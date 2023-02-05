It’s a tale of polar opposites.
We live on north side of our street and, this time of year, our front yard bathes in brilliant sunlight. The warmth is inviting and conjures images of palm trees and dipping your toes in the playful waters that frolic on a sandy beach.
Our neighbors, across the street, however, are living in what could be likened to the quaint village of Arendelle that Elsa the Ice Queen plunged into a deep freeze. Several inches of snow still blankets the grass and the driveways are ice skating rinks that invite you to lace up your shoes and take a spin.
Beach or ice skating? Which side of the street do you prefer?
The gals with Somethin’s Cookin’ Quartet have cooked up some singing Valentine’s fun that will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“Let us serenade your sweetheart with two songs, a box of candy, and a rose for only $50,” a news release said.
Book a Somethin’s Cookin’ Quartet a-cappella singing Valentine by calling 970-549-7747 or email somethinscookinquartet@gmail.com.
Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will respectfully place American flags out for its customers to celebrate Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb, 20.
Weather permitting, flags will be placed in the morning and collected later in the afternoon.
The club has more than 700 locations that the flag is displayed, including several subdivisions in the Redlands area, a news release said.
“We also will be displaying flags at Community Hospital and other Redlands-area businesses.“
The flag service honors nine patriotic holidays annually. Cost for residents is a $35 donation. Redlands residents interested in subscribing to this service, should call Lance Wade at 970-270-4658.
Midday with New Dimensions will offer a one-hour lecture on the “Teller Indian School in Grand Junction, Colorado,” given by John Seebach, at noon Thursday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries.
“The Federal Indian Residential Boarding School System was designed to assimilate Native American children into a dominantly Euro-American society,” a news release said.
“Two such schools were established in Colorado in the late 19th century: Fort Lewis and Grand Junction. The cultural memories of these two campuses could not be more different.”
Seebach, the associate professor of archaeology at Colorado Mesa University, began researching the Grand Junction Indian School (Teller Institute) in 2016 to preserve the campus in the face of potential sale and to locate the “lost” cemetery on the campus.
His archaeological career has spanned much of the western United States, with projects conducted in the Chihuahuan Desert, the Great Plains, and the Colorado Plateau.
Midday with New Dimensions is a partnership between Mesa County Libraries and New Dimensions Lifelong Learning, offering a free public lecture at noon, the second Thursday every other month. Seating is first come, first served.
New Dimensions, a volunteer nonprofit organization, provides classes each fall and winter/spring for adults ages 50 and older. Class schedules information is online at newdimensionsgj.org.
Mesa County’s The Giving Club is anticipated to donate more than $22,000 to a nonprofit at its first meeting og the year, at 5:15 p.m. Monday, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
The meeting begins with appetizers, beverages, and socializing, followed by a nomination and selection process to choose a local nonprofit to receive the donation.
Membership to the networking and philanthropic club is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 quarterly to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.
Go to gjgivingclub.org or call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140 for information.
The guys like to give money too.
The Guys Giving Club is looking for new members to contribute both time and money to support local non-profits.
The local group of men meets quarterly to nominate and vote on a nonprofits to receive $100 from each member. Close to $10,000 is anticipated to be donated at the club’s first meeting of the year at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Springhill Suites, 236 Main St.
“Guys Giving Club encourages you to bring a friend, or two, and get ready to support local organizations. Free drinks and pizza will be provided,” a news release said.
Email Guys Giving Club at guysgivingclub@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/guysgivingclub for information.
“Volunteers are the backbone of the Special Olympics movement. Without you, our events wouldn’t be as successful as they are,” a news release said. Volunteers are needed for these upcoming events:
Western Winter Games, Alpine (Glenwood Springs), Friday, Feb. 10
Western Winter Games, Nordic (Glenwood Springs), Saturday, Feb. 11
Front Range Winter Games (Nederland), Monday, Feb. 13
Northeast Region Basketball Tournament (Greeley), Saturday, Feb. 18
Western Region Basketball Tournament (Grand Junction), Saturday, Feb. 18
Southeast Region Basketball Tournament (Pueblo), Sunday, Feb. 26
State Winter Games (Frisco), March 4–5
Denver Polar Plunge & 5K (Wash. Park), Sunday, March 5
State High School Basketball Tournament (Lakewood), Friday, March 10
Boulder Polar Plunge (Boulder Reservoir), Saturday, March 11
State Basketball Tournament (Denver), March 18–19
State Figure Skating & Speed Skating (Arvada), Saturday, March 18
Go to specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer or email volunteer and coach development manager, Denise Hulstrom, at dhulstrom@specialolympicsco.org for information
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
“Desert Insects of the American SW” will be presented by guest speaker, Tri River Area CSU Extension Entomologist, Melissa Schreiner.
“Be prepared to be gripped by a real passion for the arid lands of the American Southwest and the species of exquisite insects that inhabit this breathtakingly large ecoregion,” a news release said.
“Within this larger context, the talk will also cover the fascinating biology, behavior and special adaptations of over a dozen unique insects that you may be lucky enough to find closer to home in our local deserts.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests are welcome. The meeting include a social hour, a plant raffle and a very short business meeting.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
