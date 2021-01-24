If you answered “your teeth” then you’re on the right track.
You’re also on the right track if you said apples, pecans, blueberries, or chicken, for a chicken pot pie, of course.
I received a sales pitch from an appliance store promoting National Pie Day (and their latest line of conventional and convection ovens), that included links to recipes, helpful hints to become a better baker and advice on how to craft the perfect pie crust.
National Pie Day is not to be confused with National Pi Day, which is celebrated March 14 (3/14) in recognition of that cute little Greek letter “π.” The mathematics symbol represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14159, according to piday.org. The website adds that on Pi Day, math enthusiasts get together to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their peers about math, and eat pie.
No matter how you slice it — the pi or pie — it adds up to a good time had by all.
Make mine pecan, please, with a huge dollop of whipped topping.
The Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club will host a craft sale in March and is seeking vendors for the outdoor event.
The sale will go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at 2328 Monument Road. Interested vendors should call Kathy at 434-3033 or Judy, 250-9128.
More information is at grandjunctionrockclub.org/craft-show.
Grand Valley Pets Alive submitted a story recently about how it’s helping pets in need.
Life on the street is hard enough for a cat without dealing with illness or injury, the story begins. A recent caller to the organization was worried about a cat that looked to be injured.
“The little kitty who has been coming to our yard has something wrong with her ears, maybe it’s frostbite,” the caller said.
The cat was examined by a veterinarian who diagnosed cancer. Her ears were amputated and a spot was removed from her nose. The couple who rescued the cat gave the now-earless feline a fitting name: “Vana Van Gough.”
“When healed, this sweet girl will look unique,” the story says. “She will not know she is ‘different’ and Loma Cat House will find a loving home for her.”
Gaining the attention of both Grand Valley Pets Alive and Loma Cat House, Vana is just one of several sociable cats who have been living outside with health issues and injuries, none life-threatening if treated. We cannot ignore the suffering, but medical bills are mounting, the story says.
The Rowdy Fund was established in June to help animals such as Vana. It was named after Rowdy, a cat who suffered a gunshot wound, and the funds covered his care and helped other companion animals with medical emergencies. After Rowdy’s wound surgery in Grand Junction, he was transferred to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah for continued treatment. When healed and ready for adoption, Rowdy was taken to Colorado Animal Rescue in Glenwood Springs and was soon adopted by a “forever family of four humans, a dog and a kitten,” the story detailed.
The Rowdy Fund is now in need of replenishing to help injured cats, like Vana, as well as those rescued from abuse.
Donations to help with medical costs and future needs can be sent to “GVPA /Rowdy EMF (Emergency Medical Fund),” P.O Box 3701, Grand Junction, CO 81502, or Loma Cat House, 929 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Grand Junction Senior Theatre has sent out an S.O.S. to the public: Share Our Seniors!
The group recorded an online variety show recently, featuring performance by its members and they want to share it with everyone in the Grand Valley and beyond.
“The GJST is a nonprofit theater company for the ’50 plus’ crowd who wish to continue their theater involvement or begin a new, exciting chapter in their lives. Over the years GJST has been supported by individual and business donations and membership dues,” said Senior Theatre President, Helen K. Lyon in an email.
In March 2020, Senior Theatre was set to perform its annual fundraising show but, unfortunately, the pandemic cancelled the public performance. In previous years, residents at local retirement homes and senior rehabilitation facilities have attended performances at no charge. Proceeds from ticketed public performances allowed the group to continue performing in the community, including short skits and reader’s theater to entertain senior living homes and nursing homes.
In the effort to continue the tradition of performing, the Senior Theatre performances are now online for all to view. With the help of Senior Theatre members and several other performance groups in the Grand Valley, the group produced the “GJST Virtual Variety Show.”
“The group hopes supporters of theatre in the Grand Valley will share the video with anyone who misses local performance,” the email said.
The Grand Junction Senior Theatre is also “encouraging everyone to steal this idea and do their own local videos,” Lyon said in the email.
“Studies have shown that seniors who watch and participate in the arts enjoy health and social benefits, like decreased anxiety and loneliness and increased sense of value and purpose.”
Go to the website for information, a link to the virtual performance and to donate. Or better yet — join the Grand Junction Senior Theatre and become a performing or non-performing member of the group, the email encouraged.
Submit community news and pie recipes by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Is your club or organization meeting in person or online? Calendar events can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.