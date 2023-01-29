It was a long and mournful wail that resonates with your soul. With each drawn-out, slow pull of the whistle, our sympathies grew.
What on earth would make a train sound so sad? Features editor Ann Wright and I were at our desks last week when we heard the melancholy sound as it sluggishly approached the crossing at South Seventh Street. Over and over, as the train crawled westward, it bellowed low pitched cries of anguish.
After years of trains blaring their warning as they near Seventh Street, we are able to discern what kind of train approaches.
Happy and short, high-pitched sound? That’s the Amtrak. Succinct and unimposing? A coal or cargo train.
There is one train that advertises its approach for what seems like miles. Loud, obnoxious, and long-winded.
“Do you think there’s a train coming?” we ask sardonically.
This train last week sounded so pitiful. What, we wondered, would make him so sad? We’re the other trains not being nice to him? Was he under the weather? Did his wife leave him? Is he loose in the caboose?
We were unsure of what he was feeling, but he was definitely off track.
Maybe — I realized after reading the next two news items — he was spinning his wheels about what to get his Valentrain for Valentrain’s Day.
Are you in the same boxcar (boat)? Are you stressing about Valentrains, uh, I mean Valentine’s Day? If so, keep reading for suggestions below.
And, I sure hope the sad train takes one of these suggestions, so he can put a happy whistle in his day and get back on track.
Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MarillacHealth feature a gift of cupcakes for someone special, from The Baker’s Boutique.
This year’s theme, “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” celebrates our landscapes and our friendships, a news release said.
“Big hearts and generosity make our home stronger and healthier, when others step in to support others in need. And, thanks to our title sponsor, Vectra Bank, and the talents of bakers at The Baker’s Boutique, you can purchase a Valentine’s Day gift, show your love for someone, and support the health care services provided by MarillacHealth every day, to anyone who needs them.”
This is the 13th year of the Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. The Baker’s Boutique’s unique and tasty cupcakes are individually baked and decorated with wholesome ingredients and a special touch.
The four gourmet cupcakes are:
Rocky Mountain Romance — wedding cake with buttercream frosting
High Desert Dessert — chocolate cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting and a caramel drizzle
Grand Valley Velvet — red velvet cake with Oreo buttercream frosting
Palisade Peach Dream — peach-filled cake with cream cheese frosting
Each box of four cupcakes costs $20 and benefits MarillacHealth, who has provided health care services — medical, dental and behavioral — for Mesa County individuals and families for the past 35 years.
A limited number of cupcakes will be baked and pre-ordering is strongly encouraged. Place orders online at MarillacHealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart or call The Baker’s Boutique at 970-241-0033.
Cupcakes can be picked up Saturday, Feb. 11, Monday, Feb. 13, or Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Baker’s Boutique, 726 24 Road (white house at the entrance to Canyon View Park).
Are you looking for a great way to impress your sweetheart, mother, teacher, boss or ________ (fill in blank) on Valentines Day?
Why not hire a Barbershop Quartet from the Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus to serenade your special person for Valentine’s?
Bookcliff Barbershop Chorus will present singing Valentines delivered from 8 a.m.– 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13–14, at locations from Mack to Palisade.
Cost is $50 and includes two love songs, a red rose, a small box of Enstrom Candy and a card with words, dictated by the sender. The quartets, dressed in tuxedos, will serenade any man, woman or a group. Deliveries have taken place at schools, in the workplace or at a restaurant.
The nonprofit Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus has acted as “Cupid” near Valentine’s Day and have offered this fundraising service in the Grand Valley for many years. Call 970-257-SONG (7664) to schedule a Singing Valentine.
Are you feeling stressed about filing taxes this year?
Grand Junction’s AARP/Tax Aide IRS-certified volunteers will again provide free tax service this year. Appointments are required and can be made online at cotaxaide.org/appt/ or by calling 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705.
Appointments are offered from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, from Feb. 1–April 15, at Wells Fargo Bank Annex, 359 Main St.
You may be eligible to receive money even if you aren’t typically required to file a tax return. Colorado will again be offer a TABOR rebate as an additional credit on a filed return. Seniors 65 and older with less than $25K income may also quality for a senior housing rebate. Volunteer preparers will also assist with the Colorado Property Tax/Heat credit.
Information and a list of items to bring, go to aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Patriot Guard Riders, the group that oversees the Wreaths Across American campaign to place wreaths at the Veterans cemeteries at Christmastime, were recently notified that the price of each wreath will increase from $15 to $17 effective with this year’s campaign.
“We want to let all those great folks in the Grand Valley know of this change and that it is the first one in 15 years of the program,” wrote Art Edwards in an email.
The drive to place wreaths later this year will be announced in the fall. Those who donate to the campaign should plan and budget for the increase.
“(We) extend our appreciation to everyone for their participation in the wreath program,” Edwards wrote.
Submit community news items and train sounds to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.