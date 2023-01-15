We’re half way through January and, so far, it’s been an interesting adventure.
I turned the page to the new year with enthusiasm — a motivation to march forth with intent and a persistence to rise above and conquer. Let’s clean the garage! Let’s purge the closets! Let’s tidy up the office! Let’s donate the excess in the kitchen cupboards!
Who am I kidding?
So far I have managed to:
Load the back of my car with several boxes of household items and bags of clothing to donate. In doing so, have also shattered a large serving platter. A box containing the whimsical Christmas platter shifted in the car and, when I opened the hatch the other morning to add clothes to one of the bags, the box tumbled out of the back of the car and crashed loudly onto the driveway. I don’t normally sweep outdoors at 6:30 on a Monday morning. It was invigorating. A belated “sorry” to any neighbors if the crash landing woke you up.
After a number of productive years chopping, pureeing, shredding and mixing, my beloved food processor cup handle broke right before I was to make the crowd favorite Christmas cranberry salsa (see the delicious recipe in The Daily Sentinel’s Dec. 18 Lifestyle section). Chopping the jalapeños, onions and cranberries by hand was a little tedious but we managed. It wasn’t until earlier this month that I was able to get onto the manufacturer’s website to order a replacement part. Hmmmm. What do you mean the model and serial number don’t exist? It’s obsolete?
The new on-sale-after-Christmas food processor replacement arrived five days early — yay! Damaged in transit. Boo. A replacement of the replacement is scheduled to arrive this week, yay!
Meanwhile, I made a quick trip to the dentist to have my tooth reattached (the crown popped off in my soup) and I have received a jury summons for later this month.
Is it just me or does anyone else find that when they attempt to “march forth with intent” or “rise above and conquer,” life has different plans?
The Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk at will be presented by Holly “Sonny” Shelton, an archaeologist, faunal analysis specialist, and field crew member for Grand River Institute and Dominguez Archaeological Research Group.
The talk is open to the public and happens at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. No food will be available on site so bring your own if you wish.
Shelton initiated the Western Colorado Bison Project in 2016 focused on prehistoric and historic occurrence and procurement of bison in western Colorado, a news release said.
“She will talk about her work with DARG about known and recent discoveries and explore how the collected data has expanded our knowledge of human/bison interaction specific to Western Colorado. Radiometric testing results show that bison existed here from 45,000 years ago to the late 1800s,” the release said.
Bison bones and other artifacts will be on display. Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council and the Nature Connection in Hotchkiss have partnered to host two Community Pop-Up Days at County Line Trail head, off of Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
Events are from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and include classic ski lending for adults and children provided by the Nature Connection and freshly groomed trails provided by the GMNC. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person for the skis, boots, and poles — all the gear one needs to cross-country ski.
“The abundant snow we’ve been receiving on Grand Mesa is absolutely incredible, and this is a low-cost, low-hassle opportunity for the entire family to get outdoors and try cross-country skiing while enjoying our public lands in a very special way,” said GMNC events coordinator Melissa Newell in a news release.
Go to gmnc.org/events-list for information.
Patriot Guard Riders are asking all the “great folks that helped place the Christmas wreaths on the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in December, to come help us pick them up.”
Wreath collection will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Anyone that would like to help clean up the cemetery for another year is more than welcome, said Art Edwards in a news release.
United Way of Mesa County is accepting applications for funding for qualifying agencies that provide shelter and other services to families and individuals encountered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board was awarded $75 million in humanitarian relief funding, made available under the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, referencing Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2022.
Funds are a reimbursement type. The first open application period will be for eligible expenditures incurred from Oct. 1–Dec. 31, 2022. Funds are solely intended for migrants crossing the Southwest Border and encountered by DHS.
United Way of Mesa County is acting as the Local Board contact for this funding opportunity and a local volunteer board will review applications.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Any nonprofit, faith-based or government agency that can document expenditures made to migrants encountered by DHS at the southern border may be considered to receive funds for eligible services provided. Most of the funding is anticipated to be awarded to service organizations from southern border states where the greatest needs are expected to be met but, all agencies throughout the country may apply.
Organizations interested in applying for funds must go to https://www.efsp.unitedway.org/efsp/website/index.cfm and click on the “Humanitarian Funding Info” tab to review eligibility criteria. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
Call Keira Clark at United Way of Mesa County, 970-243-5364 or email keira@uwmesacounty.org.
