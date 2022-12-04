Deck the halls with boughs of holly, falalalalalalala!
Bah-humbug!
This time of year, it seems like everything runs together, kind of like that falalalalalalalala.
It’s hard to squeeze in all the peace, love, joy, hope, and good will toward men between work, parties, shopping, decorating and, uh-oh, I forgot to get stamps for the Christmas cards!
I get it, I get it. Adding hustle and bustle to hectic and crazy while trying to feel peace, love and joy can be a bit overwhelming. Stop, take a deep breath, exhale. Again. Whew.
The joy of the season is what Christmas is all about, so please, take time to embrace the joy. It’s not always easy, I know, but maybe this will help.
An online screening of the film, “Mission: Joy,” will be available at no charge, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11. The film traces the epic life stories of the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they faced oppression, exile, death threats, cancer, and more — unbowed and still laughing, a news release said.
“They are opposites in many ways, yet their friendship shows us that our shared humanity is bigger than our differences. Their life stories remind us that joy is an inside job, that joy and pain are inseparable, and that deep connection is one of the secrets to joy.”
The 72-hour viewing window goes from midnight Friday, Dec. 9 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Go to filmplatform.net/impact-event/mission-joy-grand-junction-toastmasters. At the website, click “Register” and enter your email address and the event invitation code: MJG-GJT. You can return as many times as you like during the screening window by clicking “Event Login” and entering the same email address and invitation code.
May you find peace, love and, especially, joy this Christmas season.
Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la.
Attention readers: You can help Mesa County Animal Services line its animal cages with my column mugshot.
It’s a dirty job, but I’m up for the task.
Mesa County Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road, desperately needs your old newspapers to line cages for animals and catch waste from puppies who don’t know how to take their business outside yet. Electronic subscriptions and other factors make it more difficult for animal services to get enough newspapers from its staff and supporters.
“We constantly need newspapers,” said Animal Services Manager Doug Frye in a Facebook post. “Anyone willing to donate old newspapers just needs to drop them off at our office.”
Newspapers can be taken to the Animal Services office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Loma Cat House and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary have joined as network partners for a National Adoption Weekend.
“When you adopt, you make room for another cat or kitten to be rescued,” a news release said.
The public is invited to meet felines at the Loma Cat House from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11., at 749 Winters Ave. Adoption fees are reduced by $25 with a stipend from Best Friends for the three-day event. Adopt two cats or kittens and get a half-price adoption fee on the second.
Fees are:
Kittens $150 (less $25 stipend)
Cats $100 to $150 (less the $25 stipend)
Senior and special-needs cats: Case-by-case adoption discounts.
Bring a carrier to take your new friend home. Call 970-245-0769 for information.
Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host a Full Moon Ski and Bonfire Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the County Line Ski trail head on Grand Mesa.
Festivities include hot chocolate, a candlelit trail and guided tours. For information on this free event, go to gmnc.org/event/full-moon-ski-bonfire-party.
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years ... what’s next?
It will be tax time before we know it. Mark your calendars, because AARP/TaxAide will again provide the free tax preparation service at the Wells Fargo Bank Annex, 359 Main St.
Appointments will be required and can be made online beginning Jan. 18. Phone-in appointments will start Jan. 23. Colorado will again offer a TABOR rebate as an additional credit on a filed return. Seniors, ages 65 and older, with less than $25,000 income may also qualify for a senior housing rebate.
“In the past, it may not have been necessary for you to file a return. With possible future rebates, refunds, or other credits, you may consider letting our certified tax preparers help you file your federal and state returns,” a news release said.
Volunteer preparers will also assist with Colorado Property Tax/Heat credit.
Website and phone registration information will be published here, along with the above information, again in January.
Valley Food Partnership, a nonprofit in Montrose, was awarded a three-year USDA Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program Grant in 2021 as part of its mission of cultivating a network of local food producers that will create a vibrant and strong food system across the Uncompahgre Valley and the Western Slope.
The Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive program was born out of this seed and has been growing strong since welcoming in the first program cohort of 2022 last January.
“VFP congratulates all who have since graduated from the program,” a news release said.
Applications to join the 2023 CFRT cohort are now open. Beginning farmers or ranchers should apply by Jan. 15 at valleyfoodpartnership.org.
The program supports holistic management education from water conservation, soil health, to business planning, seasonal continuing education offerings, local mentorship and internship opportunities, and support in accessing land. Participants also receive access to the Western Colorado Soil Health Food and Farm Forum, other special agricultural events, and several farm and ranch tours throughout the year.
The program is committed to supporting Hispanic, low-income, veterans, and specialty crop producers. Email cally@valleyfoodpartnership.org for information.
