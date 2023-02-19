Valentine’s Day this past week and, the snow that flurried, swirled and wrecked havoc, reminded me of this Your Town column that first published Feb. 14, 2016.
Seven years later the message remains the same:
It is rather cruel to deliver a “Dear John” letter on Valentine’s Day, but Old Man Winter, I am breaking up with you.
Please don’t be sad. We had a memorable few months together and I will away remember how, in your younger days, you took my breath away with your laid-back and chill demeanor. I fell hard when your smooth, albeit slick charm swept me off my feet.
I recall your playfulness when you first came into my life in December, laughing and frolicking as your white snowflakes drifted like sparking diamond confetti across the sky. Your gentleness and brilliance dazzled in the moonlight and it was love at first sight. I’ll always treasure how you made Christmas Day so magical with your presence.
But, as the new year dawned, you grew as clingy as my tongue frozen to a metal flag pole and, as cold as the worn edge of my overused snow shovel. You’ve grown old and your multiple layers are weighing me down (never mind the gallons of rich hot chocolate we’ve sipped and the warm comfort-foods we’ve devoured).
You’ve gone flaky on me. All you want to do is dim the light early, curl up on the sofa and watch “Frozen” — over and over and over. I love Elsa and Anna and Olaf as much as any 7-year-old princess, but please, let it go.
(No, I do not want to build another snowman!)
You’re a nice guy but I’m beginning to see the light at the end of the day now and, to be honest, since all this has accumulated, I’ve had my eye on someone else, someone with a little more “spring” in their step. I’m certain he — unlike you — will bring me flowers.
Please take your things and leave — your heavy coat, insulated boots, knit scarf, lined gloves and your records — especially the snowfall records. I am so over getting dumped on.
I’m hoping we can still be friends and, perhaps later this year — say mid-December — we can hang out again for old time’s sake?
Signed: Your seasonal friend, Tammy.
n
Because of the recent snowfall accumulation in the Redlands and valley areas, the Redlands Lions Club will not be able to place flags out for its patrons on Monday, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
“We apologize for the cancellation of this project but the safety of our volunteers and the ability to locate the in-ground flag receptacles would make it very difficult to honor this holiday,” a news release said.
Clifton Lion’s Club will have its annual chili supper from 4:30–7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Clifton Community Center, 126 Second St. in Clifton.
With the community center’s upcoming renovation to become a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office station, this will be the final event of the Clifton Lion’s Club at this location, a news release said. The club will be moving out April 1. Plans are still in the works for future meetings and events.
Meanwhile, plan to attend the chili supper fun, peruse the silent auction and purchase chances to win a cake with spins of the cake wheel. Tickets are available at the door and cost $8 for adults and $6 for ages 6–12. Ages younger than 6 can eat for free. Proceeds will benefit the sight impaired.
The Colorado Archaeological Society — Grand Junction will host its monthly speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way.
The chapter meets the fourth Wednesday of each month, usually at the Redlands United Methodist Church. Meetings include presentations on some phase of archaeology or historical subject. Visitors and non-members are welcome and donations are appreciated.
For information, go to casgjchapter.org/who-we-are.
Join the Grand Valley Audubon Society on a “Safari to Madagascar” happening Monday, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road.
“Just the name evokes exotic images of nature — leaping lemurs, bulbous Baobab trees, crawling chameleons, rare reptiles and brightly-colored birds,” a news release said.
The public is invited to the Madagascar photo “safari” presented by retired Colorado Parks and Wildlife Watchable Wildlife Coordinator, Renée Herring, who will explore some wildlife riches found on the island that time forgot.
“The varied landscapes of rainforests, spiny deserts, lakes, and dry forests contain 90% of Madagascar’s plant and animal species that are found nowhere else on Earth. Lemurs, lemurs, lemurs!”
Social time is from 6:30–7 p.m. and the program is from 7–7:30 p.m. Go to audubongv.org for information.
The new nonprofit organization, The Gift of Love, distributed 496 Valentine’s Day care packets last week to Hilltop’s Latimer House, The House teen shelter and a number of nursing homes and assisted-living care centers.
“We just got our 501c(3) nonprofit status and our goal for the future is to bring hope, joy and love to everyone in our community,” a news release said. “Our next step is adding in foster care children along with more military.”
Call Brittany at 970-270-9079 or email thegiftoflove22@gmail.com for information.
The Rotary Club of Grand Junction will present the 2023 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24–25, at The Avalon Theatre.
The film festival is the most prestigious mountain film festival in the world with screenings in close to 450 communities and 40 countries, a news release said.
Expect “an exhilarating and provocative collection of films that explores the natural world, highlighting new landscapes and remote cultures, and exposes audiences to exciting adventures and adrenaline-packed sports.”
Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or, go to banffmountainfestivals.ca for information and film schedule. Proceeds will support area nonprofits Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Mesa University International Student Program, Colorado National Monument Association and Western Colorado Conservation Corps.
Submit community news items and winter peeves to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.