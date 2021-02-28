Last Friday, while gathering the March 2020 stacks of newspapers for recycle, I shuddered as I read the March 15, 2020 headline: First case of COVID-19 found in Mesa County.
That seems so long ago.
Four days later, we published COVID-19 numbers at the top of the page for the first time.
Total Colorado cases: 216
26 hospitalized in Colorado
Two cases reported in Garfield County; one in Mesa County.
There had been two deaths in Colorado. (That was two too many already).
In the weeks that followed, there was such an overwhelming feeling of utter helplessness as I watched our lives come to a standstill. Clubs and organizations stopped meeting, music and stage performances were canceled, schools went remote, birthday parties turned into drive-by parades, and wedding dresses, full of anticipation, hung idle.
The March 2020 newspapers hit the bottom of the recycle bin with such a heart-rendering thud. I grieved for all that was lost, but I turned away, free from the past, confident that better days are ahead.
I received an email last week encouraging support for an upcoming food drive for the Native American nations that have been drastically affected by the pandemic.
“I and many other folks in the community have been working on food drives to the Navajo, Zuni and Hopi reservations over this long year,” wrote Grand Junction resident Sandy Dorr.
“But much has dropped off over the winter, and we have reports of starvation from Navajo ministers down in Chinle, in Aneth, and in other small towns on the reservation.
Dorr writes that thousands of people, many elders, have died of COVID on the Navajo reservation and that until a recent huge outbreak in Phoenix in January/February, the Navajo nation had the worst rate of COVID infection in the country.
Food donations were delivered to Shiprock and Cortez a month ago, and to Chinle a few weeks ago. Now we’re having a food drive with donations headed to a Bluff distribution center, she wrote. The food drive is from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 526 Ouray Ave., in conjunction with the G.J. Mutual Aid weekly event.
“Donations for the Navajo Nations will be accepted curbside and will be loaded into a truck and huge trailer, which belong to our friends Dennis Meyers and Mary McCutcheon,” wrote Dorr on her Facebook page.
Canned goods are preferred as many on the reservations lack running water or heat to cook. Check the expiration date on the canned goods to make sure they are not expired.
The food needs are SPAM, Vienna sausage, corned beef hash, canned beef stew (and any other kind of canned stew), chicken and other canned soups, canned vegetables (corn, green beans, peas, etc.), canned or dry pinto beans, and canned fruit of all kinds (peaches are a favorite).
Other items requested are: Emergen-C dietary supplement, Alka Seltzer cold, Vicks or chest rub, cough drops, kids’ vitamins, vitamins (C, D and E), hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and disinfectant spray.
Also needed are multi-purpose cleaners, household cleaners, liquid soap, bar soap, laundry soap, Bounce dryer sheets, wash cloths, dish towels, hand/body lotion, dog food and clothing.
Email sandradorr@bresnan.net or search Facebook for “Sandra Dorr” for more information.
n The Meows and Music auction and concert, happening Saturday, March 6, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., will benefit the CLAWS Cat Shelter.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert features local bands Union of None, Peach Street Revival and Stray Grass. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at mesatheater.com.
Cats League and Assistance of the Western Slope is the largest cat rescue on the Western Slope of Colorado, according to information at clawsgj.org.
Its mission, posted on the website homepage, is “to provide shelter and care for abandoned and homeless cats with the goal of finding them permanent homes or providing them with a lifetime home in its facility.”
CLAWS is a guaranteed adoption, shelter in which every treatable cat will receive all the care they need. The cat can call CLAWS its forever home for the rest of its life … or until it finds its perfect family through adoption, the website says.
CLAWS is a sanctuary shelter, which means it does not euthanize for space or because a cat has been with it for an extended amount of time.
The 501 © (3) non-profit organization is entirely dependent upon donations, grants, and events to run the shelter — events such as the Meows and Music concert on Saturday.
“CLAWS is staffed by dedicated volunteers who work hard every day, 365 days a year, to clean and maintain the shelter, feed, love, and care for our furry residents, organize and run adoptions, provide foster homes, fundraise, and attend to the administrative and financial tasks,” the website says.
n The Latimer House will benefit from digital donations received during a Women’s History Month event, happening from 1–4 p.m. Wednesday, in Clock Court at Mesa Mall.
Local artist Lori Ruiz will complete a live painting during the event to represent the month-long observance and visitors can make a digital donation to Latimer House and for a chance to win the painting.
The Latimer House of Hilltop ‘assists those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault’ and provides resources and services to those in need.
Local macaron bakery E.A.T. Macs will be at the event as well, selling a variety of flavors of its homemade treats. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
