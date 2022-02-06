Pancake Day is Tuesday, March 1.
I tell you this three weeks in advance, so it doesn’t “crepe” up on you.
Pancakes smothered with blueberries and maple syrup sure make me smile, but, how do you make a pancake smile?
Butter him up!
Speaking of warm rolls and cinnamon butter, plan to dine at Texas Roadhouse on Monday to help support the American Tinnitus Association.
To honor the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate all its profits on Feb. 7 to the American Tinnitus Association, a news release said.
More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus. Commonly referred to as “ringing in the ears,” tinnitus is described, at ata.org, as “the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present.”
“While it can manifest different perceptions of sound, including buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking, in some rare cases, tinnitus patients report hearing music,” the website says. Tinnitus can be a temporary condition or an ongoing health malady.
In addition to the Feb. 7 fundraiser, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse/ATA co-branded gift cards through March 31 to the American Tinnitus Association.
The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.
The Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The program will feature a presentation on “Cactus diseases and insect pests — their management and control,” by Curtis Swift. Guests are welcome.
The society is a western Colorado club with a mission to promote knowledge, enjoyment, cultivation, and conservation of cacti and other succulent plants among its members and other individuals and organizations throughout west-central Colorado.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
The Mesa County Guys Giving Club met last week for its first quarterly meeting of the year, and members voted for Riverside Educational Center to receive more than $9,000 in proceeds.
The club meets four times a year. At each meeting, members can nominate a local charity of their choice. Three of the nominees are chosen at random, and the person who placed the nomination then speaks briefly about “why” they nominated that nonprofit. A vote is taken and a winner chosen.
Each Guys Giving Club member is then asked to write a $100 check to that nonprofit. The money is collected and donated to the charity.
Want to know more? Call Kevin VanGundy at 970-243-8829 or Frank Lindemann, 970-216-3879 or email GuysGivingClug@gmail.com for information.
RiversEdge West has received three grants to help fund river stewardship, youth education and restoration science in the Grand Valley.
The Grand Junction-based nonprofit focuses on restoring riverside lands and is celebrating the combined total of $9,750 in grants from the Western Colorado Community Foundation:
$4,000 to support RiversEdge West’s Wellspring Project. The Wellspring Project is a five-day river and art program for middle school students that will address the complexities of the Colorado River and provide students with the opportunity to respond artistically to that experience, a news release said.
During the program, students will spend the first two days visiting with groups and agencies across the valley. After the field tours, students will participate in an overnight river trip along the Ruby-Horsethief section of the Colorado River, followed by a day of art activities that reflect upon their experiences.
$4,750 to support RiversEdge West’s River Stewardship Program. The program is working to collaboratively develop a sustainable stewardship model that supports the ecological health of local rivers and further engage the public in river restoration projects.
Across Mesa County, myriad partners from all sectors have worked to restore riverside lands through the removal of invasive plants. Ongoing stewardship (planting, monitoring and maintenance) of these sites, however, has proven to be challenging. To protect the initial investment of resources in these projects and to ensure long-term ecological health, RiversEdge West’s River Stewardship Program will set the stage for a more sustainable approach to managing maintenance work into the future, engage the local community, and serve as an opportunity to engage the youth participating in our River Education Program in a rewarding hands-on experience.
The program will blend volunteers from the community to steward riverside areas in the Grand Valley while incorporating education on the importance of our rivers, riverside habitat, and its correlation to healthy communities.
$1,000 to support RiversEdge West’s 20th annual Riparian Restoration Conference. The conference will take place Feb. 23–25 at the Grand Junction Convention Center. The conference is where successes are celebrated, challenges are addressed, and ideas are considered. The gathering draws about 200 scientists, land managers, watershed representatives, consultants, students, etc. from 13 states to discuss the latest advancements in the riparian restoration field.
The conference will be hosted online and in-person. Learn more about the conference at riversedgewest.org/events/2022-conference.
The Rotary Club of Grand Junction will host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25–26, at The Avalon Theatre.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m. There are two unique film lineups — the Maple Film Line-up on Feb. 25 and the Larch Film Line-up on Feb. 26. Cost is $25 per person.
Ticket purchases will support Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Mesa University International Student Program, Colorado National Monument Association and Western Colorado Conservation Corps.
Go to avalontheatregj.com/events for information and tickets.
The Mesa County Safety Council will host the 41st annual Mesa County Safety Fair from 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 16–17, at Mesa Mall.
The Safety Fair will also be available online Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 22–25, at mesacountysafetycouncil.org.
Participating organizations include Grand Valley utilities, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, medical facilities and more.
The free safety fair showcases safety education with many organizations providing hands-on and live demonstrations for children. Go to the website for information.
