It was a long and mournful wail that resonates with your soul. With each drawn-out, slow pull of the whistle, our sympathies grew.

What on earth would make a train sound so sad? Features editor Ann Wright and I were at our desks last week when we heard the melancholy sound as it sluggishly approached the crossing at South Seventh Street. Over and over, as the train crawled westward, it bellowed low pitched cries of anguish.