I’ve enjoyed watching the Winter Olympics “Big Air” ski jump events the past few weeks.
The men’s and women’s competition has skiers and snowboarders speeding down a short steep hill — sometimes backwards — then launching off a ramp, doing a combination of twists and flips in the air before landing — sometimes backwards — as the crowd cheers in approval.
I used to do that. My dad taught me how to ski when I was 5, on the short runs at Kendall Mountain, in Silverton. Minus the cumbersome ski poles, 5-year-old Tammy would race down the mountain, turn backwards and launch herself off small “bumps” at the bottom of the hill. I’d land on my feet, most of the time, usually facing the right direction so I could quickly ski back to the T-bar line for the short ride back to the top.
Rinse, repeat.
No, the crowd never went wild and I was never invited to the podium, but Sunday afternoons spent on the slopes with my dad were truly gold medal moments.
Giant rubber balls will race down the mountain at Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 5, the culmination of the Rotary Club of Grand Junction’s annual Snowball Sweepstakes fundraiser.
Now in its fifth year, proceeds from the event go directly to local nonprofit organizations with programs that focus on education, health and youth development.
At the Snowball Sweepstakes, giant numbered rubber balls will be released from the top of Powderhorn’s racing run, Wonder Bump, into a chute at the bottom that captures the winning sweepstakes numbers.
In podium moment fashion, ticketholders with matching numbers will be awarded cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
Tickets cost $5. A list of nonprofits selling tickets and their focus for proceeds is online at https://snowball-sweepstakes.herokuapp.com/charities. Tickets will be available for purchase at Powderhorn the day of the event.
Go to rotarysnowball.com for information.
The Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center, at 550 Ouray Ave., is off and running this year with new games and activities.
The new games — Pinochle, Bunco, and Rummikub — are offered each week, and a Tai Chi class takes place Saturday mornings at 10.
March activities include:
Manicures and pedicures will be offered on Thursday, March 3. Reservations are needed by Feb. 23. Cost for a manicure is $18 and a pedicure is $23.
A murder mystery dinner, “Bullets ‘N’ Barbecue,” is set for March 17 and is open to Senior Center members and community members ages 50 and older. Cost for the dinner is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations for the dinner are needed by March 1.
Not a member? You can join for the cost of $20 per year. Call 970-260-4787 for information.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking nominations for the 2022 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award and for the Educator of the Year Award.
The awards are given annually to Mesa County residents who contribute to the community, with an emphasis on projects that benefit children and education of children.
Nominees do not have to be members of Kiwanis Club. The club recognizes people who quietly volunteer or educate without seeking recognition, and who have not previously received the recognition they deserve. Nomination forms are available at Kiwanis-gj.org. Completed nomination forms can be mailed to Ebaltzer@avantenvironmental.com. The deadline is April 7.
Earlier this month, Kiwanis awarded $35,000 to 13 Mesa County organizations that serve children. The proceeds were presented at the club’s Feb. 3 meeting at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five. Funds were raised during the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Fun Fest last summer.
Organizations receiving funds are Caprock Academy, Colorado Discover Ability, Counseling and Education Center, Family Health West Foundation, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, HomewardBound, Hope West Kids, Kids Aid Backpack Program, Lower Valley Imagination Library, Mesa County Partners and Orchard Mesa Little League.
Also during the Feb. 3 meeting, Kiwanis Past President Toni Heiden was honored with the Lusche Award in recognition of her club presidency. Heiden has been a member of the club for more than 40 years.
In honor of President’s Day, Colorado National Monument Association will host a Walks and Talks activity table at the monument visitor center from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, highlighting presidential contributions to conservation, the National Park Service and the monument.
There will be trivia with small prizes, a timeline signifying important events and an activity for visitors to highlight the places they would like to protect.
More Walks and Talks will be announced soon. The free programs are open to the public. There is a $25 entrance fee per vehicle to the monument or use your annual pass. Email johannavwaveren@coloradonma.org or call 970-858-3617 for information.
HopeWest offers a number of grief support groups, in which you can learn to cope with grief and connect with others who share a common bond.
These groups are free to attend:
Grief Support Group for Colorado Mesa University students is from 2–3 p.m. Thursdays through April 23 in the University Center, Room 224. Registration is required. Call Courtney Flores at 970- 255-7202 for information and to register.
COVID Loss Grief Support Group will meet twice a month on Zoom from 5:30–7 p.m. beginning March 9. Registration is required. Call 970-257-2390 or email AdultBereavement@HopeWestCO.org for information and to register.
Grief Support Group for Men will meet twice a month from noon–1 p.m. beginning March 7 on Zoom. This group is open to the community and requires pre-registration. Call 970-257-2390 or email AdultBereavement@HopeWestCO.org for information and to register.
Big Little Hearts Support Group (for adults supporting children or teens experiencing grief) will meet from 6–7 p.m. Thursday beginning March 3, on Zoom, Registration is required. Register at HopeWestCO.org or call 970-245-5377.
Drop-in Grief Support Group meets from noon–1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on Zoom. Call 970-248-8844 or email AdultBereavement@HopeWestCO.org for information.
