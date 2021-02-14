Formerly known by the Greeks as Eros, the god of love, Cupid is today known for his exceptional matchmaking skills and has been associated with the romance of Valentine’s Day since the 19th century.
I reached out to the little guy last week as he was fluttering around preparing for his busiest time of year and he agreed to answer a few questions for this column.
Me: Thank you for taking my call, Mr. Cupid. I know you’re quite busy these days. Where in the world are you?
Cupid: Loveland.
Me: Of course, silly me. How’s the weather there?
Cupid: Better than America’s heartland — it’s bitter cold there.
Me: That brings me to the next question. Valentine’s Day is in the middle of February, yet you’re always flying around with barely a stitch of clothing on. What’s up with that?
Cupid: The wings … they generate heat like you wouldn’t believe. The faster they flutter the higher the Fahrenheit. You should see the FPMs (flutters per minute) when I’m passing through Fargo in February. I may have cold hands but I definitely have a warm heart.
Me: According to the myth, a person struck by one of your arrows immediately falls in love. Why is the bow and arrow your preferred method?
Cupid: I originally wanted an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time, but Mom complained I’d shoot my eye out, so that didn’t happen. I don’t know. Archery seems safer. Less kickback. The arrows are made of gold so less damage, I suppose.
Me: Do you have any advice for those who have yet to be struck by one of your arrows?
Cupid: Yeah — stop jumping out of the way whenever I take aim (a hearty laugh). Wearing camouflage doesn’t help either. Seriously though, take heart. Don’t rush into anything. Real love is worth the wait. The right one will come along when you least expect it. Love yourself, be happy and before you know it — BOOM! Gotcha!
Me: Thanks, Mr C. Have a happy Valentine’s Day and stay warm.
Cupid: Thanks — same to you and your readers!
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host Women’s Winter Wednesday Ski Clinics at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 17–March 10, at the County Line Trailhead on Grand Mesa.
Clinics are for beginner and timid skiers and take place in a safe and encouraging class atmosphere, according to the online calendar post at GJSentinel.com/local-events.
Participants can learn new skills while enjoying Grand Mesa’s winter beauty, the post says. Cost is $45 for a single clinic or $160 for the series. Signup at gmnc.org, call 970-433-0482 or email info@gmnc.org for information.
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is now meeting at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, near American Furniture Warehouse and the Rimrock Walmart.
Meetings are at noon on Thursdays. For information about Kiwanis Club and about attending a meeting as a guest, go to Kiwanis-gj.org or call 270-6162.
Grand Junction American Legion Post 37 and Legion District 13 recently presented baby shower gifts to nine of its female military and their Grand Valley families.
Several local Grand Junction businesses contributed numerous gifts for the expectant mothers. Call 640-7971 or email patriot08@bresnan.net for information.
Colorado Canyons Association continues its year of birthday wishes celebrating the 10th anniversary of serving the community and the National Conservation Areas of Western Colorado.
In January, CCA’s wish was for the public to “Learn more about Colorado Canyons Association.” February’s birthday wish is to “Love your public lands.”
“With love in the air this month, we’re hoping the National Conservation Areas make it on your Valentine’s list,” a news release said.
The public is invited to spread the love by practicing the seven Leave No Trace principles and sharing them with others (and you might even win a prize).
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org to learn the seven Leave No Trace principles and see how to enter the contest.
Upcoming CCA events include a river raft trip to learn about “the billions of years of history written in the rocks.”
The Geology & Paleontology of the Colorado River raft trip is planned for April 23–25 and will explore Ruby Horsethief. Cost and registration information is at the website.
Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive is on a mission to make a difference in someone’s life to help him or her move forward in their time of need.
To nominate someone for the Wheels to Prosper Car Giveaway, describe in 150 words or less, why this particular person deserves or needs a vehicle.
“We are looking for an individual that has a giving heart and will use this vehicle to better other people’s lives,” a news release said.
Nomination forms are online at antonellisadvancedauto.com. Deadline for entries is midnight Monday, March 8.
The car will be presented to the winner at noon March 12, at Antonelli’s, 365 Bonny St. The 2006 Ford Taurus comes with free oil changes for two years.
“It is in awesome condition and will provide many years of service to the deserving individual,” the release said.
Call 242-0580 for information.
The Mesa County Safety Council will host the 2021 Mesa County Safety Fair Week, Feb. 22–26, featuring a virtual fair focusing on safety for children.
Videos will available to view beginning Feb. 22 at mesacountysafetycouncil.org. Parents and teachers can access questions and answers after each video to help children remember the most important safety information. Visit the website for information.
