A bird flew into the house a few nights ago.
Allen, my husband, went out the door with a bag of trash and the little guy flew in. That brought back memories of a warm summer night, a few years ago, when my Mom called in a panic — there was a critter trapped in her bathroom and could we please come and rescue it.
Mom would leave her back door open for the dogs to come and go as they pleased. She didn’t have a doggy door but, after a squirrel had found its way inside a few years prior, she finally had one installed. The dogs never learned to use the doggy door, but the marmot that was trapped in the bathroom apparently did.
Allen and I spent about 45 minutes with gloves and brooms in hand, trying to get the frightened feller situated so we could scoot him into a small pet carrier. His loud and pitiful screams were heart- wrenching as he cowered in the corner between the wall and the toilet.
Finally, when he was safely in the pet carrier, we took it outside and onto the lawn, then opened the door for him to escape.
Now, then. How do you get a bird out of the house? When the red-headed house finch wasn’t flying back and forth across the room, it would land on various plants, picture frames and the kitchen clock to rest. We propped open the front and patio doors to encourage it to fly out, which quickly dropped the inside temperature into the 50s. Brrrrr.
In the end, it was my salad spinner basket that captured it. We tuckered him (and ourselves) out chasing it from one side of the room to the other with brooms and, after it landed on a wall hanging, I gently placed the basket over it, slid the lid up underneath and carried the little guy outside and away from the house.
He showed no interest in flying out of the basket, so I gently nudged him and he finally took flight.
Old wives tales say that if a bird poops on your head it is a sign of good luck. Those wives tales also say that a bird flying into a house foretells an important message. I think it’s obvious — the important message it foretold was to always make sure there are no birds hanging around the front porch when you take the trash out.
n
The city of Fruita awarded a $2,900 grant to Grand Valley Pets Alive, which will provide 42 vouchers to spay/neuter pets and community cats in the Fruita area.
“The health and safety of animals in Fruita has been identified as a serious concern for our community,” said Fruita Police Lt. Nick Peck in a news release.
“Partnering with Grand Valley Pets Alive affords Fruita the opportunity to address this concern and increase the quality of life for not only the people, but animals, in our community,” he said.
The area comprises 16 Road to the west, 19 Road to the east, L Road to the north and the Colorado River to the south, as well as the Kingsview Estates subdivision. Along with the spay/neutering services, cats will receive rabies vaccines.
Pets Alive volunteers have worked for many years in the city of Fruita to reduce the number of kittens being born.The Fruita Thrift Shop has also been a longtime supporter.
For information or a voucher, call 970-462-7554.
n
Friendship Force of Western Colorado will host “Bullets ’n’ Barbecue,” a murder mystery dinner, at noon Saturday, at the New Covenant Baptist Church, 3196 F Road.
On a clear July morning in 1872, in the wild West frontier town of Dry Gulch, a single gunshot rang out and the town’s sheriff bit the dust. Townsfolk — played by Friendship Force members — are all suspects in this murder mystery and it’s up to you to figure out who did the sheriff in.
Join the force for a barbecue lunch ($5 at the door) and help solve this murder mystery. Lunch will include barbecue, fixings and a drink.
Email rebekahmcdermott@gmail.com or suemoyer51@gmail.com or call 214-536-2250 for information and registration.
n
Volunteers are needed any time from noon–4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Mesa County Libraries Discovery Garden at the corner of Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue.
Weather permitting, participants will line the new paths with cobblestones and complete other small tasks. Participants will be shoveling, pushing wheelbarrows and kneeling on the ground for an extended period of time.
Registration is required at http://ow.ly/ngP550Hv1rH. Waivers will be required to participate. Volunteers younger than 14 must be supervised by a parent/guardian.
Take garden gloves and dress for the weather. Some tools and knee pads are available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Call 970-683-2432 or email volunteer@mcpld.org for information.
n
The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System has started the “My Life, My Story” volunteer program that captures a veteran’s history.
Veterans will give their story to medical staff and caregivers, including their background, human connection and detailing what the veteran feels is important. Veterans are encouraged to share any topic they feel comfortable talking about with no pressure to discuss “off-limit” topics.
After a verbal interview, a written version of their story is compiled and any changes the veteran desires are made. When they are satisfied with the story, it is added to the patient’s medical records. Copies are given to the veteran to keep or share with others.
To participate in the project or for information, email vhagrjmystory@va.gov or call 970-242-0731, ext. 2353, or 970-244-1336.
n
