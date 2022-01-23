While not a fan of driving on snowy roads, I am tickled when January behaves like it’s supposed to.
Winter snow determines what we can do six months from now. Will we be able to water our lawns and vegetable gardens? Will we have oodles of water for drinking and recreating? Will there be a decent enough flow in the Colorado River for a raft to carry its riders from point A to point B without getting hung up on low water areas?
I realize that winter snow may not guarantee a fire-free fire season, but perhaps it will make it less dangerous. After all, it seems as if the regional drought has been ongoing for many more years than I have fingers for counting. I could also count on my toes, but I was hoping to keep my boots and wool socks on so my feet stay warm.
You see, January is doing what it’s supposed to do — snowing and be cold — and that means my feet are going to be cold, too.
Cold feet are a small sacrifice for us to have an enjoyable summer — that is, if May, June, July and August behave like they are supposed to.
Do you make a killer red or green chili?
If you just nodded your head in an enthusiastic up and down motion, you are invited to whip up a batch of your best chili to help support the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction.
The Charity Chili Cook-off will be from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50. Bring cash to donate and/or a can of chili or stew to taste the entries and vote. There will be prizes for the best green chili and red chili.
Email info@monumentalbeerworks.com to sign up or for information.
Court Appointed Special Adovates will have a volunteer information session from noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 360 Grand Ave., Suite 201.
According to a recent newsletter, 23 children are waiting for a CASA volunteer. These are children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are in need of hope.
“For many of us, the holidays are a time of joy and connection with family,” the newsletter said.
“For the children CASA serves, this season can be a painful reminder of the instability and trauma they’ve endured in their young lives. Children need someone who will be there. Children need someone who listens.”
Anyone interested in learning more about CASA is invited to the short meeting on Tuesday that will include an overview of the organization and an opportunity to ask questions.
To reserve a spot, go to casamc.org/events-1/in-person-volunteer-information-session.
The newsletter also included a “big thank you to everyone that donated to our Hope For the Holidays Campaign.”
“We were so close to meeting our $20,000 goal, bringing in $17,688.01. Your donation allows us to serve abused and neglected children here in Mesa County and provide them with a voice in court. We appreciate you!”
The Desert Vista Garden Club is seeking grant applications from nonprofit organizations for landscaping beautification projects in the Grand Valley.
Previous grants awarded through the Mariposa Fund include the Serenity Garden at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the pathways and raised herb garden beds at Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, roses at Rocket Park, the Mesa County Libraries Community Garden and many more.
Desert Vista Garden Club formed in 1984 and promotes all aspects of gardening and is a community-based, project oriented organization.
Grant applications are due April 1. Call Lorraine at 970-986-9009 for information.
The Colorado National Monument Association has put out a call for submissions for its 2023 Colorado National Monument calendars.
Photographers and artists are invited to submit works to be considered for the artwork calendar and/or the photo calendar. The postmark deadline is March 18.
Email jlintott@coloradonma.org or go to coloradonma.org for information and a submission form.
“Discover Girl Scouts” parent information nights are planned for February.
Parents are invited to the Girl Scout office, 580 24½ Road to learn what Daisies and Brownies do, how to get started and learn about how your daughter can grow as a Girl Scout.
Sessions are set for 2:30–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2; 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9; or 2:30–3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Call Cheala at 970-628-8007 or email cheala.herrera@gjcolorado.org for information.
If you’ve ever wanted to play an instrument but weren’t sure how to get started, now’s the time to dive into the music pool with the opportunity for free guitar and ukulele lessons.
The Guitar Club — Raising up Music in the Grand Valley will start Monday, Jan. 31, and will meet weekly from 6–7:30 p.m. on Mondays at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St.
All levels and styles of guitar players are invited. Meetings will feature teaching, learning and playing together.
Guitar club host Kevin Arensman is still looking for nominations for the top 10 guitar songs that every guitar player should know.
Email revkevgj@gmail.com or call 970-778-5473 for suggestions and information.
The children of Grand Valley Horse Rescue have another feather in their caps — The nonprofit organization has partnered with Eagles and Wild Horses Ranch in Eckert.
Grand Valley Horse Rescue has expanded its number of volunteers and is growing its mission that is dedicated to rehabilitating retired racehorses and mustangs.
Eagles and Wild Horses Ranch is a foster home for mustangs from Evanescent Mustang Rescue and Sanctuary. With the partnership, retired, abused and neglected horses will be given a new life and new purpose. Go to gvhr.org for information.
Submit community news and winter/summer recreation stories to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.