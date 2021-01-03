The expression, “hindsight is 20/20,” is an idiomatic phrase that’s been around for decades. It’s also the punchline of a long-standing joke told by the emcee at the annual optometrist convention.
Barely three days into the new year, the phrase has already become an overused social media post regarding one of the most (un)forgettable years in recent history.
Looking back on 2020’s cringe-worthy habit of disappointment has me doing the opposite: looking ahead to only good things to come.
Foresight is 2021! (Should I get that trademarked?)
Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck and prosperity is a Southern tradition that has been around since the late 1800s. That tradition was brought to Colorado when my mom’s Tennessee and Oklahoma-born parents moved to the Centennial State in the 1950s.
Mom would fix black-eyed pea dishes on New Year’s for us when we were kids, and I continued the tradition with my boys as early as they could pick up a spoon.
A few days prior to ripping off the December, 2020, calendar page, I sent a SnapChat photo of a bag of black-eyed peas to my firstborn son — now in his mid-30s — as a reminder to eat plenty for good luck in the coming year.
“Absolutely NOT!” he replied in an immediate SnapChat reply.
“I ate almost two pounds of them on New Year’s Day last year, and look what happened!” he lamented.
Touché.
Perhaps the serving size of the black-eyed peas does make a difference in the good/bad luck volume, but there’s no scientific formula for that. More is less and less is more?
Anyway, here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with a large serving size of only great things to come.
Court Appointed Special Advocates is now accepting applications for new CASA volunteers.
According to casamc.org, no specific educational background, profession or experience is required to be a CASA volunteer.
Volunteers “are dedicated individuals of high moral character who have a strong desire to advocate for abused children. Interested individuals must complete an application, provide recommendations, be interviewed, go through a background check, and be thoroughly trained,” the website says.
All CASA volunteer advocates complete 30 hours of pre-service training, 15 hours of training in a classroom setting and 15 hours online. Volunteers learn about child welfare issues from experts in the field and about working with the court system and the Department of Human Services.
They learn about case assessment, permanency planning, interviewing techniques, and writing court reports, among other topics, the website says.
Continuing support is provided to volunteers through in-service training, including monthly meetings, webinars, and individual support and coaching provided by CASA staff.
A volunteer training class is planned Jan. 11. Go to the website or call 242-4191 for information.
The Food Bank of the Rockies hosts a drive-thru distribution of food boxes for low- income older adults at the Food Bank of the Rockies from 1–3 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in Palisade.
Eligible seniors receive a monthly food box consisting of non-perishable protein, milk (powdered or UHT), juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables, and refrigerated cheese. Nutrition education and recipes are also included in the food boxes.
Call 464-1138 for information and to sign up.
Mesa County RSVP‘s Senior Health Insurance Assistance Projec, urges Medicare beneficiaries to protect themselves during this vulnerable time of year.
“Unfortunately, fraud schemes ramp up this time of year,” a news release said.
Take these measures to protect yourself from Medicare fraud and other scams.
Check Medicare mailings against your own calendar of health service.
Don’t give your Medicare number or any other personal information over the telephone, email or internet connection without first verifying the legitimacy of the person or organization with whom you’re in contact.
If something doesn’t seem right — say so.
If you believe you’ve been the target of Medicare fraud, call the Mesa County RSVP SHIP office at 243-9839 and press option 1. Spanish-language services are available.
Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, has launched the January Month of Giving event that will give back to area organizations.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received in 2020, so we want to start 2021 by giving back to our community,” according to a Facebook post.
“Every Sunday in January, we are donating sales to local foundations/nonprofit organizations. Please consider joining us to help support these great local contributors,” the post said.
The event happens from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Sundays through January.
Event and donation recipients are:
Jan. 3: St. Mary’s Foundation
Jan. 10: Community Hospital Foundation
Jan. 17: Riverside Educational Center
Jan. 24: Junior Service League GJ
Jan. 31: Harmony Animal Sanctuary
Visit facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks or call 462-7411 for information.
