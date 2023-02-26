Talking about the flaky and fickle weather gets kind of old, so let’s talk about something else that happens in the sky this time of year.
A news release landed in my inbox last week with the subject line: “Eckert Crane Days are just around the corner.”
From March until late April — and sometimes into May — thousands of sandhill cranes converge on the Western Slope, bed and breakfast style, as they rest a few days before climbing up and over the 11,000-foot heights of Grand Mesa as they migrate north. When they stop to rest, the cranes can be viewed at a variety of locations but, in Delta County, most of the “dramatic action” usually takes place east of Eckert where North Road borders the marshy environment of Fruitgrowers Reservoir, the release said. Flocks generally arrive near dusk, rest for a day or two, and then take wing in early to mid-morning to continue their journey northward.
On warmer spring days I often sit in our back yard, soaking up some Vitamin C during my lunch hour and can faintly hear the beautiful warbling sound as the cranes approach ... louder and louder as they float overhead, on their leisurely yet purposeful journey.
Learn more about these fascinating creatures on the “Eckert Crane Days” Facebook page. You can share your experiences, report numbers and locations of crane sightings, and post photos, too.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking nominations for:
2023 Kiwanis Educator of the Year Award: Recognizes outstanding educators in the community who quietly give of themselves to benefit children and who have not previously been recognized. Nominees can be volunteers or paid professionals whose contributions are clearly making the community better by educating children and/or youth.
2023 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award: Recognizes contributors to the community with emphasis on youth projects. This award recognizes outstanding citizens who quietly give of themselves to benefit children and who have not previously been recognized. Nominees can be volunteers or paid professionals whose contributions are clearly making a better community through benefiting children and/or youth.
Email jeanniedunn01@gmail.com or go to kiwanis-gj-org for information and nomination forms. Nomination deadline is March 30.
The Grand Junction Community Center Campaign will host a Tri-Sport Extravaganza to benefit the campaign to build a new community center.
The fun-filled event, from 1–5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, features a tennis, pickleball and cornhole competition, at the Grand Junction Indoor Tennis Center, 535 25 1/2 Road. Registration is a $30 per player, nonrefundable donation, due by March 1. Registrants will be assigned a 90-minute session. Each time slot accommodates up to 36 players. Participants will play 25 minutes of tennis, 25 minutes of pickle ball, and 25 minutes of cornhole.
Bring water and warm layers for indoor and outdoor play. Some racquets and paddles will be available if needed, but bring yours if you have them. Underdog Cheese food truck will be in the parking lot from noon-3 p.m. Door prize drawings will be awarded for each time slot and sponsor tables are available.
Go to gjcrc.org for information and to register.
Registration for new and returning players in the Challenger baseball program is underway.
Challenger is an adaptive Little League Baseball program and provides special needs children with the opportunity to play the game, with area high school and college teams serving as buddies during the season. Games begin April 10 and the season culminates with a game with Junior College World Series players on May 25.
For information about Challenger or to get registration forms, go to challengerbaseball.net or call Carma Brown, 970-216-5554, or Kelli Hamilton, 970-250-0909. Registration forms and the season schedule are posted at the website.
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered in March:
9 a.m.–1 p.m. March 11, in Fruita. Call 970-433-0384 to register.
10 a.m.–2 p.m. March 30, in Grand Junction. Call 970-243-2531 to register.
Cost is $25 for non-AARP Members and $20 for AARP members. You may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance with completion of the course.
United Way of Mesa County has launched Volunteer United, an innovative online community volunteer portal providing up-to-date volunteer opportunities from dozens of nonprofit agencies, educational institutions, and local government branches across Mesa County.
The portal is hosted on the United Way of Mesa County website and at volunteermc.org. Those looking to give back to the community can find a simple and accessible page for open volunteer positions in their local area. Anyone interested in volunteering can search opportunities by event date, causes they are passionate about, skills, age limit, and more.
The Volunteer United portal is a free service to organizations in Mesa County that wish to post volunteer needs. United Way of Mesa County provides virtual training to each agency that wishes to use the platform, ensuring the integrity of the volunteer opportunities that are being posted and timely updates to volunteer jobs.
“We saw a need for a centralized database of volunteer positions in our community” said United Way of Mesa County Community Impact and Marketing Manager Keira Clark, in a news release.
“Many people in our community want to give back, but don’t know where to start or who to reach out to. It can be an overwhelming and sometimes frustrating process to find local volunteer opportunities that can fit into daily life. With Volunteer United, amazing local volunteer jobs are just a click away and registering is easy. We look forward to helping agencies find the help they need to continue their mission.”
Go to volunteermc.org or unitedwaymesacounty.org to get started. If you are an agency interested in listing your volunteer opportunities call Clark 970-243-5364 or email impact@uwmesacounty.org.
