It’s been a crazy, mixed up year for my plants.
Winter starts in just a few weeks but there are still purple flowers blooming on the clematis vine in the backyard. And, usually by now, I have flower buds and blooms on the Christmas cactus, but there are none to be seen.
Things may be topsy-turvy in that regard, but isn’t the month of December usually that way?
A crazy month indeed.
n
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The program will feature a presentation on “Flora and Fauna of the Colorado National Monument,” by Molly Murphy from the National Park Service. Guests are welcome.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley has a wish list of needs that includes a number of cold weather items for individuals served by the organization.
Items needed are men’s pants and hand warmers, toiletries (toilet paper, Kleenex and deodorant); over-the-counter medicines (cough drops, Tums, ibuprofen and Tylenol); and men’s and women’s socks and gloves.
Donation drop off is from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 2853 North Ave. or, call 970-256-9424 for information.
Swedes of the Grand Valley will host a Christmas celebration from 4–7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Unity Church, 3205 N. 12th St.
RSVPs are requested by today, by calling Jeanette Benson at 970-241-2945 or email rjbenson@bresnan.net.
The celebration includes a St. Lucia procession and the serving of Lucia saffron buns, traditional Swedish Christmas music and song, a game and displays of the land and culture of Sweden.
Take items to donate to the silent auction, including items of Swedish craft and culture, and homemade Swedish baked goods. Bidding will be open from 4–6:45 p.m. with proceeds going to support The Swedes of the Grand Valley.
Donations to the S.P.U.N.K. (Socks, Pajamas, Underwear for Needing Kids) campaign continues through Dec. 15.
Drop off new, unwrapped items for children of all ages and sizes to distributed through Mesa County Foster Care, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and the School District 51 R.E.A.C.H. Program.
Donation bins are set up at Grand Valley Bank locations at 925 N. Seventh St. and 452 Maple St. in Fruita; Agavero’s Mexican Food and ANB Bank, both at 569 32 Road; Chow Down Pet Supply, 225 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita; True Value stores at 1690 U.S. Highway 6&50 in Fruita, 1838 N. 12th St., 2963 North Ave., and 2686 U.S. Highway 50.
Also, Harrah’s Hair, 1005 N. 12th St.; Jubilee Church, 483 30 Road; Kim’s Auto Parts, 220 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita; Sooper Credit Union, 2440 Patterson Road; Townsquare Media, 315 Kennedy Ave.; Coffee Traders, 2566 Patterson Road; Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave.; Western Slope Auto, 2264 U.S. Highway 6&50; The Accounting Office, 2135 N. Seventh St.; Elevation Now, 2505 Foresight Circle No. C1; and Four Winds Coffee & Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave.
Call 970-216-7045 or 970-241-3210 for information.
Live Christmas wreaths will be placed at area veterans cemeteries later this month, through the Wreaths Across American campaign.
Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 3 p.m. Dec. 17. To help place wreaths, arrive by 2:45 p.m. for instructions.
Orchard Mesa Cemetery placement, 8 a.m. Dec. 18. Arrive by 7:45 a.m. to help place the wreaths.
A wreath ceremony, honoring both veterans cemeteries, is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Those attending should arrive by 9:30 a.m. take a chair.
Randall Chapman was introduced recently as the new board president for Grand Valley Paddling Club.
An avid rafter and whitewater kayaker, Chapman is also a rock climber and route developer in Unaweep Canyon. As owner of local guide publishing company, Junktown Guides LLC, Chapman has spent a lot of his free time volunteering for several nonprofits during the past 20 years.
The club invites the community to attend a public meeting on Wednesday that will discuss the Bureau of Land Management comment period on its “Gunnison River Campsite Designation, Reservation System, and Commercial Allocation System” proposal to implement a permit system, similar to the one on Ruby/Horsethief, on weekends, for the Gunnison River between Delta and Whitewater. That comment period ends Dec 15.
The meeting is from 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Colorado Discover Ability’s Community Room, 601 Struthers Ave., and will also be live streamed through the “Grand Valley Paddling Club (GVPC)” page on Facebook.
The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade, is the location for the first in a series of half-hour talks about Palisade history.
Palisade Historical Society founding chairman, Priscilla Walker, will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, about how Palisade has produced the best-tasting peaches for more than 130 years. Additional information about how Palisade also became the center of Colorado’s wine industry will be presented in future history talks, a news release said.
“We’re thrilled by the newest Palisade winery’s interest in local history,” Walker said in the news release.
“Their location is in what has been the heart of Palisade’s fruit processing and shipping facilities since the 1890s.”
The January presentation will feature a discussion on irrigation, by Historical Society board member, Gary Hines, who has a special connection to irrigation history — his grandfather was caretaker of the Grand River Diversion Dam for 33 years, the release said.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
Academy Mortgage of Western Colorado will host its third annual Toys for Tacos event on Tuesday, to benefit The Salvation Army.
Take a new, unwrapped toy, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday, to Academy Mortgage, 604 25 Road and received a free taco from the La Pupuseria Taco Truck, that will be on site.
The Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution will have its annual Christmas luncheon and silent auction fundraiser at noon Saturday.
Call 970-243-6006 for details.
Submit community news items and plant paradoxes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.