My daughter-in-law convinced me to try one of those clothing subscriptions where you answer a few questions online regarding your style preferences and they send a mystery box of clothes, personally hand-picked for you by a stylist.
I hesitated at first, knowing my closet needs purged of most of the pieces already crammed in there, but Lacie was excited about her recent shipment and suggested I try it also (with the link provided so she could get a discount on future purchases).
I despise clothes shopping. I have no fashion sense and browsing bores me. The one thing I do like about clothes shopping is finding something amazing for $3 on the clearance rack. Never mind that it’s not my color or my size but look at the price tag — $3?
I’m expecting my first mystery clothing shipment any day now and am eagerly anticipating opening the package and seeing what’s inside. Will I like it? Will I love it? Will I turn my nose up and wonder “what was ‘my stylist’ thinking?”
I’m beginning to wonder if 2020’s madness was loosely based on the same principle as the mystery clothing box that arrives on your doorstep every month or so: It’s anybody’s guess what might be inside.
At least with the clothing options, I can keep what I love and send the rest back. We were pretty much stuck with what 2020 delivered, along with its strict “no return” policy.
I am eagerly anticipating a post-COVID-19 return to (a better) normal and a daily routine that’s not full of unpleasant surprises. Had 2020 been a subscription box, I would have turned up my nose at its contents, packed it back up, and canceled the subscription.
Definitely not my style.
The Grand Junction Lions Club will not have its annual carnival and parade this year, but is ramping up raffle ticket sales in an effort to award more than $90,000 to 12 nonprofit organizations.
Because of the pandemic, 2021 will be the first time in more than 90 years that the club will not have its annual February carnival and parade, a news release said.
“While we are very saddened by this situation, we also recognize that this year the need is still great. So, in typically GJ Lions fashion we are going to meet that need head-on and we will be holding our annual raffle as normal so we can continue to support the many deserving and needy organizations, children and others in Mesa County,” the release said.
Money raised during the 92nd annual Grand Junction Lions Club Raffle will go toward funding the deserving projects and organizations as it has in the past.
“The success of each year’s Lions Carnival is owed to benevolent individuals like you who buy Lions Carnival Raffle tickets and our amazing business partners. This year we need you more than ever,” the release said.
Raffle ticket books can be purchased until Feb. 20. The raffle will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 20, and those purchasing raffle tickets are encouraged to purchasing even more than they have in the past, the release said.
The raffle includes more than $25,000 in prizes along with savings coupons for a number of local businesses.
Call Brad McCloud at 250-7988 or Shawna Grieger at 260-3175 for information on the raffle and where to purchase ticket books.
The League of Women Voters of Mesa County will host a virtual panel discussion with local Mesa County behavioral health and law enforcement experts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The virtual panel discussion, “Behavioral Health and Law Enforcement: Responding Together,” will be a lively discussion on how law enforcement and behavioral health experts are working together to achieve safe outcomes when responding to calls, a news release said.
Panel speakers include Felicia Romero, crisis response operations manager at Mind Springs Health; Deputy Chief Matt Smith, chief of operations at Grand Junction Police Department; and Capt. Todd Sorenson, Mesa County Sheriff ‘s Department law operations division.
The forum will be live-streamed at facebook.com/lwvmesacounty or join the Zoom webinar link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83859623090?pwd=MnQzL2FqeVZSQTFodXVkb3d2azBTUT09
Go to lwvmesa.org for information.
The Grand Valley Audubon Society will host a virtual program about the common, conspicuous and “oh so confusing raptors.”
“Raptors delight and frustrate birders of all skill levels — but it doesn’t have to be that way,” says the event information at audubongv.org.
The virtual program will take place from 6:15–8 p.m. Jan. 18.
This program will re-program your approach to identifying raptors in the field, the website says. You will quickly narrow your choices to family, by learning which field marks to observe, which clues to lean on, and when to apply the all-important moniker: “unidentified.” Subtle secrets to clinch the precise identification will be revealed.
The program is presented by Eric Hynes and will take place virtually on Zoom. Go to audubongv.org or visit the Grand Valley Audubon Society Facebook page for information.
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction Foundation has voted to contribute $15,000 from the Orville Boge Scholarship Fund to the Colorado Mesa University football team.
Orville Boge was a longtime Kiwanian, who established an endowment for football scholarships. The club makes contributions to the football program on a regular basis.
Kiwanis is a worldwide organization of volunteers, which serves young children, and is currently seeking new members. The organization comprises Kiwanis Clubs, Key Clubs for high school students, Circle K Clubs for college students, Aktion Clubs for adults with disabilities, and Golden K Clubs for older Kiwanians.
Some regions also feature K-Kids Clubs for elementary students and Builders Clubs for middle school students.
Go to kiwanis-gj.org for information.
