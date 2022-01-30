Groundhog Day, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, is the day folks in cold-weather areas stumble out of bed early to check reports coming out of a town in Pennsylvania with a funny name, to hear what its famous rodent has to say about the weather.
At daybreak, Punxsutawney Phil will determine if there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring. Did you know that there is something else the little borough of Punxsutawney is known for?
Sandflies (or little mosquitoes).
According to an American history blog at nativepartnership.org, the town of Punxsutawney was settled and inhabited many years ago by the Lenape Indians. The town’s name is derived from its traditional Indian name, “Punkwsutènay,” which translates to “Town of the Ponkis.”
What’s a ponki, you ask? It’s a pesky little bug with a stinging bite.
Apparently, the Indian village was swarming with these sandfly/mosquitoes and they eventually drove the Indians away. Later, settlers were able to exterminate the little bugs with the lumber and coal mining processes that drained the nearby swamps and ponki breeding grounds. This in turn made a way for Phil the groundhog to take center stage with his annual weather predictions, after immigrants brought the annual Celtic and German tradition to America.
Will it be an early spring or a lingering winter? Only the groundhog from the little Town of Ponkis knows.
New Dimensions has announced its 2022 Winter/Spring term, and more than 60 classes are available this term.
The program provides a variety of classes for adults 50 and older each fall and winter/spring term. Participants can enroll in any number of classes on a space-available basis for a $75 membership fee each term.
“Classes reflect an intellectually stimulating array of disciplines such as history, science, philosophy, political science, art, literature, nature study, and performing arts,” a news release said.
“Outdoor classes include birding, hiking, biking, history walks, geology, gardening and more. Personal enrichment may include yoga, meditation, health issues, bridge, mahjong, cribbage as examples.”
New Dimensions is a volunteer, nonprofit organization; all instructors are volunteers who bring their expertise to share with you.
Classes run from Feb. 7–March 8 and registration is from Jan. 27–Feb. 2. Information on the classes is posted at https://registration.newdimensionsgj.org/classes.cfm
Go to the website or email info@newdimensionsgj.org for information.
Mesa County’s The Giving Club expects to donate more than $19,000 to a local nonprofit at its 5:15 p.m. meeting Monday, Feb. 7, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
The club has more than 190 members, and each member in attendance will nominate one local nonprofit of their choice. Three nominations will be drawn at random and, after a brief presentation about each, members will vote to decide which nonprofit will receive this quarter’s donations.
“The Giving Club is a great way to make a big impact on local nonprofits and those they serve while also connecting with a diverse group of likeminded, local women,” said Giving Club steering committee member Carol Todd in a news release.
Membership is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.
Women interested in joining the networking and philanthropic gathering are invited to attend.
Go to gjgivingclub.org or call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140 for information.
Which cupcake would you choose: Chocolate Dream, Sweet Romance, Lemon Raspberry Rosette, or Love Me Red?
The good news is you don’t have to choose — you can get all four when you support the Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser for MarillacHealth.
Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser features a four-pack of cupcakes crafted by Baker’s Boutique, packaged in a bright pink box, all ready to surprise and bring a smile to a colleague, client, friend or honey (or yourself!)
Cost is $20 for the four, different flavored cupcakes and frosting with a unique topping. Each box is $20 and includes these cupcakes:
Chocolate Dream: rich chocolate cake with decadent chocolate frosting
Sweet Romance: perfect white cake topped with a scrumptious vanilla almond buttercream frosting
Lemon Raspberry Rosette: luscious lemon cake with raspberry vanilla buttercream in a rosette swirl
Love Me Red Velvet: delicious red velvet cake with a cream cheese flavored frosting topped with a mini-heart sugar cookie
Your purchase will benefit the mission of MarillacHealth, which is to provide a wide scope of primary health care services to all Mesa County residents regardless of income or insurance status, a news release said.
“Marillac has been providing health care services — medical, dental, optical and behavioral — for Mesa County individuals and families in need for the past 33 years.”
A limited number of cupcakes will be baked, and pre-ordering is recommended. Online orders can be placed at MarillacHealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart or by calling the Baker’s Boutique at 970-241-0033.
Cupcakes can be picked up at The Baker’s Boutique, 726 24 Road (the white house at the entrance to Canyon View Park), on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11–12, or Monday, Feb. 14.
The Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus will offer singing valentines on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 12–14, anywhere from Palisade to Loma.
Hours are 8 a.m.–8 p.m., except on Sunday, which will be afternoon only.
Give your sweetheart the ultimate valentine, including a red rose, sweets from Enstrom Candies, A Valentine’s Day card and two love songs delivered by a Barbershop Harmony Chorus quartet.
Cost is $50. Call 970-257-7664 for information and to schedule a singing Valentine.
