutual Aid will provide some gifts and cards and notes of love that will be sent to clients.
“Mutual Aid has started a Senior Engagement sub-group, and members of the community can sign up to provide items to send out,” the release said.
To request a letter from Santa, go to mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org and provide information on the PDF form. If paying by check, mail to Meals on Wheels Mesa County, Attn: Letters from Santa, 551 Chipeta Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Write the name(s) of the letter recipient(s) in the check memo line.
Letter requests payment (cash or check) can also be made in the Meals on Wheels office at the same address. This is the only fundraiser Meals on Wheels does each year, and it’s especially important during this time, the release said.
Call 243-9844 for information.
