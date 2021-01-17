I received an email last week informing me that National Puzzle Day is Jan. 29.
“Puzzle playing can assist mental stimulation; therefore, it can be a useful tool for people of all ages to enhance concentration, brain function and relaxation.”
I laughed, wondering if the sender realized how difficult it is to put together a jigsaw puzzle with two cats and a dog in the house. We tried, but the 500-piece winter scene fell victim to cat-bat-dog-eat syndrome.
CBDE syndrome is real. It begins with two humans innocently deciding “we should do a puzzle,” and spirals from there when the cat(s) playfully rearrange completed sections and hold batting practice with the pieces for the waiting dog below.
Do you know anyone who wants a 494-piece jigsaw puzzle? Me neither.
P.S. According to nationaldaycalendar.com/national-puzzle-day-january-29, National Puzzle Day includes all puzzles: crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers and Sudoku. On your mark, get set ... play!
n
Colorado Canyons Association is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and invites you to join the party.
“Since 2011, CCA has proudly been serving the community and the National Conservation Areas of Western Colorado,” a news release said.
“Throughout 2021, we’re excited to celebrate our 10th birthday with you. Each month we’ll have a new theme and birthday wish to share.”
CCA’s birthday wish for January is for the public to “Learn more about Colorado Canyons Association.”
Visit coloradocanyonsassociation.org to explore a number of links, including reading about the organization’s 10-year journey to 2021.
“A lot has happened over the past 10 years,” the website says.
“For those of you who are new to CCA, take a moment to learn more about our history; and for those who have been with us for the entire journey, now is a great time to reflect on our milestones.”
According to the website, McInnis Canyons has existed since 2007, but the organization itself was developing into something bigger — a more robust organization that represented all three of Colorado’s National Conservation Areas. CCA comprises McInnis Canyons, located west of Grand Junction and Fruita; Dominguez-Escalante, situated between Grand Junction and Delta; and Gunnison Gorge, north of Montrose and east of Delta.
“Working closely with the Bureau of Land Management, Conservation Lands Foundation, and former congressman Scott McInnis, CCA developed a mission to promote stewardship, education, and awareness for the three NCAs and officially opened the office in 2011,” the website says.
The public is invited to visit the website monthly to learn the birthday wish for each month. Better yet, plan to visit the three areas to recreate in each of the diverse landscapes. Keep in mind that the lands are designated for protection, but they are also incredibly vulnerable, the website says.
“They are subject to looting, vandalism and neglect from underfunding. Together, we can reduce these threats with on-the-ground work, partnerships and advocacy,” the website says.
Email info@canyonsassociation.org or call 263-7902 for information.
n
Riverside Education Center wants to remind thirsty supporters that today is REC Day at local brewery, Monumental Beer Works.
“In support of REC and the families we serve in the Grand Valley, Monumental Beer Works will be donating a portion of their sales to REC on Sunday, January 17th,” a news release said.
“This is the perfect opportunity to end the weekend on a relaxing note and benefit REC at the same time.”
Monumental Beer Works, at 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, has a full menu of beers on tap plus a non-alcoholic kombucha, the release said.
There is limited seating indoors, “but plenty of space on the patios where you can enjoy your beer, seated at socially distanced tables outfitted with tabletop heaters to keep you and your party safe and warm.”
“While Monumental Beer Works does not serve food, a food truck will be available where you can grab a bite to go with one of their fantastic beers. They also provide beer-to-go in cans you can pre-order with a phone call.”
Junior Service League is the next organization on tap to benefit from the brewery’s Month of Giving events on Jan. 24, and Harmony Animal Sanctuary will receive a portion of proceeds from sales on Jan. 31.
Visit monumentalbeerworks.com for more information.
n
Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has moved the date of its food distribution with long-term mobile food pantry, Clifton Christian Church, from the third Saturday of the month to the fourth Saturday of the month.
The mobile pantry at Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F¼ Road in Clifton, served more than 500 families in December. Its next distribution is set for 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
“Food Bank of the Rockies is doing everything possible to increase distribution of food to more people in need,” a news release said.
Funds and volunteers are greatly needed. For information on locations providing emergency food assistance, go to foodbankrockies.org/find-food.
n
Roice-Hurst Humane Society will again offer free pet vaccines for veterans who donate blood.
Veterans should keep and present the coupon received from the blood drive at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at a dog and cat vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday, at Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
The clinic will have free pet exams and vaccinations — rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella, and FVRCP — for veterans who present the blood drive coupon.
Vets without a blood drive coupon can receive discounted pet vaccinations and services.
Call 434-7337 or go to rhhumanesociety.org/event/free-pet-vaccines-for-veterans for information.
n
“Reverse the Curse” will be the topic of the quarterly Community Transformation Prayer Gathering from noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the Canyon View Vineyard Chapel.
The meeting is sponsored by Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance and Transform Our Valley. Lunch is not included.
Call 640-9672 for information.
n
Submit community news items and relaxation tips by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Is your club or organization meeting with COVID-19 protocols in place? Upload meeting information at GJSentinel.com/local-events.