It was busier than I expected at the store on my lunch hour as masked shoppers took turns merging into the various aisles, throwing out a number of ‘excuse me’s’ as we weaved in and out, paying mind to 6-foot distancing.
An elderly woman rounded the corner with her cart, her frustration mounting as she searched for items on her list. A store clerk had sent her to “this” aisle and she hoped it was the right one, she said.
“I need marshmallow cream and some chopped dates,” she announced loudly, in her plea for help to those within hearing distance. My mental map of the store told me she wouldn’t find the marshmallow cream in this particular aisle and, the dates were two aisles over. Rather than pointing or throwing out aisle numbers that might confuse her even more, I reached out.
“Follow me,” I said and turned my cart around to take the lead. We were closest to the baking aisle and once there, I discovered why she couldn’t find the marshmallow cream — it was near the top shelf, out of her view and reach.
I then lead her to the aisle with the dates and I realized why she couldn’t find them — they were out. She sighed in defeat, lamenting that she needed them for her fruitcake.
I snickered a bit inside, knowing the bad rap fruitcake has gotten. I love fruitcake though — it’s so misunderstood.
We looked closer at the empty shelf where the chopped dates should have been. I bent lower to see if there were any hiding toward the back.
“I’m sorry,” I told her, “they’re out.”
At the same time, we both noticed a different brand, off to the side — a package of whole dates. I handed one to her to study up close,
“I like dates in my oatmeal,” I said.
And date nut bread, I remembered suddenly as I recalled the recipe card for my Mom’s fabulous date nut bread. It’s been years since I had made it. The recipe card is a mess, from overuse — spatters of batter, melted butter smears, you name it. The card itself is antiquated with age.
My younger sister had copied it for me from our mom’s recipe card and I clearly remembered the familiarity of Sheri’s cursive handwriting and a scribble or two where she corrected mistakes. I’m not sure what year that was, perhaps 1987, when we were all together at Christmas. There were 12 of us — my two sisters and our families — at our parent’s house. After a fabulous Christmas dinner, we opened presents and enjoyed the time together.
I miss Sheri, especially this time of year. It’s been 15 years since she passed away. She loved everything about Christmas … the tree, the decorating …
“I guess I can chop them,” the woman said, snapping me back to reality.
“At least they’re pitted. Thank you so much for helping me,” she added peering over her mask through fogged-up glasses as she tossed the dates into her cart.
I smiled and wished her a Merry Christmas and, without hesitation, reached low to grab a bag of whole dates for myself.
No. Thank you, I thought to myself as she pushed her cart down the aisle and disappeared around the corner. Thank you for helping me remember what what makes Christmas special: spending time with family and helping those in need. I needed a reminder of that this year. Thank you also, for helping me relive a memory from a Christmas past.
The next morning, I dug through my old recipe box and found it, the date nut bread recipe. I think I’ll make that this afternoon. It’s been far too long.
Date Nut Bread
(This is exactly as Sheri wrote it on my recipe card, minus the butter smears and batter spatters. Email me if you need a translation).
3/4 c. chopped nuts
1 c. chopped dates
1 1/2 t. baking soda
1/2 t. salt
1/4 c. shortening
3/4 c. boiling water
1 1/2 c. sifted flour
2 eggs
1/2 t. vanilla
1 c. sugar
Combine 1st 4 ingred. in bowl. Add next two. Allow mixture to stand 15 min. Stir. [Beat eggs slightly, add vanilla. Stir in sugar and flour.] Add [ ] to 1st mixture. Do not over mix. Place in greased loaf pan. Bake 350 degrees for 1 hour. Cool before removing.
Merry Christmas!
HOPE of the Grand Valley hosted its Christmas pickup drive through-style on Saturday, where each family received “all they wished for and even more,” a news release said.
While Santa visited with the children, volunteers loaded vehicles with “tons of gifts,” the release said. More than 1,000 gifts were presented to the families, “all wrapped and ready to put under their trees. Christmas morning is going to very special for these families.”
Families also received grocery gift cards to purchase food for their Christmas dinner.
“What a wonderful way to end this interesting 2020 year,” the release said.
Go to hopegv.org for information about Hope of the Grand Valley and its mission.
The annual Christmas wreath laying has taken place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and the Veterans Section of the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Take a moment, if you can, to visit these cemeteries while they are decorated. It truly is a beautiful sight, especially when there is snow.
Lastly — the newsroom’s video rendition of the reading of Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas” will be posted Thursday, at GJSentinel.com.
Thanks for reading (and thanks for watching)!
