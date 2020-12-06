What’s your favorite Christmas song?
While our Christmas celebrations this year will be much different, there is one thing in my celebrating that rarely changes through the years: Christmas music.
I embrace the traditional. Year after year, I’ll flip on the car radio or tap the Christmas playlist, and it’s like an old friend coming home for Christmas. Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” the upbeat “Little Drummer Boy,” Elvis’ “Blue Christmas,” and the haunting 16th century melody, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”
When I was a little kid, I would put my mom’s 45-rpm vinyl records on the turntable and giggle as I listened to Spike Jones giggling at the beginning of his 1952 version of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” The flip side of that record is “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.”
“… every time I try to speak, all I do is whistle …”
(I heard you singing that as you were reading).
Years later it was fun to sing along with “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” — until I was a grandma.
I’m a little hesitant to walk in the snow on Christmas Eve, not wanting to be found the next morning with hoof prints on my forehead and incriminating “Claus” marks on my back.
There’s some sadness this year singing the lyrics of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” especially for those not traveling home.
Take heart, ”I’ll be home for Christmas ... if only in my dreams.”
The community has once again provided needed funds for wreaths to be placed at area veterans cemeteries this Christmas, as part of the Wreaths Across America project.The wreath placement will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
Anyone wanting to help place the wreaths should arrive at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado or Orchard Mesa Cemetery around 2:45 that afternoon.
A wreath ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 19. Masks and social distancing are required at the event
The Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has a special Christmas wish this year: to restore its vintage WWII-era TBM Avenger aircraft to flying condition.
The TBM Avenger is among the national CAF’s “12 Planes of Christmas” campaign that will support the effort to restore 12 historic warbirds in preparation for flight and tours.
Recognized as the world’s largest flying museum, the Commemorative Air Force maintains a fleet of more than 170 World War II aircraft with than 70 percent of them still airworthy.
Selected aircraft for this year’s campaign include not only the local Rocky Mountain Wing TBM Avenger but also aircraft from a total of 12 different units located in California, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Kansas (two units), and Texas (four units).
Go to facebook.com/warbird.rides or rockymountainwingcaf.org for information.
Mesa County Guys Giving Club voted at its recent meeting to award its quarterly proceeds to Mesa County Partners.
Partners will receive more than $9,000 from the club, a news release said.
Want to be a part of the next Mesa County Guys Giving Club donation?
Call Kevin VanGundy at 243-8829 or Steve Doyle at 917-363-3719 for information.
Want to mentor local youth?
There are a number of local youth who are in need of a mentor. Call Partners at 245-5555 or go to mesapartners.org for information.
The Grand Junction Police Department is unable to do its annual Shop with a Cop program this year but is still giving back to the community by purchasing toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign.
“Rather than gathering a group of kids and taking them to local businesses, we will use those funds to purchase donations for Toys for Tots, a non-profit organization that we’ve supported for many years,” a news release said.
“We want to ensure that children in our community have gifts under their trees this Christmas, and it’s anticipated that the need will be great this year. For the first time this year, Toys for Tots has partnered with The Salvation Army, to expand their reach and ensure needs are met,” the release said.
Using funds that would normally be earmarked for Shop with a Cop, officers instead will shop for gifts for young people of all ages to donate to Toys for Tots.
“While we relish the chance to put a smile on the faces of kids in our community by purchasing gifts, we know it’s not just about toys this year,” the release said.
The officers will make an additional donation to the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction, to further help families in need.
“Already in 2020, the Food Bank has provided well over 300,000 meals to families and individuals in our community, and that need will grow over the holidays,” the release said
HopeWest will not have its annual Lights for Life celebrations this year but will “Light up Lives” with its annual holiday luminaries and its own version off Dr. Seuss’ “Whoville,” on display through December.
“The talented staff and volunteers at HopeWest have outdone themselves this year in planning something special for our Ferris Hospice Care Center Campus,” a news release said.
Along with the Whoville display, luminaries will line the gardens of the Ferris Hospice Care Center Campus and the public is invited to purchase these at a suggested donation of $50 per luminary.
Personalized commemorative heart ornaments are also available to purchase. These ornaments can be engraved with your loved one’s name and year.
Ornaments cost $30 each and can be shipped to you or anyone of your choosing.
Go to HopeWestCO.org or call 255-7254 for information.
