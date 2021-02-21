Not yet budding enough to call it spring and still wearing the heavy coat of winter, February is like the middle child who feels invisible.
For instance: those who dread the end of the skiing, snowboarding and winter fun, February is like the bratty little brother who keeps reminding you the season is drawing to a close. So you pretend February isn’t there.
And, for those who long to shed the multiple layers of clothing and turn over the dirt in the garden, February is the snobby big sister who always gets to go first. If we could just get past February ...
The “Jan Brady” of months, February might be ignored, but she has plenty to offer. To those on the waxing side of February, Powderhorn sent a press release on Friday noting it had received a whopping four feet of snow in two weeks. Way to go February!
And, to those on the waning side of February, area garden centers are starting to stock everything you need to start your digging. Way to go February!
So, how about a compromise? You stay on your side of February and I’ll stay on mine.
The Redlands Lions Club is once again meeting at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway.
Dinner meetings take place at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. The dinners are catered by John Young’s company, Ribber BBQ Catering.
The club welcomes anyone interested in serving their community. Call Tom Kalenian at 201-8432 or go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/redlands for information.
Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 111th anniversary on Saturday honoring Mount Garfield members past, present and future.
The celebration took place outdoors at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery Office entrance and also included a ceremony dedicating a flag pole and monument.
The Giving Club awarded close to $21,000 on Thursday to a local non- profit organization that is focused on supporting youth who have aged out of the foster care system.
According to a news release, Foster Alumni Mentors‘ mission is to “connect individuals who have experienced foster care with a strong, supportive community, increasing personal growth and opportunities for success.”
“Youth in foster care often have a tough road after they age out of the foster care system and there are few resources available after they emancipate. Since the program began in June 2017, FAM has supported young adults in a variety of ways. FAM partners Alumni with community volunteers who can use their unique talents to teach them life skills, provide guidance, and inspire hope,” the news release said.
The Giving Club is a networking group of more than 185 women from around the Grand Junction area, who at each quarterly gathering, select a local nonprofit to receive club members’ philanthropic support.
The generous donation from The Giving Club will help FAM continue to provide quality programming and access to opportunities for Foster Alumni here in Mesa County.
FAM celebrates the potential in each individual and encourages young adults to pursue their goals, said FAM executive director and foster alumni, Kimberly Raff in the release.
“Together, we can impact their lives in positive ways and remind them they are not alone, and are so worthy of our time and love,” she said.
Go to fosteralumnimentors.org or call 234-3519 for information.
Mesa County Libraries will host its bi-monthly Senior Social Club via Zoom, at 10 a.m., Monday, March 8, challenging participant’s creative thinking in a friendly game of Scattergories.
Registration is required and Scattergories Take and Play kits will be available to registered participants only. Participants must request their kit no later than Feb. 26 by calling 858-7703.
Your preferred pickup location will be verified when schedule a pickup time through the library’s curbside service.
Visit the event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org to register.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab in Moab, Utah has partnered with Pantuso’s Ristorante in Grand Junction to host the first Spay-ghetti Dinner Special to benefit Underdog Rescue’s efforts on the Native American reservations of the Four Corners area.
During March, Pantusos will offer a spaghetti and meatball special, which includes a fountain drink, for $18 per meal. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the free spay and neuter clinics that Underdog hosts every other month on the reservations.
Spay-ghetti Dinner Special orders can be placed online at mypantusos.com or by phone at 255-0000 for pick up. Patrons also have the option to dine in at Pantuso’s Ristorante, 755 Horizon Drive. Restaurant hours are 4–8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 4–9 p.m. on Saturdays.
Underdog’s goal for the fundraiser is $5,000. The spay and neuter clinics cost $6,200 which includes contracting with the mobile veterinary unit, medication, vaccinations, and food and lodging for volunteers.
Underdog is committed to doing these clinics to support the American Indian community, a news release said.
“It is estimated that there are over a quarter of a million stray dogs on the reservation,” said Underdog founder and CEO Katy Gullette in the release.
“Without doing these spay and neuter clinics, the number of strays on the reservation is guaranteed to continuously increase, which will put more strain on the American Indian community that is already facing a lack of basic resources such as electricity, running water, and jobs.”
Although Underdog’s Rescue Ranch is based in Moab, many of its adopters and their “Underdogs” permanently reside in Grand Junction, the release said. Go to underdogrescuemoab.org or call 435-260-8033 for information.
