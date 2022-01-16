“He sure loved reading your articles,” said Steven, the eldest son of a gentleman whose funeral I attended earlier this month.
Steven and his dad, Charles, would often sit behind us at church and, on occasion, Charles would carry with him a torn-out newspaper page with this column, sharing the various stories with others who mingled before and after service, and pointing out various tidbits that appeared in Your Town that week.
Charles’ funeral was one of a handful of losses I have been dealt in a few month’s time. The first was my mom, who died in mid-November. Mom regularly tore out and saved my columns too, especially the ones where I’d detailed personal stories that held a special meaning. She would often send them to friends and family or tuck them in a drawer. I am proud to be her daughter, and it pleases me when people tell me I look just like her. She was beautiful, inside and out.
Mom’s dog, Roddy, died the day after her funeral. The veterinarian diagnosed a collapsed trachea, but I believe he just couldn’t bear to live without her.
Another older gentleman from church, who once said his goal was to live to be 100, was just three years shy of that goal when he died, also in November. My last living uncle — my dad’s twin brother — who had been under hospice care for a short time, died right after Christmas at the age of 87.
Oliver, one of our beloved cats, crossed the Rainbow Bridge the first week in January. Oliver was one of two abandoned kitten siblings I found wandering in an alley in 2007. Or I should say, they found me. The two kittens kept following me until finally I picked one of them up to cuddle.
And just like that, I was a cat mom.
My husband Allen and I took the tiny balls of fur into our home and named them after two well-known orphans, Oliver Twist and Little Orphan Annie. Oliver and Annie had completely opposite personalities. Oliver was laid back and loving, while Annie, his surviving sister, is loving on her own terms but mostly certified cuckoo.
Anyway, it’s an understatement to say the past few months — the holidays falling right in the middle — have been challenging. I find that one’s mind has a tendency to wander when the distractions of life, and death, creep in and giving myself some grace and downtime has been a big priority.
And, you’ve lost too — I see it every day in the obituary section of The Daily Sentinel. I am sorry for your loss (or losses). May we all find comfort in cherished memories of these precious lives lived.
Now, let’s get back to what we usually do here on these pages: sharing tidbits.
Among said tidbits in my email last week was a link to a West Virginia newspaper story, detailing the completion of an adventure by former Grand Junction residents Ken and Allie Dravis.
Known in the entertainment circles, Ken was a musician and owner of Aspen Leaf Recording Studio in Grand Junction before moving the business to Weston, West Virginia, a few years ago.
I often included Ken’s gigs and performances in the Out & About calendar when he lived and performed in western Colorado.
According to the West Virginia news story, the Dravises have “completed the adventure of a lifetime on Dec. 7, summitting Springer Mountain in Georgia and completing the 2,193-mile trek that is the Appalachian Trail.”
The Dravises’ reason for taking on the challenge stemmed from a desire for peace and the return to a more simple time, the story said. Ken told The Weston Democrat reporter, Dusty Metzgar, that he’d “been irritated and frustrated with society today, the chaos and craziness.”
“I’d find myself thinking of simpler times growing up as a kid. Spending my time at 4-H Camp, canoeing, swimming, and that, to me, was normalcy for me,” he said in the story.
“The idea for the quest became fully formed for the Dravises in October 2020 on a vacation to Maryland that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple found themselves in Boonsboro, Maryland, where they hiked a short portion of the Appalachian Trail.”
The Dravises started discussing the opportunity to get back to nature and away from modern distractions. They did “test hikes in Stonewall Jackson Lake State Park and a cold-weather camping trip in the Dolly Sods Wilderness of Monongahela National Forest, in addition to reading several books and watching videos online,” the story said.
The Appalachian Trail covers 14 states, extending from Mount Katahdin in Maine, to Springer Mountain in Georgia. The couple started hiking the trail in March 2021 near Roanoke, Virginia, making their way north toward Mount Katahdin.
“We did very little prep. We did hikes at Stonewall and the camping in Dolly Sods. We were already in fairly good physical shape and figured we’d learn what we needed to know as we hiked,” said Allie Dravis in the story.
The pair completed the northern portion of the hike in September.
They “returned to Virginia to begin the southern portion of the hike, finishing the southern stretch at Springer Mountain on Dec. 7, 2021,” the story said.
Ken Dravis plans to write a book about the adventure and what the couple discovered along the trail, the story said.
“On the trail, you learn what’s really important in life, the things necessary for survival, and it becomes a priority to know about the well-being of your fellow hikers. It becomes a priority to ask about their past. People take a greater interest in others, and there is time to do so,” Ken said.
