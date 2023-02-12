The Super Bowl, as explained by a visitor from another planet:
“Two groups of 11 men dress in colorful leggings and bulky shirts. They crouch on numbered areas of turf, opposite each another, playing keep-away with a brown oval projectile. The time countdown stops often when men wearing black and white prison stripes make shrieking sounds and rearrange the location of the oval projectile.
People gather near large rectangular visual output boxes, wearing colors similar to the keep-away participants. They ingest huge quantities of oleaginous foods while watching the keep-away strategies, yelling often at the visual box.
Voices emit from the box interpreting movements and critiquing the advancement, or regression, of the oval projectile. The event ceases when the countdown reaches 0:00. Those in favor of the successful keep-away participants express an outward exuberance and silliness. Those in favor of the hindered keep-away participants express anguish and sullenness.
Successors are bestowed a shiny souvenir that is hoisted above their heads and becomes a showpiece of the achievement.”
That sounds out of this world! Here’s hoping for exuberance and silliness at 0:00.
The Mesa County Historical Society will host retired National Park Ranger Hank Schoch speaking on the cultural resources of Colorado National Monument from noon–1 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St.
“Other Campfires” features a pictorial introduction to some of Colorado National Monument’s archaeological resources, both prehistoric and historic, a news release said.
“These discoveries, by no means complete, are the result of the former chief ranger’s wanderings through a fantastic landscape. He will share a few insights regarding inspiration, tools of the trade, methodology, record-keeping, and challenges.”
The presentation is free and open to the public. Call 970-243-4442 to register.
Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk will focus on the historic and current efforts to line the Government Highline Canal to improve water quality of the Colorado River.
The talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade, and includes historic photos of work done by the Palisade Civilian Conservation Corps in the late 1930s. Photos and information about the methods and work near Palisade — which transitioned in the 1980s to prevent seepage and reduce salinity and selenium loading to the Colorado River — will be presented by Grand Valley Water Users Association general manager, Tina Bergonzini.
The winery’s tasting room opens at noon. No food will be available on site, so feel free to bring your own.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
Harmony Animal Rescue will host “Rescue the Rescue Shopping Days” from noon–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway.
Pyrex, Tupperware, vintage, clothing, gifts, jewelry and more will be for sale to benefit the no-kill animal rescue/sanctuary for homeless dogs waiting to find their forever homes.
Go to HarmonyAnimals.com for information.
Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting Saturday, with a celebration and catered lunch honoring its 113th anniversary.
The program is “Great Women of the American Revolution,” presented by Linda Remley. The non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Interested in DAR? Call 970-243-6006 for information.
Volunteers from Lions Clubs in Mesa County will provide free vision screening for home-schooled students on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Providence Reformed Church, 2430 Orchard Ave., across from Rocket Park.
Screenings, for children ages 2–7, will be from 9:30–11:30 a.m. and from 1–3 p.m.
The screening tool is a Plusoptix camera that can detect several conditions in the eyes. The test is quick and painless, a news release said.
Most children receive a ‘pass’ status which indicates no vision problems are detected, the news release said. If a child is a ‘refer’ status the Lions volunteer will prepare a packet for the parent that will be sent by mail with information regarding the issue found and recommend that the child seek a professional opinion.
All children screened must be accompanied by a parent and a permission form must be filled out prior to the screening.
Call Marie Knopp at 970-201-0737 or Lion Tom Kalenian, with the Redlands Lions Club, at 970-201-8432 for information.
Colorado Canyons Association will host upcoming webinar lectures on a variety of topics and a birding raft trip in Ruby-Horsethief.
“What the Heck is Geophysics?” webinar will go from 5:30–6:30 p.m. March 7. Greg Baker, professor of geology at Colorado Mesa University, will discuss the branch of geology focused on the use of quantitative methods for the analysis of physical properties and physical processes of our Earth — in other words, utilizing technology to understand Earth-science.
“The Listed Bird in Our Backyard — The Gunnison Sage-grouse” webinar will go from 5:30–6:30 p.m. March 21. Whit Blair, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, will talk about one of the most beloved birds in Colorado, the Gunnison Sage-grouse.
“Birding on the Colorado River” raft excursion is May 5–7. Expert birder Bill Harris will guide a three-day, two-night rafting adventure along the Ruby-Horsethief section of the Colorado River searching the skies for eagles, peregrine falcons, blue herons, and more.
Registration and information on these and other CCA sponsored events can be found at coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events.
Knights of Columbus 1062 is seeking participants and sponsors for a fundraising golf tournament happening Saturday, Aug. 5, at Adobe Creek Golf Course.
Registration is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team and covers 18 holes, lunch, a cart and prizes. Businesses interested in a sponsorship can consider a $100 hole sponsorship or sponsor levels up to $2,500. Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus causes such as scholarships for students, December gift baskets for families in need, Colorado Special Olympics, support for current and future priests and donations to local organizations throughout the year.
Call Frank Rubalcaba at 970-640-8124 or Vince Cordova at 970-201-1393 or email tarubalcaba@yahoo.com or vlcordova55@gmail.com for information.
Submit community news items and oleaginous recipes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com