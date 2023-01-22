The calendar says it’s Sunday, Jan. 22, but it feels more like Monday, Jan. 58th.
Poets and critics alike have written odes to the first month of the year and, it seems, the effort to shine light and motivation on the new possibilities during the first half of the month, often plummets during the second half.
The first weeks of January can be uplifting and energetic:
January offers us the chance to turn a new page in our lives.
January is the month for creating! It’s a fresh canvas … make each day your masterpiece!
Sparkling winter sunshine! Warm mugs of hot cocoa! Magical renewal!
And then, during the latter half, the enthusiasm takes a dive:
Ah, January — the Monday of months. It’s the calendar’s ingrown toenail. A paper cut, a crick in the neck and a bum knee pureed in the blender and poured over ice.
If January were a movie I’d give it zero stars. Do not recommend. Get your money back.
January is the month of empty pockets.
I sure miss complaining about the heat.
Hang in there. February is peeking ’round the corner. She’s a short and sweet segue from winter to spring.
Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has volunteer openings for groups and individuals to help combat the winter blues.
“After the holidays, many people experience what is called the winter blues. This may leave a person feeling down and lethargic. Volunteering has been proven to help physically and mentally improve the life of the volunteer,” a news release said.
According to Mayo Clinic research, benefits of volunteering include reduced stress, increased productivity, a sense of purpose, and a feeling community. The research also found that volunteers ages 60 and older experienced greater life satisfaction, lower rates of depression and anxiety, and greater social connectedness.
“With our new building, we are able to provide more volunteer opportunities and accommodate larger groups,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick, in the release..
“We welcome all community members and enjoy having a diverse array of volunteers with us.”
Volunteer opportunities are also available with Mobile Pantries across the Western Slope. Last year, volunteers donated 89,000 hours to Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope — the equivalent of more than 370 days.
“Volunteers are an essential pillar at Food Bank of the Rockies,” said FBRWS Development Manager Gabriela Garayar in the release.
“We rely on volunteers to help our team pack boxes of dry goods, package fresh produce, sort through grocery rescue, distribute food at mobile pantries in the community, and so much more.”
Some companies offer benefits for their employees to volunteer such as paying the employee during their volunteer hours, or matching monetary donations made to a nonprofit. Corporate volunteering is another great way for team building and community networking.
Volunteers must be at least 14 years-old and accompanied by an adult, or 16 years-old to volunteer on their own. Each volunteer needs to be able to move freely, and lift up to 30 pounds.
Go to foodbankrockies.org/ws and click on ‘Volunteer Now’ at the bottom of the page to see a calendar of events, or call 970-464-1138 for information.
Calling all photographers and artists!
Colorado National Monument Association has put out a call for photos and artwork to be considered for its 2024 Colorado National Monument calendars.
Everything you need to know about submitting photos or art is online at coloradonma.org/calendar. Entry forms can be printed and photos mailed on a CD or thumb drive or, dropped off at the visitor center during operating hours.
The deadline to submit is April 15. Call 970-858-3617, ext. 307 or email jlintott@coloradonma.org for information.
AARP Driver Safety classes will be offered in February:
1–5 p.m. Feb. 15 in Fruita. Call 970-314-9843 to register
10 a.m.–2 p.m. Feb.17 in Grand Junction. Call 970-319-0137 to register
Drivers may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance after completion of the course.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members
AARP/TaxAide will provide free tax preparation service at the Wells Fargo Bank Annex at 359 Main St.
Colorado will again offer a TABOR rebate as an additional credit on a filed return. Seniors, ages 65 and older with less than 25K income may also qualify for a senior housing rebate. Volunteer preparers will also assist with Colorado Property Tax/Heat credit.
“In the past, it may not have been necessary for you to file a return. With possible future rebates, refunds, or other credits, you may consider letting our certified tax preparers help you file your federal and state returns,” a news release said.
Appointments are required and can be made online at cotaxaide.org/appt or by phone at 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705.
The deadline for eligible local organizations to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, is March 15.
Grants will go to fund “quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more,” a news release said.
The program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.
Applications are for three different grant opportunities. Projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people ages 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria. AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers age 50 and older.
Grants are open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities and can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Projects must be completed by Nov. 30.
To submit an application and view past grantees, go to AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
Submit community news and January odes/complaints to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.