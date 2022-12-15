'Twas the Sunday before Christmas and all through the house ...
Ugh — the house is in such disarray! Wrapping paper scattered everywhere, the party guests will arrive soon and the decks still need swabbed.
Not a creature was stirring, not even the mousse. That's right — I used all the eggs have no yolks to stir into the chocolate mousse. Hi ho, hi ho, back to the store I go. (Or is that ho, ho, ho, off to the store I go?)
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care. No chimney. Coat hooks will have to suffice.
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.
Just this once, maybe Rudolph could take a wrong turn over Kansas or Comet might throw a shoe, or ... anything to slow down the Christmas rush.
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter … dadgummit! The neighbor’s car alarm is going off again. Beep, beep, beep, beep.
I sprang from the bed to see what’s the matter.
“Sprang!” I repeated, louder.
Never mind. The cat is settled in for her long winter’s nap on my right side and the dog is sawing logs on the left side. I can’t move.
Christmas is a week away and like clockwork, I'm not ready. Somehow though, I know everything will fall into place like it usually does.
The innkeeper didn't have time to muck out the stable or decorate before the weary travelers arrived, yet something wonderful, magical and miraculous happened that night.
And that, Charlie Brown, is what Christmas is all about.
Boy Scout Troop 303 will host a Christmas tree pick-up to support its summer camp expenses.
“Too many used Christmas trees are illegally dumped in the desert on our public lands," a news release said.
The tree pick-up and recycling is available for the first 100 people that sign up. Cost is a small donation. Pick-up time is from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 in the limited areas of Grand Junction, Clifton and Fruita.
Call or text Sherry at 970-270-0119 to schedule a pick-up.
Sunset Slope Quilters will have a new meeting location starting in January, at American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road.
Meetings take place at 9 a.m., the second Wednesday of each month. A brief business meeting is followed by show and tell, where members display their works, then a program.
Everyone is welcome. Dues for 2023 are $30. Guests pay $5.
SSQ is involved in many outreach programs for the community, including donating 250 Christmas stockings to Mesa County Foster Care. It provides quilts to Habitat for Humanity, Latimer House, Oncology Center, Pregnancy Center, Western Colorado Center for Children, Homeward Bound, VA Hospital, Grand Junction Fire Department, and the Joseph Center. In 2023, SSQ will provide quilts to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative.
Go to sunsetslopequilters.com for information.
Grand Valley Peace & Justice has opened two WEShelter sites — one for families and one for single men.
“There are well over 30 organizations in the Grand Valley helping our unhoused neighbors every day to lessen their fears, find resources to meet their needs and make plans to move forward safely in their lives. As you can imagine, this is not an easy task,” a news release said.
Living unhoused is not a journey for the faint-hearted. It is a three-year wait for affordable housing in Grand Junction even with the best efforts of these organizations and governmental agencies. A survey earlier this year determined there were more than 450 unsheltered persons in the community.
“It takes time to build housing, and while they wait, our shelters fill up and many find they have nowhere to go,” the release said.
As part of the solution, Grand Valley Peace & Justice has reframed the former Emergency Shelter Overflow Program into two overnight programs to keep the area’s unhoused neighbors out of the winter elements and provide a safe indoor space.
Several non-profit organizations and spiritual communities now have available indoor spaces for women, couples and families and other rotating spaces for single men. The sites can support up to 16 guests overnight, plus the site volunteers. A wait list is maintained when accommodations are not immediately available. Guests help with simple chores to maintain the alcohol and drug free facilities.
American Furniture Warehouse, Home Depot, the Frozen Hobo Project, the Mesa County Health Department and members of the community have provided support as the programs opened and Grand Junction Fire Department and building inspectors helped to make certain the spaces were safe for the overnight guests.
You too can be part of the solution as donations and volunteers are needed. Donations of blankets, comforters, pillows, queen-size sheets and donations of HELaundry Detergent, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach-based cleaning products, toilet paper, and toiletries are needed as are volunteers to help overnight at the sites. The public can sign up to provide a meal for guests at one of the sites.
Call Sherry at Grand Valley Peace & Justice, 970-985-4253 or email programcoordinator@gvpeacejustice.org for information.
AARP/TaxAide will again provide free tax preparation service at the Wells Fargo Bank Annex, 359 Main St.
Colorado will once again offer a TABOR rebate as an additional credit on a filed return. Seniors ages 65 older with less than $25K income may also qualify for a senior housing rebate.
In the past, it may not have been necessary for you to file a return. With possible future rebates, refunds, or other credits, you may consider having the volunteer certified tax preparers help you file your federal and state returns. Preparers will also assist with Colorado Property Tax/Heat credit.
Appointments will be required and can be made online beginning Jan. 18, at cotaxaide.org/appt. Phone-in appointments can be made starting Jan. 23, at 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705.
